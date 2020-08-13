TwitterFacebook

Alexis Angulo says coronavirus shutdown has only helped him improve

13 August 2020
Roamer Alexis Angulo
World title challenger Alexis Angulo 26-1 (22) says the coronavirus shutdown has only helped him with his preparation for his fight against undefeated WBC super middleweight champion David Benavídez 22-0 (19) at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night.

“The [coronavirus shutdown] has helped me tremendously. I’ve been able to prepare better, and not just physically, but also spiritually and emotionally,” Angulo said.

“I’m more prepared than I’ve ever been and this is really the best thing that could have happened to me.

“I know the coronavirus has affected many people negatively, but for me it’s been the total opposite. It’s just given me a lot more time to train.”

Angulo surprised hot prospect Anthony Sims Jr back in January, delivering the former undefeated fighter his first loss on points over 10 rounds.

The 36-year-old Colombian will be the underdog again against Benavidez, but he has warned fans and pundits not to underestimate him.

“I hear that they are predicting Benavidez will knock me out in the seventh round, but that is just people’s opinion,” he said.

“I’m going to show on Saturday night that the people who are predicting that will be proven wrong.

“When I fought Anthony Sims Jr, he was a good fighter, but Benavidez is on another level in the boxing game. I’m going to show people that I belong on the same level as Benavidez.

“Benavidez is a warrior, but I don’t see him having any big advantages over me. In my only pro loss to Gilberto Ramirez, it was really just the experience factor.

“The biggest change for me since that fight is more personal, and just my mindset. I’m just stronger now, emotionally too. That’s the biggest change I’ve experienced.

“I know I have to be more aggressive in this fight – just more effective and smarter on Saturday.

“I don’t have a game plan. I’m going to adjust to the fight as it comes to me. I know I can adjust to anything Benavidez throws at me.

“I don’t know if this is my toughest fight to date. All my fights are difficult, some more than others. I’m prepared, I’m ready and on Saturday you will get to see if this is my toughest fight.”

