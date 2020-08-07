TwitterFacebook

Craig MacIntyre to face new opponent Ishmael Ellis

7 August 2020
Craig MacIntyre VS Ishmael Ellis
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

MacIntyre (11-0-1, 4 KOs) meets Ellis (11-2) at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on August 12, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

Undefeated Scottish star MacIntyre was set to take on Darren Surtees before an injury forced Surtees out of the bout, but is well aware he now has a tricky test ahead of him against dangerous Birmingham man Ellis.

MacIntyre said: “I was gutted when I heard about the change, but credit to my team MTK Global as they sorted it out and got me a new opponent, so I’m buzzing to still be fighting.

See Also

“We’ve been focusing on Surtees for the last however many weeks and putting a game plan together to fight him, but this doesn’t change anything, I’ve still got the same job to do.

“We’ve had a look at Ellis and I don’t know what sort of fight to expect, but I’ll get the business done. I feel like if I land cleanly then I can hurt most people in the division.”

Ellis said: “I’m really excited. I’ve been waiting for something to come up for a while, so to fight on an MTK Global is a great opportunity.

“I’m happy to fight anyone. I’ve been ticking over gradually over the last few months to make sure I’m always fit. I’m expecting a high pace and skilful boxing.

“We’re both going to put on a good boxing display for the fans around the world to appreciate. I’m hoping a win will lead me on to more big shows to get my name out there a bit more.”

MacIntyre vs. Ellis is part of a huge show on August 12, which is headlined by Jono Carroll vs. Maxi Hughes and also features Sean McComb taking on Siar Ozgul, Sahir Iqbal and Maredudd Thomas clashing for the WBC Youth title, and the return of Pierce O’Leary.

It kicks off a brilliant run of #MTKFightNight events throughout the summer, with the likes of Lewis Crocker, Lee McGregor, Gary Cully, Akeem Ennis Brown, Dan Azeez and more all in action over the coming months.

Aged 15-19 and want to enter the world of boxing as a fighter, coach, referee, cutsperson, promoter, event coordinator, journalist and everything in between? Sign up for the #MTKAcademy now: www.academyse.co.uk/mtkacademy

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Jeff Horn nominates Terence Crawford to beat Manny Pacquiao

Jeff Horn nominates Terence Crawford to beat Manny Pacquiao

Jamal James out to make a name for himself against Thomas Dulorme on Saturday

Jamal James out to make a name for himself against…

Thomas Dulorme expecting tough fight against Jamal James on Saturday night

Thomas Dulorme expecting tough fight against Jamal James on Saturday…

Eddie Hearn warns Anthony Joshua not to make the same mistake with sparring again

Eddie Hearn warns Anthony Joshua not to make the same…

Jose Carlos Ramirez set to defend titles against Viktor Postol on August 29

Jose Carlos Ramirez set to defend titles against Viktor Postol…

Manny Pacquiao pours cold water on Gennady Golovkin plan

Manny Pacquiao pours cold water on Gennady Golovkin plan

Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren open negotiations for all-British fights

Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren open negotiations for all-British fights

David Benavidez to defend super middleweight title against Alexis Angulo on August 15

David Benavidez to defend super middleweight title against Alexis Angulo…

Teofimo Lopez and Vasiliy Lomachenko negotiations reach an impasse

Teofimo Lopez and Vasiliy Lomachenko negotiations reach an impasse

TOP STORIES

Jeff Horn nominates Terence Crawford to beat Manny Pacquiao

Jeff Horn nominates Terence Crawford to beat Manny Pacquiao

Jeff Horn has anointed Terence Crawford the king of the welterweights and believes the undefeated American would have the measure of Manny Pacquiao if they fought. The 32-year-old Australian famously wrested the WBO welterweight championship from …

Jamal James out to make a name for himself against…

Jamal James out to make a name for himself against Thomas Dulorme on Saturday

Welterweight contender Jamal James 26-1 (12) is looking forward to his opportunity to shine when he takes on Thomas Dulorme 25-3-1 (16) for the interim WBA 147-pound title at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night. James and Dulorm…

Thomas Dulorme expecting tough fight against Jamal James on Saturday…

Thomas Dulorme expecting tough fight against Jamal James on Saturday night

WBA number 10 ranked welterweight Thomas Dulorme 25-3-1 (16) is brimming with confidence ahead of his fight against WBA number five Jamal James 26-1 (12) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night. The fight will be contested for th…

Eddie Hearn warns Anthony Joshua not to make the same…

Eddie Hearn warns Anthony Joshua not to make the same mistake with sparring again

Promoter Eddie Hearn has warned Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) he needs to get his sparring “spot on” for his upcoming fight against Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14). The unified heavyweight champion must make a mandatory title defence against Bulgarian Pulev in …

Jose Carlos Ramirez set to defend titles against Viktor Postol…

Jose Carlos Ramirez set to defend titles against Viktor Postol on August 29

WBA and WBO junior welterweight champion Jose Carlos Ramirez 25-0 (17) will defend his titles against Viktor ‘The Iceman’ Postol 31-2 (12) at the ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 29. The fight was originally scheduled t…

Manny Pacquiao pours cold water on Gennady Golovkin plan

Manny Pacquiao pours cold water on Gennady Golovkin plan

WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39) has rejected talks of a clash with middleweight Gennady Golovkin 40-1-1 (35). The 41-year-old Filipino superstar, who started his pro career as a junior flyweight 25 years ago before steadily ri…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US