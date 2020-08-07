TwitterFacebook

Star Boxing announce signing of two Ukrainian standouts

7 August 2020
Star Boxing
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

JOE DEGUARIDA’S STAR BOXING is pleased to announce the signing of two Ukrainian standouts in undefeated super bantamweight OLEH “UKRAINIAN PITBULL” DOVHUN (10-0 3KO’s) and heavyweight LYUBOMYR “DEMOLITION MAN” PINCHUK (12-1-1 7KO’s), who both now live, fight and train out of Pittsburgh, PA.

Undefeated 122 lb. southpaw, Oleh Dovhun, began boxing in his hometown of Stebnyk, Ukraine at 10-years-old where he amassed an impressive 347 amateur fights, was a member of the Elite WSB Ottoman Team, which produced greats like Vasyl Lomenchenko, and won 5 Ukrainian National Titles.

Now, at 26 with an undefeated professional record of 10-0, Dovhun, made the move to Pittsburgh, PA and has been training out of the Conn-Greb Boxing Club under trainer MICHAEL MCSORLEY. “Oleh is the slickest fighter I have ever worked with,” said McSorley, “he is hard to hit and punishes you at obscure angles.” Through 10 fights, Dovhun’s marquee win came in March of 2019 when he defeated then undefeated prospect Daron Williams (then 7-0 4KO’s) for the ABF Super Bantamweight Title.

Lviv, Ukraine native, Lyubomyr Pinchuk banked over 250 amateur fights before making the move to Pittsburgh, PA.

The 24 year old prospect fought 6 times in 2019, winning the ABF Cruiserweight Title, and defending it three times in the same year. In July of 2019, Pinchuk defeated then undefeated prospect Johnnie Langston (then 7-0 3KO’s) by decision for the ABF Continental America’s Cruiserweight Title. Trainer Michael McSorley said this about Pinchuk, “Pinchuk is a throwback fighter who is a fearless and relentless terminator. He is a punishing counter puncher.” Pinchuk who tries to emulate himself after his favorite fighter, heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, will now be campaigning at heavyweight heading into the second half of 2020.

Star Boxing CEO JOE DEGUARDIA had this to say about the signing of Dovhun and Pinchuk, “I am very excited to add Oleh and Lyubomyr to the talented stable we have at Star Boxing. Oleh is an exciting fighter in a hot 122 lb. division, and Lyubomyr is a good prospect in a hot heavyweight division. With their skill set, we know with the right opportunities both Oleh and Lyubomyr will prove they belong in the ring with the elite in their respective divisions. I look forward to working with them and for what is to come.”

