Undefeated Mexican middleweight Santiago “Somer” Dominguez headlining RJJ Boxing Promotions return

7 August 2020
roy jones jr boxing promotions
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions returns August 25th & 27th in Mexico with a pair of rescheduled events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, streaming live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, from Marinaterra Hotel & Spa in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico.

RJJ Boxing has been a trailblazer of sorts, in that it was the first to stream a complete boxing card on UFC FIGHT PASS from the United States, Japan, Russia and now Mexico.

“We fully understand that safety must come first,” RJJ Boxing CEO and co-founder Keith Veltre said. “Now that Sonora has implemented a safe plan to return, we’re fully confident to move forward. We will literally take over the resort to keep our fighters, staff, and production crew safe. We have two great main event fights (11-0, 7 KOs Juan Jose Barajas vs. 11-0, 8 KOs Jose Resendiz headline the Aug. 27th show). We have two great main events with two RJJ fighters (Dominguez and Barajas) who are close to going up to the next level. We expect two great shows.”
RJJ Boxing’s first show since January 30th at Yakima Legends Casino in Toppenish, Washington, will be headlined by undefeated, rising Mexican knockout artist Santiago “Somer” Dominguez (21-0, 16 KOs) versus Jose Rosario Cazarez (20-5-1, 10 KOs), who is riding a 7-fight win streak, in the Aug. 25th 10-round main event.

See Also

The 28-year-old Dominguez, fighting out of Orebreon, Sonora, Mexico, will defend his World Boxing Council (WBC) United States and WBC FECARBOX welterweight titles. “It’s been a long wait to get back in the ring and I have improved with the help of my new coach, Alfredo Ozuna,” the WBC #20-ranked Dominguez commented. I will not disappoint UFC FIGHT PASS and its subscribers. It’s always an honor! Thanks to Roy Jones, Jr. Boxing Promotions and Emmanuel Romo at Del La o Boxing.”

THE NEWEST MEXICAN BEAST: (L) Santiago Dominguez will be fighting for his 22nd victory and 17th KO Aug. 25 vs. Jose Rosario Cazarez

The 10-round co-featured event is a rare match-up of two highly regarded Mexican prospects – a standard for RJJ Boxing’s co-features on UFC FIGHT PASS – undefeated Luis “Koreano” Torres (9-0, 8 KOs) and Jose Luis Vasquez (10-1, 3 KOs). Torres requested the toughest fight of his young career and he got that in Vasquez for what promises to be an extremely entertaining stylistic match-up.

Dominguez’ younger brother, welterweight Marco “Nazzy” Dominguez (11-2-1, 10 KOs), is matched against fellow Mexican fighter Salvador “Changuito” Tapia (9-3-1, 8 KOs) in an 8-round bout.

In the UFC FIGHT PASS opener, undefeated Phoenix, AZ welterweight Jerome Jones, Jr. (4-0, 4 KOs), who thus far has stopped each of his opponents in the opening round, plans to keep his perfect pro record intact versus pure Mexican boxer Mario “Cachalote” Israel Vera (6-1, 0 KOs) in a six-rounder. Vera’s only loss came in his last fight on short notice against 19-1 contender Hector Zepeda by way of a 10-round decision on March14.

Also scheduled to fight on the card, off-UFC Fight Pass, are Las Vegas-based Mexican super bantamweight Ezequiel “La Brukena” Borrero (2-0, 1 KOs) vs. Jhoan Cano (1-1, 1 KO), of Mexico, and Mexican welterweights, Jesus “Fierro” Lopez (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Bryan Joel Morales (0-3), in 4-round fights.

Card subject to change.

To sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com, or download the UFC app.

