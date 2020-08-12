TwitterFacebook

David Benavidez ready to rock and roll against Alexis Angulo on Saturday night

12 August 2020
David-Benavidez-KO9-Anthony-DirrellPhoto-by-Frank-MicelottaFox-SportsPictureGroup
David Benavidez. Photo credit: Frank Micelotta/Fox Sports Picture Group
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez 22-0 (19) is champing at the bit to get back in the ring this Saturday when he takes on former world title challenger Alexis Angulo 26-1 (22) at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut live on Showtime.

The 23-year-old from Phoenix, Arizona has spent almost a year on the sidelines since knocking out Anthony Dirrell in nine rounds in Los Angeles last September.

“It’s been almost a year since the last time I fought, so I’m very eager to get back in the ring and give the fans a great fight,” said Benavidez.

“Training camp has been amazing. Fortunately, my dad opened his own gym just before the pandemic, so we’ve had private training and been able to safely bring in sparring partners to help me work.

“I’m facing a very tricky and rugged fighter, so I’m taking him very seriously. I feel like I can take advantage of some openings in his defence and look for the knockout like I do every fight.”

Miami-based Colombian Angulo, 36, is an upset-minded knockout specialist who promises to bring the heat on fight night.

In his only loss to date Angulo dropped a wide decision to then-WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto Ramirez in Oklahoma City two years ago.

Angulo has bounced back with three straight wins including an underdog victory on points over previously undefeated Anthony Sims Jr on a Matchroom Boxing card in January.

“I’m ready for anything that happens in the ring on August 15,” said Angulo.

“This is going to be a great fight for the fans because of the style I bring to the ring.

“Benavidez is a strong champion, but my style will be too much for him and I will have my hand raised on fight night.”

