Chris Billam-Smith destroys Nathan Thorley in two, retains Commonwealth title

8 August 2020
Chris Billam-Smith. Photo credit: Sky Sports
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Commonwealth cruiserweight champion Chris ‘The Gentleman’ Billam-Smith 11-1 (10) made a successful first defence of his title with a second-round knockout of previously unbeaten Nathan ‘Thunder’ Thorley 14-1 (6) in the second edition of Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex on Friday night.

The 30-year-old Englishman was simply too big, powerful and accurate for Thorley, who found himself on the canvas late in the first and again in the second when he was bludgeoned to the canvas with a series of right hands.

Welshman Thorley, 27, beat the count and attempted to rally back only to get walk into a crunching right cross that finished the fight at the 2:05 mark of the second round.

“I felt I hurt him in the first round, not visibly, but when you are landing the shots you can tell and I knew a good finish was coming,” Billam-Smith said.

“He had a fight back but as soon as he had success I knew he would get reckless and I walked him onto a shot.”

The fight took place sans crowd in line with gathering restrictions put in place to help battle the spread of coronavirus.

“I boxed out in a tent in Brentwood when I was an amateur, funnily enough, and I got the win then as well,” Billam-Smith said. “It’s an unbelievable set-up with no crowd and very different.”

The victory was Billam-Smith’s second since dropping a split decision to Richard Riakporhe last year in his lone professional loss.

Billam-Smith could face Tommy McCarthy for the vacant European title in his next fight.

Earlier on the card junior middleweight Anthony Fowler 13-1 (10) battered Adam Harper 9-2 for seven rounds before the bout was waved off at the 1:34 mark.

At featherweight Hopey Price 3-0 (1) scored a shutout victory against Jonny Phillips 5-5 (2) over six.

