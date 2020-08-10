Jerwin Ancajas looking to unify super flyweight titles before moving up in weight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

IBF super flyweight champion Jerwin ‘Pretty Boy’ Ancajas 32-1-2 (22) insists he wants to face the other champions at 115-pounds but concedes it will come down to the promoters involved.

The 28-year-old Filipino southpaw claimed the IBF strap against McJoe Arroyo in September 2016 and has made eight successful title defences including six knockouts.

The other champions at super flyweight are WBA boss Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez, WBC kingpin Juan Francisco Estrada and WBO ruler Kazuto Ioka.

“I want to become the undisputed champion but I think that’s a difficult achievement to get because even though the other champions say that they want to fight me or I say that I want to fight them the fights still depend on the promoter,” said Ancajas in Filipino in a Zoom interview with Inquirer Sunday.

“There are promoters who want to protect their fighters, that’s what I’ve come to learn in boxing.”

Ancajas, who has been competing at 115-pounds since he was 18 years old, is also contemplating a move up in weight.

“My dream is to unify my belt with at least one more then maybe I’ll move up in weight,” said Ancajas.

Ancajas is expected to face once-beaten Mexican Jonathan ‘Titan’ Rodriguez 21-1 (14) in September before a possible fight against WBA ‘regular’ champion Joshua ‘El Professor’ Franco 17-1-2 (8) who is fresh off his defeat of previously undefeated Australian Andrew ‘Monster’ Moloney 21-1 (14) in June.

“We’re excited because he holds the WBA title and I was really surprised with how Franco fights and he’s a fighter that you shouldn’t overlook even if you don’t know him that well,” Ancajas said.

“We haven’t seen much of Franco but he has the skills and he’s good. I’m really excited to match up against him.”

