Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren open negotiations for all-British fights

5 August 2020
Frank-Warren-Eddie-Hearn
Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn. Photo credit: The Mirror
Anthony Cocks

Eddie Hearn has spoken to Frank Warren over the phone with a view to arranging a meeting to discuss cross-promotional opportunities.

Earlier this week Warren issued a media statement calling for the rival promoters to work together to match boxers from their respective stables as the global coronavirus pandemic has effectively put a hold on international matchups.

“The time is right to throw off the shackles and truly give our sport a proper shot in the arm,” Warren said.

“What I am proposing is to break down the borders and give the fans the fights they want to see.

“Let’s make the natural matches that have previously been deemed too complicated due to promotional and broadcast affiliations. Queensberry’s finest versus the best of Matchroom.”

Some of the fights put forward by Warren include Daniel Dubois vs Dillian Whyte, Dereck Chisora vs Joe Joyce and Anthony Yarde vs Joshua Buatsi.

“The prospect of the best of British getting it on would reinvigorate the sport, increase the subplots and really get people talking about the game again,” Warren continued.

“Forget about promoter pride and egos, it is not about us. This is the time to turbo-charge boxing right back into the mainstream and capture the imagination of the watching public.

“People talk about various industries resetting following the traumas this year has inflicted on the world.”

Hearn revealed he received a voicemail message from Warren and followed up with a phone call.

“I checked my voicemail, he’d left a message,” Hearn told iFL TV.

“I gave him a buzz and just said, ‘Listen, once we get Fight Camp out the way, we’ll have a chat.’

“Don’t mind, no problem having a bite to eat with him.

“Lots to discuss, lots of issues to get out the way, we’re a million miles away from making any fights.

“But no problem in having a bit of grub and discussing it. So we’ll see what happens in September.

“More than happy to discuss some of the fights and we will do, we will get together and discuss it.”

