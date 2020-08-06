TwitterFacebook

Queensberry send challenge to Matchroom and Sky Sports

6 August 2020
unnamed(19)
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

WITH SPORT ON the whole creeping sluggishly out of enforced hibernation and attempting to establish a foothold in the world of the so-called new normal, how about lighting the touch paper and really bringing British boxing back with a bang?

The time is right to throw off the shackles and truly give our sport a proper shot in the arm.

What I am proposing is to break down the borders and give the fans the fights they want to see.

See Also

Let’s make the natural matches that have previously been deemed too complicated due to promotional and broadcast affiliations. Queensberry’s finest versus the best of Matchroom.

Why not?

The prospect of the best of British getting it on would reinvigorate the sport, increase the subplots and really get people talking about the game again.

Forget about promoter pride and egos, it is not about us. This is the time to turbo-charge boxing right back into the mainstream and capture the imagination of the watching public.

People talk about various industries resetting following the traumas this year has inflicted on the world.

Well, this is our chance to do just that. You can call it my 2020 vision.

The fans are longing to see Anthony Yarde take on Joshua Buatsi with light heavyweight supremacy at stake. So am I, let’s get it done.

Who wouldn’t want to see Dillian Whyte taking on the best young heavyweight in the world, Daniel Dubois, later this year or early next while Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are busy making other plans?

Any takers for Joe Joyce against Dereck Chisora? Archie Sharp v Zelfa Barrett? Hamzah Sheeraz v Ted Cheeseman? Charlie Edwards v Kal Yafai? What about seeing Nathan Gorman step in the ring with Dave Allen? There are numerous potential bangers there to be made and no good reason not to make them. Liam Williams is due a world title any day now, so let’s add a bit of American flair and stick Andrade in the mix too.

Let’s stop any tactical maneuvering and deliver the fans the fights they want to see.

I know there will be more than a few sceptics who will doubt the plausibility of such ambitious matchmaking due to the complex nature of the promotional terrain. I say we should smash down the barriers for the benefit of the sport and, most importantly, the people who support it.

From our side, our broadcast partner BT Sport fully buys into the concept and is ready and willing to help make it happen. If Sky Sports are of the same mindset, so much the better, and an equitable distribution of the fights can be worked out. No problem.

Can anyone begin to imagine what sort of business a dual branded PPV would do with Daniel vs Dillian on top. How about a stacked undercard featuring Edwards vs Yafai, Gorman vs Allen and Sheeraz vs Cheeseman all on the bill? This is great for fans, great for business and all together great for boxing.

There really isn’t any reason to put up any roadblocks to having the boxing pot overflowing with meaningful matches that would get the attention they deserve.

Our door is wide open to begin negotiations for one-off spectacles, a sequence of events, a Test series of top ‘us versus them’ humdingers. The possibilities are endless and everything is on the table.

Forget the past. Don’t focus on the difficulties and let’s get on and make the fights people want to see. When it comes time to make Fury v AJ, everyone involved will have to cooperate anyway so I see no reason why we can’t make these fights now.

You could say I am throwing down the gauntlet and I would hope this honest proposal is taken at face value and not blithely dismissed.

For the long-term good of our sport, now is the time to put up or shut upM

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Jeff Horn nominates Terence Crawford to beat Manny Pacquiao

Jeff Horn nominates Terence Crawford to beat Manny Pacquiao

Jamal James out to make a name for himself against Thomas Dulorme on Saturday

Jamal James out to make a name for himself against…

Thomas Dulorme expecting tough fight against Jamal James on Saturday night

Thomas Dulorme expecting tough fight against Jamal James on Saturday…

Eddie Hearn warns Anthony Joshua not to make the same mistake with sparring again

Eddie Hearn warns Anthony Joshua not to make the same…

Jose Carlos Ramirez set to defend titles against Viktor Postol on August 29

Jose Carlos Ramirez set to defend titles against Viktor Postol…

Manny Pacquiao pours cold water on Gennady Golovkin plan

Manny Pacquiao pours cold water on Gennady Golovkin plan

Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren open negotiations for all-British fights

Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren open negotiations for all-British fights

David Benavidez to defend super middleweight title against Alexis Angulo on August 15

David Benavidez to defend super middleweight title against Alexis Angulo…

Teofimo Lopez and Vasiliy Lomachenko negotiations reach an impasse

Teofimo Lopez and Vasiliy Lomachenko negotiations reach an impasse

TOP STORIES

Jeff Horn nominates Terence Crawford to beat Manny Pacquiao

Jeff Horn nominates Terence Crawford to beat Manny Pacquiao

Jeff Horn has anointed Terence Crawford the king of the welterweights and believes the undefeated American would have the measure of Manny Pacquiao if they fought. The 32-year-old Australian famously wrested the WBO welterweight championship from …

Jamal James out to make a name for himself against…

Jamal James out to make a name for himself against Thomas Dulorme on Saturday

Welterweight contender Jamal James 26-1 (12) is looking forward to his opportunity to shine when he takes on Thomas Dulorme 25-3-1 (16) for the interim WBA 147-pound title at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night. James and Dulorm…

Thomas Dulorme expecting tough fight against Jamal James on Saturday…

Thomas Dulorme expecting tough fight against Jamal James on Saturday night

WBA number 10 ranked welterweight Thomas Dulorme 25-3-1 (16) is brimming with confidence ahead of his fight against WBA number five Jamal James 26-1 (12) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night. The fight will be contested for th…

Eddie Hearn warns Anthony Joshua not to make the same…

Eddie Hearn warns Anthony Joshua not to make the same mistake with sparring again

Promoter Eddie Hearn has warned Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) he needs to get his sparring “spot on” for his upcoming fight against Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14). The unified heavyweight champion must make a mandatory title defence against Bulgarian Pulev in …

Jose Carlos Ramirez set to defend titles against Viktor Postol…

Jose Carlos Ramirez set to defend titles against Viktor Postol on August 29

WBA and WBO junior welterweight champion Jose Carlos Ramirez 25-0 (17) will defend his titles against Viktor ‘The Iceman’ Postol 31-2 (12) at the ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 29. The fight was originally scheduled t…

Manny Pacquiao pours cold water on Gennady Golovkin plan

Manny Pacquiao pours cold water on Gennady Golovkin plan

WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39) has rejected talks of a clash with middleweight Gennady Golovkin 40-1-1 (35). The 41-year-old Filipino superstar, who started his pro career as a junior flyweight 25 years ago before steadily ri…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US