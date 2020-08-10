Jono Carroll promises another classic performance against Maxi Hughes on Wednesday

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Super featherweight contender Jono ‘King Kong’ Carroll 18-1-1 (4) is looking forward to building on his momentum when he returns to the ring against Maxi Hughes 20-5-2 (4) over 10-rounds at Production Park Studios in South Kirkby, UK on Wednesday night.

The 28-year-old Dublin southpaw is riding high following his 11th round stoppage of former world champion Scott Quigg in Manchester in March.

“I’m over the moon. It’s topping the bill again, so this is what dreams are made of and why I started boxing in the first place,” Carroll said.

“The fact that it’s an MTK Global show makes it even better, so I’m looking forward to putting on another classic performance.

“The Quigg fight went exactly how me and my trainer planned it. It was an easy night’s work and easier than expected. We put so much hard work and graft in the gym, and we were well prepared.

“It’s Maxi Hughes next, but I haven’t watched him fight really. I’ve seen two minutes of him and that’s it. I don’t like studying fighters or watching them too much.

“You can watch and think do this and do that, but it doesn’t matter. I just let my trainer do the investigating, then he gives me the game plan and I’ll do what he tells me. It means I don’t get mentally exhausted thinking about what punches I need to throw.

“I’ve had some quality time at home with the family over the last three months, so it’s been fantastic.

“I’ve still always been training in the garden at home, but it allowed me to take the break I truly needed. Now I’m excited to be back.”

Carroll vs Hughes is part of a huge show on August 11 which also features Sean McComb taking on Siar Ozgul, Craig MacIntyre going up against Darren Surtees, Sahir Iqbal and Maredudd Thomas clashing for the WBC Youth title and Pierce O’Leary facing Harry Limburn.

