Peter Fury tabs Dillian Whyte as a future world champion

Peter Fury has tabbed Dillian Whyte as a future world champion, citing his continued improvement and mental strength as the keys to his success.

Whyte has been the longstanding mandatory challenger for the WBC heavyweight title currently held by Tyson Fury, the nephew of Peter.

Fury said he can see no reason why Whyte can’t claim a world championship.

“I think he’s ready,” Peter Fury told Sky Sports. “His mindset is there and I think he will win a world title. I think when he gets his time, Dillian, he’ll do it.

“He’s a good, solid fighter, and let’s not forget how much he’s come on as well. He’s improved a lot over the years, and he’s dedicated, so I see him doing big things.

“I think he’s ready for a world title, and he should lift one, as and when he gets the opportunity.

“He’s a lot more relaxed. His footwork is a lot better. Before he was a bit clumsy going around the ring, he was very predictable, but now he is not.

“He’s a lot more polished, he’s relaxed and he’s boxing, he’s getting behind his jab.

“The improvements are endless. He’s made fantastic improvements.”

Before Whyte gets his title shot he will have to get past crafty Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin at Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex on August 22.

As good as Whyte is, Fury sees Povetkin as a real chance to pull off the upset.

“One hundred per cent. Povetkin has got a big punch. He will knock out anybody if he hits them correctly, especially if he lands that left hook he’s got,” Fury said.

“He’s a good puncher, Povetkin.”

So what of a fight between Tyson Fury and Whyte?

“It will be interesting to see. When you get the best fighting the best, it’s good, so that’s what we all want to see. There’s plenty of good fights in the future,” Fury said.

“Dillian Whyte is a good fighter and so is Tyson, so it’s all good. To prove you are the best, you have got to take all comers on, and that’s what boxing is about. Not to pick and choose.

“I’m sure when the time is right, they will meet each other won’t they.”

