David Benavidez to defend super middleweight title against Alexis Angulo on August 15

WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez 22-0 (19) will defend his title against Alexis Angulo 26-1 (22) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on August 15 live on Showtime.

The 23-year-old power puncher was last in action in September when he stopped Anthony Dirrell on cuts in nine rounds in Los Angeles. He was scheduled to fight on April 18 before the global coronavirus pandemic force the cancellation of the fight.

“It’s been almost a year since the last time I fought, so I’m very eager to get back in the ring and give the fans a great fight,” Benavidez said.

“Training camp has been amazing. Fortunately, my dad opened his own gym just before the pandemic, so we’ve had private training and been able to safely bring in sparring partners to help me work.

“I’m facing a very tricky and rugged fighter, so I’m taking him very seriously. I feel like I can take advantage of some openings in his defence and look for the knockout like I do every fight.”

Angulo, 36, has won three fights in a row since losing his lone world title fight to then-WBO champion Gilberto Ramirez two years ago.

In his last fight the US-based Colombian defeated the previously unbeaten Anthony Sims Jr by split decision in Miami in January.

“I’m ready for anything that happens in the ring on August 15,” Angulo said. “This is going to be a great fight for the fans because of the style I bring to the ring.

“Benavidez is a strong champion, but my style will be too much for him and I will have my hand raised on fight night.”

The card will also feature Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero 11-0 (10) versus Jackson Marinez 19-0 (7) in a 12-round lightweight scrap, while heavyweights Otto Wallin 20-1 (13) and Travis Kauffman 32-3 (23) will clash over 10.

It will be Wallin’s first fight since he cut up but ultimately lost to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in Last Vegas last September.

“I’ve been training steady since the Fury fight and I feel like I’ve developed my game in a lot of ways,” Wallin said.

“Kauffman is a tough veteran that can both come forward or box if he wants to. He’s a fan-friendly fighter and I have to be ready at all times.

“We have a great game plan as always and I’m in excellent shape. I know I have all the tools to beat Kauffman.”

Kauffman said: “This is my first training camp in seven years without Brother Naazim Richardson, but I know that he wouldn’t want me to leave camp and he’d want me to stay focused.

“Having him pass away while I was in camp was one of the hardest things I’ve had to deal with, but there’s adversity in every camp I’ve had. I wouldn’t feel right if there wasn’t adversity to overcome.

“My father, Marshall, stepped back in as my head trainer. We know we’re facing a young, hungry fighter, but I have more experience than him and I don’t think he can last 10 rounds with me when I’m at 100% like I’ll be on August 15.”

