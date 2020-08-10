TwitterFacebook

Maxi Hughes confident of springing the upset against Jono Carroll

10 August 2020
maxi-hughes
Maxi Hughes. Photo credit: Action Images/Craig Brough
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications.

Maxi Hughes 20-5-2 (4) knows just how much is riding on the result of his showdown with former world title challenger Jono Carroll 18-1-1 (4) when the pair meet over 10-rounds at Production Park Studios in South Kirkby, UK on Wednesday night.

The 30-year-old Yorkshire southpaw is 2-2 in his last four fights while Carroll is riding high following his 11th round knockout victory over former world champion Scott Quigg in March.

Hughes went 10 rounds in a losing effort with former world title challenger Liam Walsh last November but bounced back with a four-round win over Kris Pilkington in February.

Dublin southpaw Carroll, 28, represents another step up in class but one that Hughes says he is ready for.

“Winning this fight will raise my profile and put me in a good position. After this I’d like the big fights to keep coming my way as well as the titles,” Hughes said.

“I’m more than happy to travel to fight, and I’ve always wanted to fight abroad, so that would be nice if I win this fight.

“It’s a shame it is behind closed doors because I know all of my fans would have loved to come to watch this, but as soon as I get in the ring I’ll be focused.

“The ring walk will probably feel very strange at first, but once we’re fighting it’s going to just be like sparring in the gym, and we’ve all done that plenty of times.”

Carroll vs Hughes is part of a huge show on August 12 which also features Sean McComb taking on Siar Ozgul, Craig MacIntyre going up against Darren Surtees, Sahir Iqbal and Maredudd Thomas clashing for the WBC Youth title and the return of Pierce O’Leary.

