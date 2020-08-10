TwitterFacebook

Jono Carroll promises another classic performance against Maxi Hughes on Wednesday

10 August 2020
Jono Carroll
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Super featherweight contender Jono ‘King Kong’ Carroll 18-1-1 (4) is looking forward to building on his momentum when he returns to the ring against Maxi Hughes 20-5-2 (4) over 10-rounds at Production Park Studios in South Kirkby, UK on Wednesday night.

The 28-year-old Dublin southpaw is riding high following his 11th round stoppage of former world champion Scott Quigg in Manchester in March.

“I’m over the moon. It’s topping the bill again, so this is what dreams are made of and why I started boxing in the first place,” Carroll said.

See Also

“The fact that it’s an MTK Global show makes it even better, so I’m looking forward to putting on another classic performance.

“The Quigg fight went exactly how me and my trainer planned it. It was an easy night’s work and easier than expected. We put so much hard work and graft in the gym, and we were well prepared.

“It’s Maxi Hughes next, but I haven’t watched him fight really. I’ve seen two minutes of him and that’s it. I don’t like studying fighters or watching them too much.

“You can watch and think do this and do that, but it doesn’t matter. I just let my trainer do the investigating, then he gives me the game plan and I’ll do what he tells me. It means I don’t get mentally exhausted thinking about what punches I need to throw.

“I’ve had some quality time at home with the family over the last three months, so it’s been fantastic.

“I’ve still always been training in the garden at home, but it allowed me to take the break I truly needed. Now I’m excited to be back.”

Carroll vs Hughes is part of a huge show on August 11 which also features Sean McComb taking on Siar Ozgul, Craig MacIntyre going up against Darren Surtees, Sahir Iqbal and Maredudd Thomas clashing for the WBC Youth title and Pierce O’Leary facing Harry Limburn.

Read more articles about: , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Jono Carroll promises another classic performance against Maxi Hughes on Wednesday

Jono Carroll promises another classic performance against Maxi Hughes on…

Billy Joe Saunders makes extraordinary offer to Canelo Alvarez

Billy Joe Saunders makes extraordinary offer to Canelo Alvarez

Carl Froch says Mike Tyson will be

Carl Froch says Mike Tyson will be "blowing out his…

Jamal James outpoints Thomas Dulorme in fast-paced 12 rounder

Jamal James outpoints Thomas Dulorme in fast-paced 12 rounder

Jai Opetaia relocates to Queensland to kickstart career

Jai Opetaia relocates to Queensland to kickstart career

Tim Tszyu says “average” Jeff Horn is not a genuine world-class contender

Tim Tszyu says “average” Jeff Horn is not a genuine…

Chris Billam-Smith destroys Nathan Thorley in two, retains Commonwealth title

Chris Billam-Smith destroys Nathan Thorley in two, retains Commonwealth title

Terri Harper and Natasha Jonas battle to split draw at Matchroom Fight Camp

Terri Harper and Natasha Jonas battle to split draw at…

Jeff Horn nominates Terence Crawford to beat Manny Pacquiao

Jeff Horn nominates Terence Crawford to beat Manny Pacquiao

TOP STORIES

Jono Carroll promises another classic performance against Maxi Hughes on…

Jono Carroll promises another classic performance against Maxi Hughes on Wednesday

Super featherweight contender Jono ‘King Kong’ Carroll 18-1-1 (4) is looking forward to building on his momentum when he returns to the ring against Maxi Hughes 20-5-2 (4) over 10-rounds at Production Park Studios in South Kirkby, UK on Wednesday nig…

Billy Joe Saunders makes extraordinary offer to Canelo Alvarez

Billy Joe Saunders makes extraordinary offer to Canelo Alvarez

WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14) is so confident he can beat Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) that he is willing to forgo his purse if he loses. The 30-year-old southpaw was originally scheduled to face the Mexican sup…

Carl Froch says Mike Tyson will be "blowing out his…

Carl Froch says Mike Tyson will be

Carl Froch has questioned whether the eight-round exhibition bout between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr will end prematurely in a no-contest. Former undisputed heavyweight champion Tyson, 53, and former undisputed light heavyweight champion Jones Jr…

Jamal James outpoints Thomas Dulorme in fast-paced 12 rounder

Jamal James outpoints Thomas Dulorme in fast-paced 12 rounder

Jamal ‘Shango’ James 27-1 (12) claimed the interim WBA welterweight title with a 12-round unanimous decision victory over Thomas Dulorme 25-4-1 (16) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Dulorme put the pressure on in the earl…

Jai Opetaia relocates to Queensland to kickstart career

Jai Opetaia relocates to Queensland to kickstart career

World-rated Australian cruiserweight Jai Opetaia 19-0 (15) has relocated from his home in Gosford to the Gold Coast in a cross-border move designed to reboot his career during the coronavirus pandemic. The undefeated 25-year-old southpaw, who hasn…

Tim Tszyu says “average” Jeff Horn is not a genuine…

Tim Tszyu says “average” Jeff Horn is not a genuine world-class contender

Undefeated junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu 15-0 (11) has labelled Jeff Horn 20-2-1 (13) “average” ahead of their 10-round bout at the Queensland Bank Stadium in Townsville, Australia on August 26. The fight will have social distancing meas…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US