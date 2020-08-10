TwitterFacebook

Jerwin Ancajas looking to unify super flyweight titles before moving up in weight

10 August 2020
ancajas-belt
Jerwin 'Pretty Boy' Ancajas. Photo credit: Zanfer Promotions
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

IBF super flyweight champion Jerwin ‘Pretty Boy’ Ancajas 32-1-2 (22) insists he wants to face the other champions at 115-pounds but concedes it will come down to the promoters involved.

The 28-year-old Filipino southpaw claimed the IBF strap against McJoe Arroyo in September 2016 and has made eight successful title defences including six knockouts.

The other champions at super flyweight are WBA boss Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez, WBC kingpin Juan Francisco Estrada and WBO ruler Kazuto Ioka.

See Also

“I want to become the undisputed champion but I think that’s a difficult achievement to get because even though the other champions say that they want to fight me or I say that I want to fight them the fights still depend on the promoter,” said Ancajas in Filipino in a Zoom interview with Inquirer Sunday.

“There are promoters who want to protect their fighters, that’s what I’ve come to learn in boxing.”

Ancajas, who has been competing at 115-pounds since he was 18 years old, is also contemplating a move up in weight.

“My dream is to unify my belt with at least one more then maybe I’ll move up in weight,” said Ancajas.

Ancajas is expected to face once-beaten Mexican Jonathan ‘Titan’ Rodriguez 21-1 (14) in September before a possible fight against WBA ‘regular’ champion Joshua ‘El Professor’ Franco 17-1-2 (8) who is fresh off his defeat of previously undefeated Australian Andrew ‘Monster’ Moloney 21-1 (14) in June.

“We’re excited because he holds the WBA title and I was really surprised with how Franco fights and he’s a fighter that you shouldn’t overlook even if you don’t know him that well,” Ancajas said.

“We haven’t seen much of Franco but he has the skills and he’s good. I’m really excited to match up against him.”

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Carl Frampton focused on Darren Traynor ahead of potential Jamel Herring bout

Carl Frampton focused on Darren Traynor ahead of potential Jamel…

Jerwin Ancajas looking to unify super flyweight titles before moving up in weight

Jerwin Ancajas looking to unify super flyweight titles before moving…

Jorge Linares says Vasiliy Lomachenko is slipping, not the same fighter he was two years ago

Jorge Linares says Vasiliy Lomachenko is slipping, not the same…

Maxi Hughes confident of springing the upset against Jono Carroll

Maxi Hughes confident of springing the upset against Jono Carroll

Jono Carroll promises another classic performance against Maxi Hughes on Wednesday

Jono Carroll promises another classic performance against Maxi Hughes on…

Billy Joe Saunders makes extraordinary offer to Canelo Alvarez

Billy Joe Saunders makes extraordinary offer to Canelo Alvarez

Carl Froch says Mike Tyson will be

Carl Froch says Mike Tyson will be "blowing out his…

Jamal James outpoints Thomas Dulorme in fast-paced 12 rounder

Jamal James outpoints Thomas Dulorme in fast-paced 12 rounder

Jai Opetaia relocates to Queensland to kickstart career

Jai Opetaia relocates to Queensland to kickstart career

TOP STORIES

Carl Frampton focused on Darren Traynor ahead of potential Jamel…

Carl Frampton focused on Darren Traynor ahead of potential Jamel Herring bout

Former two-weight world champion Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton 27-2 (15) will face late replacement Darren ‘Trayn-Wreck’ Traynor 16-3 (7) in a 10-round lightweight bout at BT Sports Studio in Stratford, London this Saturday night. The 33-year-old fro…

Jerwin Ancajas looking to unify super flyweight titles before moving…

Jerwin Ancajas looking to unify super flyweight titles before moving up in weight

IBF super flyweight champion Jerwin ‘Pretty Boy’ Ancajas 32-1-2 (22) insists he wants to face the other champions at 115-pounds but concedes it will come down to the promoters involved. The 28-year-old Filipino southpaw claimed the IBF strap again…

Jorge Linares says Vasiliy Lomachenko is slipping, not the same…

Jorge Linares says Vasiliy Lomachenko is slipping, not the same fighter he was two years ago

Former three-division world champion Jorge Linares 47-5 (29) insists Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) is not the same fighter he was when the pair met in the ring in May 2018. The fight for the 34-year-old Venezuelan’s WBA lightweight title was scored…

Maxi Hughes confident of springing the upset against Jono Carroll

Maxi Hughes confident of springing the upset against Jono Carroll

Maxi Hughes 20-5-2 (4) knows just how much is riding on the result of his showdown with former world title challenger Jono Carroll 18-1-1 (4) when the pair meet over 10-rounds at Production Park Studios in South Kirkby, UK on Wednesday night. The …

Jono Carroll promises another classic performance against Maxi Hughes on…

Jono Carroll promises another classic performance against Maxi Hughes on Wednesday

Super featherweight contender Jono ‘King Kong’ Carroll 18-1-1 (4) is looking forward to building on his momentum when he returns to the ring against Maxi Hughes 20-5-2 (4) over 10-rounds at Production Park Studios in South Kirkby, UK on Wednesday nig…

Billy Joe Saunders makes extraordinary offer to Canelo Alvarez

Billy Joe Saunders makes extraordinary offer to Canelo Alvarez

WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14) is so confident he can beat Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) that he is willing to forgo his purse if he loses. The 30-year-old southpaw was originally scheduled to face the Mexican sup…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US