Wendy Toussaint To Fight Isiah Jones Aug 22 On Smith Jr v Alvarez Title Eliminator Undercard

12 August 2020
unnamed (2)
Undefeated, Haitian born, Long Island super welterweight WENDY “HAITIAN FIRE” TOUSSAINT (11-0 5KO’s) has been making a name for himself in the tri-state area since his pro-debut at Star Boxing’s “Rockin’ Fights” series.

Now, the 28-year old Toussaint will lace them up in Las Vegas for the first time in his toughest test to date, against Detroit’s ISIAH JONES (9-2 3KO’s). The bout will take place on the undercard of Toussaint’s fellow Long Island sparring partner and Star Boxing stablemate, #4 world rated (WBO) light heavyweight, JOE “THE BEAST” SMITH JR.’s (25-3 2KO’s) WBO World Title Eliminator against #3 world rated (WBO) light heavyweight, ELEIDER “STORM” ALVAREZ (25-1).

Toussaint has found dynamite in his hands as of late, winning five of his last six bouts by knockout. This past February, Toussaint took on the always tough Jermaine Corley at The Paramount. With his full arsenal on display, Toussaint disposed Corley via second round TKO after a vicious uppercut, followed by a right hand.

Watch the full fight, HERE. Toussaint had this to say about the opportunity, “I am ready to fight. I am always ready to fight. Nothing changes for me. The Haitian Fire is ready, anytime, anywhere.”

Jones will be making his third straight appearance at The Bubble, against his fourth consecutive undefeated opponent. In his most recent bout, Jones earned a tough fought majority decision over previously unbeaten Donte Stubbs. The 26-year-old Detroit native will look to keep the momentum on August 22.

“Wendy is a talented boxer,” said Star Boxing CEO JOE DEGUARDIA, “he has a very high ring IQ and power in both hands. He has tremendous potential. Jones will be a great test for Wendy.”
