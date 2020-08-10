TwitterFacebook

Roy Jones, Jr. Boxing createst newest MMA promotion iKON Fighting Federation

10 August 2020
Gonzalez-v-Jones-X
Press Release

Veteran combat sports promoter Keith Veltre has announced the debut of MMA’s newest promotional company, iKON Fighting Federation (iKON), September 24 at Biloxi Civic Center in Biloxi, Mississippi.

All iKON events, held in association with Roy Jones, Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions, will be streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports.

Veltre, who also announced the hiring of Dean Toole as iKON’s matchmaker, is the CEO and co-founder of RJJ Boxing Promotions and Kinektic submission grappling, both streaming events exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS.

“I have always lived by the motto, when businesses are downsizing during tough times, I either acquire or expand,” Veltre said. “I take advantage of times like this to rollout new adventures and MMA has always been in my game plan. I have always attached myself to a great team and bringing in Dean Toole as lead matchmaker was a no brainer, and I promise Ikon will deliver fireworks. I am thankful to have a great broadcast partner, UFC FIGHT PASS, and we’re excited to launch our first Ikon event with UFC FIGHT PASS on September 24th.”

Toole added, “Being the founder and CEO of Island Fights, on UFC FIGHT PASS, it sometimes gets overlooked that I’m also the matchmaker for all of our professional events. I couldn’t be happier for this opportunity to continue doing what I’m best at and matchmake fights for iKON Fighting Federation.

“I had the privilege of being hired by Keith Veltre and UFC FIGHT PASS in December for the Quinet Ultra event and I think they liked working with me and my staff. I hope we made a good impression. I’m very excited to get started and do what we do best and that’s get these athletes to UFC.”

Full details and match-ups will soon be announced.

To sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com or download the UFC app.

INFORMATION:
Facebook: /UFCFightPass, /KeithVeltre
Twitter: @iKONFightingFederation, @UFCFightPass, @Keith_Veltre
Instagram: @iKONFightingFederation, @UFCFightPass, @KeithVeltre

30-
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Full Court PRESS: Bob Trieger, (978) 590-0470, bobtfcp@hotmail.com
iKON: Lisa Veltre, (702) 522-1636, lisa@royjonesjrboxing.com
UFC: Stephanie Gorman, (702) 222-0854, sgorman@ufc.com
ABOUT UFC FIGHT PASS:
UFC FIGHT PASS® is the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports. Since launching in 2013, UFC FIGHT PASS is now available in more than 200 countries and territories. UFC FIGHT PASS provides its members with unlimited access to live UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims; live mixed martial arts and combat sports from around the world; original series and historical programming; special features; behind-the-scenes content; in-depth interviews; and up-to-the minute reports on the world of combat sports. UFC FIGHT PASS subscribers also have 24/7 access to the world’s largest fight library, featuring more than 20,000 bouts from dozens of combats sports organizations, as well as every fight in UFC history. Fight fans can access UFC FIGHT PASS on personal computers, iOS and Android mobile devices, Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, LG Smart TVs, and Sony TVs with Android TV. For more information, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com.

