Rolly Romero predicts early night against Jackson Mariñez on Saturday night on Showtime

11 August 2020
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Undefeated lightweight contenders Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero 11-0 (10) and Jackson Mariñez 19-0 (7) will meet for the vacant WBA interim title at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night live on Showtime.

The fight will take place behind closed doors and will be the co-feature to the WBC super middleweight fight between champion David Benavidez 22-0 (19) and challenger Alexis Angulo 26-1 (22).

Romero promised fireworks against Mariñez.

“I’m confident in my abilities as a fighter and I have the best in the business, Floyd Mayweather, behind me,” Romero said.

“I think this fight will end fairly quickly, but you will get to see the growth in me as a fighter. This is another fight that will further prove I’m here to stay. Sign up for kayos!”

The 22-year-old American said the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t held him back in training.

“It feels great to return to the ring and to be fighting for such a great opportunity,” said Romero.

“This has been the best camp of my career, and I’ll just say this, if a pandemic is holding you back from training, then you don’t want it bad enough.

“I already believe I should be here with the top guys, but the world will actually get to see that I am who I say I am.”

Mariñez, 29, of the Dominican Republic has been putting in work at Robert Garcia’s gym with some very notable names.

“I’ve had a great training camp for this fight,” Mariñez said. “I’ve been sparring with Vergil Ortiz and Jose Ramirez, plus other fighters in Robert Garcia’s gym, and it’s gotten me ready to step into the ring.

“I know that Romero is a tough and durable fighter, so it won’t be easy, but I’m going to do anything I can to bring the title back home.”

