TwitterFacebook

Jeff Horn slams pampered Tim Tszyu

12 August 2020
Jeff-Horn-Tim-Tszyu
Jeff Horn and Tim Tszyu.
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Jeff Horn believes Tim Tszyu is spoiled and living off his famous father’s last name.

Tensions are running high ahead of their highly anticipated grudge match at Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Australia on August 26. The bout will take place over 10 rounds at junior middleweight.

“There’s a bit of spice because their team are extremely cocky and they believe they’re going to run over the top of me,” Horn told Sporting News

See Also

“They think they’re going to run into the future.

“Tim’s got a lot on his hands this fight, but I plan on making this an absolute nightmare for him.”

Former WBO welterweight champion Horn 20-2-1 (13) believes Tszyu 15-0 (11) has been pampered on his undefeated run.

“Tim’s treated like an absolute megastar,” he said. “His bags are held for him, he’s basically got people holding his hand left, right and centre.

“Through airports, it’s like he’s got bodyguards. I don’t need that type of thing. I just treat people like normal people, like I would (expect) for myself.”

Tszyu’s father Kostya unified the IBF, WBA and WBC junior welterweight titles before being inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2011.

“Tim’s certainly feeding off his name. His dad is an absolute legend of the sport, and I can’t blame him,” Horn said.

“But all he wants to do is break out of his shadow.

“He’d hate me saying it, but that’s exactly what he’s trying to do. It’d be so hard having a dad who’s an absolute legend, and he’s got a far way to go to become a legend himself.”

Horn famously defeated Filipino superstar Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision in Brisbane three years ago to claim the WBO belt before losing the title in his second defence against pound-for-pound level fighter Terence Crawford.

He believes Tszyu’s level opposition to date doesn’t compare to his own through his first 17 fights.

“He hasn’t fought the best competition as yet. My first 17 fights were extremely difficult,” Horn said.

“I fought a lot of world ranked opponents which pushed me up to a very high position which got me the shot at Pacquiao.

“I don’t believe he’s done that just yet. He’s had a very good amateur career and has fought some good pros, but none to the level that I have.

“It’s going to be another level for him.”

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Alexis Angulo says coronavirus shutdown has only helped him improve

Alexis Angulo says coronavirus shutdown has only helped him improve

David Benavídez wary of motivated Alexis Angulo

David Benavídez wary of motivated Alexis Angulo

Maxi Hughes springs the upset on Jono Carroll, wins decision

Maxi Hughes springs the upset on Jono Carroll, wins decision

Jeff Horn slams pampered Tim Tszyu

Jeff Horn slams pampered Tim Tszyu

Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell fight close after purse bids postponed

Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell fight close after purse bids…

Peter Fury tabs Dillian Whyte as a future world champion

Peter Fury tabs Dillian Whyte as a future world champion

David Benavidez ready to rock and roll against Alexis Angulo on Saturday night

David Benavidez ready to rock and roll against Alexis Angulo…

Rolly Romero predicts early night against Jackson Mariñez on Saturday night on Showtime

Rolly Romero predicts early night against Jackson Mariñez on Saturday…

Carl Frampton focused on Darren Traynor ahead of potential Jamel Herring bout

Carl Frampton focused on Darren Traynor ahead of potential Jamel…

TOP STORIES

Alexis Angulo says coronavirus shutdown has only helped him improve

Alexis Angulo says coronavirus shutdown has only helped him improve

World title challenger Alexis Angulo 26-1 (22) says the coronavirus shutdown has only helped him with his preparation for his fight against undefeated WBC super middleweight champion David Benavídez 22-0 (19) at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, C…

David Benavídez wary of motivated Alexis Angulo

David Benavídez wary of motivated Alexis Angulo

Undefeated WBC super middleweight champion David Benavídez 22-0 (19) says challenger Alexis Angulo 26-1 (22) won’t be showing him anything he hasn’t seen before when the pair meet at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night …

Maxi Hughes springs the upset on Jono Carroll, wins decision

Maxi Hughes springs the upset on Jono Carroll, wins decision

Massive underdog Maxi Hughes 21-5-2 (4) has sprung the upset on former world title challenger Jono Carroll 18-2-1 (4), claiming a 10-round unanimous decision victory in their all-southpaw showdown at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, England on W…

Jeff Horn slams pampered Tim Tszyu

Jeff Horn slams pampered Tim Tszyu

Jeff Horn believes Tim Tszyu is spoiled and living off his famous father’s last name. Tensions are running high ahead of their highly anticipated grudge match at Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Australia on August 26. The bout will take place …

Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell fight close after purse bids…

Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell fight close after purse bids postponed

sThe WBC has granted a week-long extension to Golden Boy Promotions and Matchroom Boxing to negotiate a deal that would see lightweights Ryan Garcia and Luke Campbell clash for the vacant interim title. The fight was to go to a purse bid that was …

Peter Fury tabs Dillian Whyte as a future world champion

Peter Fury tabs Dillian Whyte as a future world champion

Peter Fury has tabbed Dillian Whyte as a future world champion, citing his continued improvement and mental strength as the keys to his success. Whyte has been the longstanding mandatory challenger for the WBC heavyweight title currently held by T…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US