TwitterFacebook

Price believes he’s a level above Phillips

6 August 2020
Hopey Price
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Hopey Price says his vast experience in the amateurs will help him get the win against Jonny Phillips in their six round Featherweight clash at Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex, on Friday August 7, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

The slick southpaw, trained and managed by Dave Coldwell, landed gold at the 2018 European Youth Championships and 2018 Youth Olympics; becoming the first boxer from Great Britain to win gold at a Youth Olympic Games.

He signed promotional terms with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing in October 2019 before making his eagerly-anticipated professional debut on the undercard of Anthony Crolla’s farewell fight at Manchester Arena, outpointing Joe Sanchez.

See Also

In his next fight he landed a spot on the undercard of the blockbuster Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua 2 World Title show in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, where he scored an impressive third round TKO over Tanzania’s Swede Mohamed.

‘Drago’ jumped at the opportunity to be involved in another historic event at the Matchroom HQ this weekend where he faces a big step-up in opponent against Phillips, but the 20-year-old says he is more than ready for the test.

“I’ve had itchy knuckles for weeks,” said Price. “I was scheduled to fight in April and when that all fell through we all got put into lockdown. When I was allowed to get back in the gym with Dave it was full steam ahead, we got the date and now I’m ready to fight!

“I need to keep doing what I’m doing in this fight. What Dave has seen in the gym he has been happy with. For me, by fight night all the pressure is off and I can get down to business. I am super confident, Jonny has boxed some good names but you will see the level I’m at on Friday night.

“There is levels to boxing and I think I am a level above him. My performance on Friday will open people’s eyes. People say amateur and pro boxing is different but when you have been all around the world and boxed top kids, people don’t realise how much experience that gives you. For me, it’s about staying relaxed and winning.”

Price vs. Phillips lands on Week 2 of Matchroom Camp, main event sees Terri Harper (10-0, 5 KOs) defend her WBC and IBO Super-Featherweight World Titles against Natasha Jonas (9-1, 7 KOs) in an historic clash, Bournemouth’s Chris Billam-Smith (10-1, 9 KOs) defends his Commonwealth Cruiserweight Title against undefeated Cardiff man Nathan Thorley (14-0, 6 KOs), Liverpool Super-Welterweight Anthony Fowler (12-1, 9 KOs) gets his second outing of the year against Adam Harper (9-1) and Oldham prospect Aqib Fiaz (5-0) steps up against Birmingham’s former Midlands Area Champion Kane Baker.

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Jeff Horn nominates Terence Crawford to beat Manny Pacquiao

Jeff Horn nominates Terence Crawford to beat Manny Pacquiao

Jamal James out to make a name for himself against Thomas Dulorme on Saturday

Jamal James out to make a name for himself against…

Thomas Dulorme expecting tough fight against Jamal James on Saturday night

Thomas Dulorme expecting tough fight against Jamal James on Saturday…

Eddie Hearn warns Anthony Joshua not to make the same mistake with sparring again

Eddie Hearn warns Anthony Joshua not to make the same…

Jose Carlos Ramirez set to defend titles against Viktor Postol on August 29

Jose Carlos Ramirez set to defend titles against Viktor Postol…

Manny Pacquiao pours cold water on Gennady Golovkin plan

Manny Pacquiao pours cold water on Gennady Golovkin plan

Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren open negotiations for all-British fights

Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren open negotiations for all-British fights

David Benavidez to defend super middleweight title against Alexis Angulo on August 15

David Benavidez to defend super middleweight title against Alexis Angulo…

Teofimo Lopez and Vasiliy Lomachenko negotiations reach an impasse

Teofimo Lopez and Vasiliy Lomachenko negotiations reach an impasse

TOP STORIES

Jeff Horn nominates Terence Crawford to beat Manny Pacquiao

Jeff Horn nominates Terence Crawford to beat Manny Pacquiao

Jeff Horn has anointed Terence Crawford the king of the welterweights and believes the undefeated American would have the measure of Manny Pacquiao if they fought. The 32-year-old Australian famously wrested the WBO welterweight championship from …

Jamal James out to make a name for himself against…

Jamal James out to make a name for himself against Thomas Dulorme on Saturday

Welterweight contender Jamal James 26-1 (12) is looking forward to his opportunity to shine when he takes on Thomas Dulorme 25-3-1 (16) for the interim WBA 147-pound title at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night. James and Dulorm…

Thomas Dulorme expecting tough fight against Jamal James on Saturday…

Thomas Dulorme expecting tough fight against Jamal James on Saturday night

WBA number 10 ranked welterweight Thomas Dulorme 25-3-1 (16) is brimming with confidence ahead of his fight against WBA number five Jamal James 26-1 (12) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night. The fight will be contested for th…

Eddie Hearn warns Anthony Joshua not to make the same…

Eddie Hearn warns Anthony Joshua not to make the same mistake with sparring again

Promoter Eddie Hearn has warned Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) he needs to get his sparring “spot on” for his upcoming fight against Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14). The unified heavyweight champion must make a mandatory title defence against Bulgarian Pulev in …

Jose Carlos Ramirez set to defend titles against Viktor Postol…

Jose Carlos Ramirez set to defend titles against Viktor Postol on August 29

WBA and WBO junior welterweight champion Jose Carlos Ramirez 25-0 (17) will defend his titles against Viktor ‘The Iceman’ Postol 31-2 (12) at the ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 29. The fight was originally scheduled t…

Manny Pacquiao pours cold water on Gennady Golovkin plan

Manny Pacquiao pours cold water on Gennady Golovkin plan

WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39) has rejected talks of a clash with middleweight Gennady Golovkin 40-1-1 (35). The 41-year-old Filipino superstar, who started his pro career as a junior flyweight 25 years ago before steadily ri…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US