Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell fight close after purse bids postponed

sThe WBC has granted a week-long extension to Golden Boy Promotions and Matchroom Boxing to negotiate a deal that would see lightweights Ryan Garcia and Luke Campbell clash for the vacant interim title.

The fight was to go to a purse bid that was scheduled to take place via digital platform Zoom on Tuesday.

Golden Boy, who promote Garcia, and Matchroom, who represent Campbell, requested the extension hours before the sealed purse bids were due to be opened.

The Mexican-based sanctioning body acquiesced to their request to work out a deal between themselves.

“The purse bid is off, and we’ve secured a seven-day extension from the WBC so that Golden Boy and Matchroom can finalize contracts for the Garcia-Campbell fight,” Golden Boy Promotions president Eric Gomez told The Ring.

“We are making great progress and plan to get this done within the week.”

There is already an in-principle deal in place to match the rising American star with the two-time world title challenger from Britain, but both camps required more time to finalise the contract.

There is no site set for the fight, which could take place in either the US or the UK.

“Planning a November fight either in the UK or US so we have options in terms of live crowds returning,” Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn said to The Ring.

Gomez agreed.

“There are different provisions depending on if the fight is in the US or the UK,” he said.

Regardless of where the fight takes place, it appears the deal is as good as done.

“We have it in writing and he knows exactly what the deal is,” Gomez said.

“We walked [Garcia] through the whole deal and we are in step with each other. He has accepted everything and we have a deal.

“This is a good fight and he knows it’s a big opportunity.”

