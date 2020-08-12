Jeff Horn slams pampered Tim Tszyu

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Jeff Horn believes Tim Tszyu is spoiled and living off his famous father’s last name.

Tensions are running high ahead of their highly anticipated grudge match at Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Australia on August 26. The bout will take place over 10 rounds at junior middleweight.

“There’s a bit of spice because their team are extremely cocky and they believe they’re going to run over the top of me,” Horn told Sporting News.

“They think they’re going to run into the future.

“Tim’s got a lot on his hands this fight, but I plan on making this an absolute nightmare for him.”

Former WBO welterweight champion Horn 20-2-1 (13) believes Tszyu 15-0 (11) has been pampered on his undefeated run.

“Tim’s treated like an absolute megastar,” he said. “His bags are held for him, he’s basically got people holding his hand left, right and centre.

“Through airports, it’s like he’s got bodyguards. I don’t need that type of thing. I just treat people like normal people, like I would (expect) for myself.”

Tszyu’s father Kostya unified the IBF, WBA and WBC junior welterweight titles before being inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2011.

“Tim’s certainly feeding off his name. His dad is an absolute legend of the sport, and I can’t blame him,” Horn said.

“But all he wants to do is break out of his shadow.

“He’d hate me saying it, but that’s exactly what he’s trying to do. It’d be so hard having a dad who’s an absolute legend, and he’s got a far way to go to become a legend himself.”

Horn famously defeated Filipino superstar Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision in Brisbane three years ago to claim the WBO belt before losing the title in his second defence against pound-for-pound level fighter Terence Crawford.

He believes Tszyu’s level opposition to date doesn’t compare to his own through his first 17 fights.

“He hasn’t fought the best competition as yet. My first 17 fights were extremely difficult,” Horn said.

“I fought a lot of world ranked opponents which pushed me up to a very high position which got me the shot at Pacquiao.

“I don’t believe he’s done that just yet. He’s had a very good amateur career and has fought some good pros, but none to the level that I have.

“It’s going to be another level for him.”

