TwitterFacebook

Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa moves closer to confirmation

13 August 2020
Joseph Parker
Joseph Parker. Photo credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) appears close to signing a deal to face domestic rival Junior Fa 19-0 (10) in an all-Kiwi showdown.

Earlier negotiations for the fight fell through but discussions have restarted this month.

Parker’s British promoter Eddie Hearn said on Thursday that they are in advanced stages of negotiation with a date in October pencilled in for New Zealand.

See Also

“It would be our first ever show in New Zealand, in that region even,” Hearn told iFL TV.

“Great fight that we’re planning for him out there. It looks like October for that fight, just finalising all the details.

“It would be a major coup for us to get that over the line.”

Parker’s manager David Higgins confirmed the fight was close but said the bout might need to be pushed back to a little later in the year.

“All the key parties – Junior Fa, Joseph Parker, Lou DiBella (Fa’s promoter), Eddie Hearn – everyone wants to see if we can make it happen,” Higgins told Radio New Zealand.

“October is a bit optimistic now, given the limited time left and the latest Covid outbreak, so it’s more likely to be [after that but] before Christmas.”

Parker and Fa are well known to each other. Not only are the pair both from Auckland, they also fought four times in the amateurs splitting the results two apiece.

With Parker ranked WBO number two and Fa WBO number six – and travel restrictions in place due to the global coronavirus pandemic – now would seem like the perfect time to make the fight.

Initial negotiations broke down over the amount of financial recompense Fa was set to receive, but both sides are now reportedly close to settling terms.

“We’ve indicated slightly more money their way, and then there’s been a few concessions the other way,” Higgins continued.

“Without getting into detail, talks are ongoing but there’s still a gap. We’re not there yet.”

Read more articles about: , , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Kubrat Pulev backs Alexander Povetkin to beat Dillian Whyte

Kubrat Pulev backs Alexander Povetkin to beat Dillian Whyte

Carl Frampton closing in on Jamel Herring fight

Carl Frampton closing in on Jamel Herring fight

Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa moves closer to confirmation

Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa moves closer to confirmation

Alexis Angulo says coronavirus shutdown has only helped him improve

Alexis Angulo says coronavirus shutdown has only helped him improve

David Benavídez wary of motivated Alexis Angulo

David Benavídez wary of motivated Alexis Angulo

Maxi Hughes springs the upset on Jono Carroll, wins decision

Maxi Hughes springs the upset on Jono Carroll, wins decision

Jeff Horn slams pampered Tim Tszyu

Jeff Horn slams pampered Tim Tszyu

Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell fight close after purse bids postponed

Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell fight close after purse bids…

Peter Fury tabs Dillian Whyte as a future world champion

Peter Fury tabs Dillian Whyte as a future world champion

TOP STORIES

Kubrat Pulev backs Alexander Povetkin to beat Dillian Whyte

Kubrat Pulev backs Alexander Povetkin to beat Dillian Whyte

IBF number one heavyweight contender Kubrat ‘The Cobra’ Pulev 28-1 (14) has weighed in on the upcoming fight between Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) and Alexander Povetkin 35-2-1 (24). WBC interim champion Whyte, 32, will take on 40-year-old Russian veter…

Carl Frampton closing in on Jamel Herring fight

Carl Frampton closing in on Jamel Herring fight

Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton 27-2 (15) is determined to realise his dream of becoming a three-weight world champion with a shot at WBO super featherweight champion Jamel ‘Semper Fi’ Herring 21-2 (10) in the offing for November if he gets past late repl…

Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa moves closer to confirmation

Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa moves closer to confirmation

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) appears close to signing a deal to face domestic rival Junior Fa 19-0 (10) in an all-Kiwi showdown. Earlier negotiations for the fight fell through but discussions have restarted this month. …

Alexis Angulo says coronavirus shutdown has only helped him improve

Alexis Angulo says coronavirus shutdown has only helped him improve

World title challenger Alexis Angulo 26-1 (22) says the coronavirus shutdown has only helped him with his preparation for his fight against undefeated WBC super middleweight champion David Benavídez 22-0 (19) at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, C…

David Benavídez wary of motivated Alexis Angulo

David Benavídez wary of motivated Alexis Angulo

Undefeated WBC super middleweight champion David Benavídez 22-0 (19) says challenger Alexis Angulo 26-1 (22) won’t be showing him anything he hasn’t seen before when the pair meet at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night …

Maxi Hughes springs the upset on Jono Carroll, wins decision

Maxi Hughes springs the upset on Jono Carroll, wins decision

Massive underdog Maxi Hughes 21-5-2 (4) has sprung the upset on former world title challenger Jono Carroll 18-2-1 (4), claiming a 10-round unanimous decision victory in their all-southpaw showdown at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, England on W…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US