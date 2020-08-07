Jose Carlos Ramirez set to defend titles against Viktor Postol on August 29

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA and WBO junior welterweight champion Jose Carlos Ramirez 25-0 (17) will defend his titles against Viktor ‘The Iceman’ Postol 31-2 (12) at the ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 29.

The fight was originally scheduled to take place on February 2 in China and May 9 in Fresno, California but both dates were scrapped due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

“Jose has stayed in the gym with his great trainer, Robert Garcia, throughout the pandemic,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

See Also

“I have no doubt we will see the best version of Jose Ramirez, a wonderful young man and one of the world’s best fighters.

“He will need to be on his game because Postol is a worthy contender who has proven himself at the world-class level.”

Ramirez enters the fight coming off a career-high 13-month layoff. Last July, he knocked out Maurice Hooker to unify the WBC and WBO titles and stake his claim as the world’s best 140-pounder.

Since winning the vacant WBC title against Amir Imam in March 2018, Ramirez defeated the previously undefeated Antonio Orozco, top contender Jose Zepeda, and Hooker.

“I’m excited to finally be back. It’s always an honour stepping into the ring, fighting a guy like Postol and defending my belts,” Ramirez said.

“God knows that my goal is to become the undisputed champion, and this gets me one step closer to my goal.”

Former WBC champion Postol has only ever been defeated by current IBF and WBA junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor and pound-for-pound king Terence Crawford, both times on points.

Postol has won two bouts since the Taylor defeat, most recently topping Mohamed Mimoune via decision last April in Las Vegas.

“I’m just looking forward to fighting. I’m coming to win those world titles,” Postol said. “I have been training since this fight was first announced, so I’m focused and ready to go.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.