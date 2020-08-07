Jamal James out to make a name for himself against Thomas Dulorme on Saturday

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Welterweight contender Jamal James 26-1 (12) is looking forward to his opportunity to shine when he takes on Thomas Dulorme 25-3-1 (16) for the interim WBA 147-pound title at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

James and Dulorme have faced a common opponent in Yordenis Ugas, with both boxers losing on points over 10 frames. But Puerto Rican Dulorme, 30, has mixed with slightly higher competition in Terence Crawford and Jessie Vargas.

“Dulorme and I have both fought really good competition,” James said. “He’s fought some guys with slightly bigger names, but once we get in there Saturday we’re going to find out who has the best skills. That’s what it’s going to come down to.”

The 32-year-old American, who has won six fights in a row since the Ugas loss four years ago, said the delay in getting the fight made due to the global coronavirus pandemic wasn’t ideal but he was determined to stay in shape while awaiting a new date.

“We always stay in shape. We just slowed down the intensity of training once it was postponed because we didn’t know when we’d be back on again,” he said.

“But even in normal times, I stay training in between fights. This is a fulltime job for me. Once we got the word that we were back on, we just turned up the heat a little bit.

“It’s important to be at your best every time you get in the ring, no matter where it is. I was blessed to bring world-class events back to Minneapolis, but I’ve fought all over.

“This is a big fight, but the reality is, every fight before was just as big. If I didn’t get past them, then I wouldn’t be in the position I’m in now.”

James praised Dulorme for his strength but warned him he has his own bag of tricks.

“He’s a strong fighter and I know that he’s got his own style and tricks, but I have my own too,” James said. “That’s what makes these fights so exciting because you have to tune in to see which style will prevail.

“I’m not underestimating him, I know he’s going to be at his best, but my confidence is so high because of how I trained.”

The fight will take place without a live crowd, something James insists won’t affect him in a negative way.

“When you get in the ring, your main focus is on your opponent and what your corner is saying,” he said.

“The crowd is like white noise. Having no crowd on Saturday, I don’t think it’s going to affect me. I’m going to be able to hear my corner and zone in on what I’m trying to do.”

