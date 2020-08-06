TwitterFacebook

Matchroom sign undefeated WBO Super-Featherweight World Champion

6 August 2020
Matchroom Boxing
Press Release

Undefeated WBO Super-Featherweight World Champion Ewa Brodnicka has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and has targeted a unification clash with the winner of Terri Harper vs. Natasha Jonas.

Poland’s Brodnicka (19-0, 2 KOs), a former European Lightweight Champion, outpointed Irma Balijagic Adler to land the interim WBO Super-Featherweight World Title in May 2017 before capturing the full crown against Sarah Pucek in Czestochowa a year later.

‘Kleo’ has made five successful defences of her title, all in Poland, most recently decisioning Belgium’s Djemilla Gontaruk in March, and the 36-year-old is determined to get her hands on Harper’s WBC and IBO belts.

Brodnicka is the latest addition to Matchroom’s unrivalled stable of women’s boxing talent that includes Undisputed Lightweight World Champion Katie Taylor and Undisputed Welterweight ruler Cecilia Braekhus, amongst a host of other top contenders.

“I’m delighted to team up with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing,” said Brodnicka. “Women’s boxing is on fire right now and I want to be in all the big fights starting with the unification match up between the winner of Harper and Jonas. I’m excited for the future and can’t wait for my return to the ring.”

“I’m delighted to welcome Ewa to the team” said Eddie Hearn. “This sets up a huge unification fight between the winner of Terri Harper vs. Natasha Jonas at Fight Camp at a time where women’s boxing continues to go from strength to strength.”

