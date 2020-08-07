TwitterFacebook

Manny Pacquiao pours cold water on Gennady Golovkin plan

7 August 2020
Manny-Pacquiao-Buboy-Fernandez-Freddie-Roach-Justin-Fortune
Manny Pacquiao with Buboy Fernandez, Freddie Roach and Justine Fortune. Photo credit: RingTV
Anthony Cocks

WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39) has rejected talks of a clash with middleweight Gennady Golovkin 40-1-1 (35).

The 41-year-old Filipino superstar, who started his pro career as a junior flyweight 25 years ago before steadily rising up the divisions, has competed in 147-pound weight class for the past 11 years.

Pacquiao has weighed in below 145-pounds in more than half of his welterweight bouts.

Former undisputed middleweight champion Golovkin, 38, has competed for his entire career in the 160-pound division.

Speculation has mounted in recent weeks that Pacquiao could move up to face the hard-hitting Kazakh, but the eight-division world champion poured cold water on the rumours.

“As long as it is 147-pounds, I am okay with that. But if it’s above that, it’s too big for me,” Pacquiao told The Manila Times in a phone interview last Sunday.

Almost a decade ago Pacquiao faced Antonio Margarito for the WBC junior middleweight title in Texas, winning a wide unanimous decision against the hulking Mexican.

Pacquiao weighed 144.5-pounds for that fight compared to Margarito’s 150-pounds.

“No more. I am okay with Margarito. I did not really have a hard time then, but he was too big,” Pacquiao said.

The prospect of a fight with Golovkin was initially raised by former coach and now consultant Freddie Roach in an interview with Chris Mannix on DAZN.

But Pacquiao left the door open to fighting Golovkin at the junior middleweight limit.

“154? Hmmm. It depends I guess, but there’s no negotiation [between us and the Golovkin camp],” he said.

