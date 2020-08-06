TwitterFacebook

Undefeated super middleweight prospect “The Amazing” Shawn McCalman Latest to join Ryan Roach’s Fighter Locker

6 August 2020
Shawn McCalman
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Another promising prospect has been added to Ryan Roach’s growing Fighter Locker stable, “The Amazing” Shawn McCalman (4-0, 2 KOs), a super middleweight out of Aurora, Colorado.

“I had a great conversation with Ryan when (his co-head coach and former world champion) Vernon Phillips introduced us,” McCalman spoke about signing a managerial contract with Fighter Locker. “We met and he was someone who genuinely cares about his fighters. He made a point that his fighters are like family to him. I’ve seen in the short time I’ve known him that he puts his fighters in position to succeed. Honestly, I think that’s rare in boxing, and I really appreciate that about Ryan.”

“Shawn and I had a great conversation and we clicked right away,” Roach commented. ” It made sense for the two of us. It’s always exciting for me getting a new fighter and Shawn really has it all. He’s fast and strong and has been in camps with world-class boxers. This is a great opportunity. I’m looking forward to Shawn showcasing his skills and climbing the ranks.”

See Also

Colorado-native McCalman, who had a 65-7 amateur record, was a 3-time Colorado State Golden Gloves champion, as well as a 3-time regional winner. The 26-year-old McCalman made his pro debut September 22, 2018, when he knocked out Jake Featherman in the opening round. He has since defeated, in order, Isaiah William Reyez (WTKO2), Damarian Kelly (WDEC4) and 5-2 Lorawnt Nelson (WDEC6) in his most recent fight this past January.

Former World champion Tony Harrison has used McCalman has his chief sparring partner, including his World Boxing Council (WBC) World super welterweight-winning performance in 2018 of defending champion previously undefeated (31-0) Jermell Charlo.

“The Roach name is well respected in the boxing sphere and the opportunity presented itself to bind our legacy was too good to pass up,” McCalman noted. “I’m a young, hungry, talented diamond in the rough. Ryan taking a chance means a lot and I think the two of use together will accomplish great things. Once this train gets going there’s no stopping it. So, jump aboard now…..next stop world championship level!”

McCalman joins Fighter Locker’s growing stable that includes a talented Ukrainian trio of North American Boxing Association (NABA) super welterweight title holder Stanyslav Skofokhod (19-2, 16 KOs), word-rated welterweight Karen Chukhadzhian (16-1, 7 KOs) and super lightweight Zoravor Petrosyan (7-0, 3 KOs). Other Fighter Locker stablemates include Dominican welterweight Juan Carlos “Merengue” Abreu (23-5-1, 21 KOs), the former IBF Youth World super lightweight champion; Lynn, MA super welterweight Khiry Todd (10-1, 8 KOs),Dorchester, MA welterweight Gabriel Duluc (15-3, 4 KOs), Troy, NY super lightweight RayJay Bermudez, Toronto, Canada welterweight Jeff “The Trouble 1” Tabrizi (8-3, 7 KOs), New Haven, CT super welterweight Jimmy “Quiet Storm” Williams (16-3-2, 5 KOs), super featherweight Jesus Vasquez, Jr., plus Irish National champion Paul Ryan, who will fight as a welterweight in the pro ranks, and U.S. Army super bantamweight Daniel Bailey, Jr. The latter two will make their pro debuts when boxing returns in full.

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Jeff Horn nominates Terence Crawford to beat Manny Pacquiao

Jeff Horn nominates Terence Crawford to beat Manny Pacquiao

Jamal James out to make a name for himself against Thomas Dulorme on Saturday

Jamal James out to make a name for himself against…

Thomas Dulorme expecting tough fight against Jamal James on Saturday night

Thomas Dulorme expecting tough fight against Jamal James on Saturday…

Eddie Hearn warns Anthony Joshua not to make the same mistake with sparring again

Eddie Hearn warns Anthony Joshua not to make the same…

Jose Carlos Ramirez set to defend titles against Viktor Postol on August 29

Jose Carlos Ramirez set to defend titles against Viktor Postol…

Manny Pacquiao pours cold water on Gennady Golovkin plan

Manny Pacquiao pours cold water on Gennady Golovkin plan

Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren open negotiations for all-British fights

Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren open negotiations for all-British fights

David Benavidez to defend super middleweight title against Alexis Angulo on August 15

David Benavidez to defend super middleweight title against Alexis Angulo…

Teofimo Lopez and Vasiliy Lomachenko negotiations reach an impasse

Teofimo Lopez and Vasiliy Lomachenko negotiations reach an impasse

TOP STORIES

Jeff Horn nominates Terence Crawford to beat Manny Pacquiao

Jeff Horn nominates Terence Crawford to beat Manny Pacquiao

Jeff Horn has anointed Terence Crawford the king of the welterweights and believes the undefeated American would have the measure of Manny Pacquiao if they fought. The 32-year-old Australian famously wrested the WBO welterweight championship from …

Jamal James out to make a name for himself against…

Jamal James out to make a name for himself against Thomas Dulorme on Saturday

Welterweight contender Jamal James 26-1 (12) is looking forward to his opportunity to shine when he takes on Thomas Dulorme 25-3-1 (16) for the interim WBA 147-pound title at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night. James and Dulorm…

Thomas Dulorme expecting tough fight against Jamal James on Saturday…

Thomas Dulorme expecting tough fight against Jamal James on Saturday night

WBA number 10 ranked welterweight Thomas Dulorme 25-3-1 (16) is brimming with confidence ahead of his fight against WBA number five Jamal James 26-1 (12) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night. The fight will be contested for th…

Eddie Hearn warns Anthony Joshua not to make the same…

Eddie Hearn warns Anthony Joshua not to make the same mistake with sparring again

Promoter Eddie Hearn has warned Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) he needs to get his sparring “spot on” for his upcoming fight against Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14). The unified heavyweight champion must make a mandatory title defence against Bulgarian Pulev in …

Jose Carlos Ramirez set to defend titles against Viktor Postol…

Jose Carlos Ramirez set to defend titles against Viktor Postol on August 29

WBA and WBO junior welterweight champion Jose Carlos Ramirez 25-0 (17) will defend his titles against Viktor ‘The Iceman’ Postol 31-2 (12) at the ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 29. The fight was originally scheduled t…

Manny Pacquiao pours cold water on Gennady Golovkin plan

Manny Pacquiao pours cold water on Gennady Golovkin plan

WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39) has rejected talks of a clash with middleweight Gennady Golovkin 40-1-1 (35). The 41-year-old Filipino superstar, who started his pro career as a junior flyweight 25 years ago before steadily ri…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US