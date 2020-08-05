TwitterFacebook

David Benavidez to defend super middleweight title against Alexis Angulo on August 15

5 August 2020
David-Benavidez-KO9-Anthony-DirrellPhoto-by-Frank-MicelottaFox-SportsPictureGroup
David Benavidez. Photo credit: Frank Micelotta/Fox Sports Picture Group
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez 22-0 (19) will defend his title against Alexis Angulo 26-1 (22) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on August 15 live on Showtime.

The 23-year-old power puncher was last in action in September when he stopped Anthony Dirrell on cuts in nine rounds in Los Angeles. He was scheduled to fight on April 18 before the global coronavirus pandemic force the cancellation of the fight.

“It’s been almost a year since the last time I fought, so I’m very eager to get back in the ring and give the fans a great fight,” Benavidez said.

See Also

“Training camp has been amazing. Fortunately, my dad opened his own gym just before the pandemic, so we’ve had private training and been able to safely bring in sparring partners to help me work.

“I’m facing a very tricky and rugged fighter, so I’m taking him very seriously. I feel like I can take advantage of some openings in his defence and look for the knockout like I do every fight.”

Angulo, 36, has won three fights in a row since losing his lone world title fight to then-WBO champion Gilberto Ramirez two years ago.

In his last fight the US-based Colombian defeated the previously unbeaten Anthony Sims Jr by split decision in Miami in January.

“I’m ready for anything that happens in the ring on August 15,” Angulo said. “This is going to be a great fight for the fans because of the style I bring to the ring.

“Benavidez is a strong champion, but my style will be too much for him and I will have my hand raised on fight night.”

The card will also feature Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero 11-0 (10) versus Jackson Marinez 19-0 (7) in a 12-round lightweight scrap, while heavyweights Otto Wallin 20-1 (13) and Travis Kauffman 32-3 (23) will clash over 10.

It will be Wallin’s first fight since he cut up but ultimately lost to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in Last Vegas last September.

“I’ve been training steady since the Fury fight and I feel like I’ve developed my game in a lot of ways,” Wallin said.

“Kauffman is a tough veteran that can both come forward or box if he wants to. He’s a fan-friendly fighter and I have to be ready at all times.

“We have a great game plan as always and I’m in excellent shape. I know I have all the tools to beat Kauffman.”

Kauffman said: “This is my first training camp in seven years without Brother Naazim Richardson, but I know that he wouldn’t want me to leave camp and he’d want me to stay focused.

“Having him pass away while I was in camp was one of the hardest things I’ve had to deal with, but there’s adversity in every camp I’ve had. I wouldn’t feel right if there wasn’t adversity to overcome.

“My father, Marshall, stepped back in as my head trainer. We know we’re facing a young, hungry fighter, but I have more experience than him and I don’t think he can last 10 rounds with me when I’m at 100% like I’ll be on August 15.”

red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren open negotiations for all-British fights

Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren open negotiations for all-British fights

David Benavidez to defend super middleweight title against Alexis Angulo on August 15

David Benavidez to defend super middleweight title against Alexis Angulo…

Teofimo Lopez and Vasiliy Lomachenko negotiations reach an impasse

Teofimo Lopez and Vasiliy Lomachenko negotiations reach an impasse

Anthony Joshua reveals he told Tyson Fury not to worry about Oleksandr Usyk in Marbella

Anthony Joshua reveals he told Tyson Fury not to worry…

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev being targeted for first weekend of December

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev being targeted for first weekend…

Callum Smith remains frontrunner to face Canelo Alvarez, says Eddie Hearn

Callum Smith remains frontrunner to face Canelo Alvarez, says Eddie…

Roy Jones Jr reveals fight plan ahead of Mike Tyson bout

Roy Jones Jr reveals fight plan ahead of Mike Tyson…

Ryan Garcia insists he is ready for the big league

Ryan Garcia insists he is ready for the big league

Canelo Alvarez planning barnstorming world tour

Canelo Alvarez planning barnstorming world tour

TOP STORIES

Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren open negotiations for all-British fights

Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren open negotiations for all-British fights

Eddie Hearn has spoken to Frank Warren over the phone with a view to arranging a meeting to discuss cross-promotional opportunities. Earlier this week Warren issued a media statement calling for the rival promoters to work together to match boxers…

David Benavidez to defend super middleweight title against Alexis Angulo…

David Benavidez to defend super middleweight title against Alexis Angulo on August 15

WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez 22-0 (19) will defend his title against Alexis Angulo 26-1 (22) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on August 15 live on Showtime. The 23-year-old power puncher was last in action in…

Teofimo Lopez and Vasiliy Lomachenko negotiations reach an impasse

Teofimo Lopez and Vasiliy Lomachenko negotiations reach an impasse

Negotiations for the highly anticipated fight between Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) and Teofimo Lopez 15-0 (12) have reached an impasse that could see the October 3 card in Las Vegas scrapped. IBF champion Lopez has reportedly been offered $1.2 mil…

Anthony Joshua reveals he told Tyson Fury not to worry…

Anthony Joshua reveals he told Tyson Fury not to worry about Oleksandr Usyk in Marbella

Anthony Joshua has revealed what was discussed when he ran into Tyson Fury in Marbella, Spain recently. The heavyweight rivals ran into each other while on holidays with Fury stopping to chat with Joshua, who was taking a walk. WBA, IBF and WBO…

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev being targeted for first weekend…

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev being targeted for first weekend of December

Eddie Hearn is still holding out hope that the fight between unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) and Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) will take place in front of a live crowd. The WBA, IBF and WBO champion is due to make a mandatory defenc…

Callum Smith remains frontrunner to face Canelo Alvarez, says Eddie…

Callum Smith remains frontrunner to face Canelo Alvarez, says Eddie Hearn

WBA super middleweight champion Callum ‘Mundo’ Smith 27-0 (19) remains the leading contender to face Mexican superstar and world middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) later this year, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn. But th…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US