Thomas Dulorme expecting tough fight against Jamal James on Saturday night

WBA number 10 ranked welterweight Thomas Dulorme 25-3-1 (16) is brimming with confidence ahead of his fight against WBA number five Jamal James 26-1 (12) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The fight will be contested for the interim WBA welterweight title.

“I am happy for the opportunity the WBA is giving me to fight for a title,” the 30-year-old Puerto Rican said.

“It’s an interesting fight since Jamal James is not a bad fighter. He’s tall and uncomfortable, but we’re going to do our job to win.”

Dulorme is experienced at the top level. He was competitive against Terence Crawford before being stopped in six rounds five years ago and dropped a 10-round decision to Yordenis Ugas three years back.

In 2018 he had to settle for a draw against former world champion Jessie Vargas and in his only outing last year he upset previously undefeated Terrel Williams.

James promises to present another tough assignment. The 32-year-old American has won six fights in a row since his lone loss to Yordenis Ugas on points four years ago.

“I don’t detract any opponent. If Jamal James made it this far, it’s because he’s got something,” Dulorme said.

“I’ve been at war with great fighters and I feel he hasn’t felt that kind of physical and mental pressure.

“I know it’s not an easy fight for me but neither it is for him”.

The global coronavirus pandemic has forced the fight to be rescheduled several times.

Dulorme said this new reality has made it very difficult for fighters to make normal preparations with the uncertainty about when they will be able to return to the ring.

If successful against James on Saturday, Dulorme says his goal is to face full WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao.

