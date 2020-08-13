David Benavídez wary of motivated Alexis Angulo

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Undefeated WBC super middleweight champion David Benavídez 22-0 (19) says challenger Alexis Angulo 26-1 (22) won’t be showing him anything he hasn’t seen before when the pair meet at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night live on Showtime.

Benavídez is coming off a ninth-round knockout of Anthony Dirrell last September while Angulo, 36, was last in action in January when he upset Anthony Sims Jr on points.

“I’ve seen Angulo’s style in some of my previous opponents. I’d compare him to ‘Porky’ Medina, but Angulo is a little fresher because he hasn’t been through the wars like Medina,” the 23-year-old Benavídez said.

“Angulo is very heavy-handed and he wants to win. He’s coming off of an upset win and I think that has him motivated to believe he can beat me.

“I’m ready for whatever he brings to the ring. I just have to be patient. I can’t just try to knock him out and leave myself open.

“I have confidence in my abilities, and if I do everything right, I believe the knockout will come. I’m ready to give a great show to all my fans around the world.”

Benavídez says he has been working on developing his game since he last fought.

“I’ve just been working on every aspect of my game,” he said. “My defence, the jab, body shots and keeping the distance especially. I think Angulo is the perfect opponent to display everything I have.

“This is going to be a rugged and tough fight but that’s what I expect for every fight from now on.

“As long as I prepare myself correctly, I think I’ll be fine. This is the level I wanted to be at, and now that I’m here, I want to take full advantage of that.”

Despite his confidence going in, Benavídez knows it is not going to be an easy night at the office.

“Angulo is a tough fighter. He hurt Gilberto Ramirez a couple times in their fight,” he said. “I have to go in there and be alert. Everything has to be perfect. When I get on the inside, I’m going to attack the body and throw combinations.

“I think this is going to be a different fight than my last fight. I don’t think Angulo will utilize the ring like Anthony Dirrell did. I want to start the fight off well, find my rhythm and ultimately break him down.”

If successful against Angulo, Benavídez wants to unify his title with IBF counterpart Caleb Plant.

“I want to fight Caleb Plant next,” he said. “All the super middleweight champions have to take risks and fight each other. I want those other belts. I want to take the chances now and show everybody, including myself, that I’m the best.

“I feel like this is just the beginning for me. I want to be a unified champion and be known as the best super middleweight of my generation.

“I have time on my side and I’m hungry and competitive. The sky’s the limit for me.”

