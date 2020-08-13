TwitterFacebook

Kubrat Pulev backs Alexander Povetkin to beat Dillian Whyte

13 August 2020
Kubrat Pulev
Photo Credit: LAP Images
Anthony Cocks

IBF number one heavyweight contender Kubrat ‘The Cobra’ Pulev 28-1 (14) has weighed in on the upcoming fight between Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) and Alexander Povetkin 35-2-1 (24).

WBC interim champion Whyte, 32, will take on 40-year-old Russian veteran Povetkin over 12 rounds at the Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex on August 22.

Pulev is preparing for his own fight against WBA, WBO and IBF champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) with the fight expected to take place in December.

The 39-year-old Bulgarian said the Whyte-Povetkin fight was hard to pick, but admitted he would be rooting for the Russian.

“It is a very interesting fight, they are both very good boxers,” Pulev said to Betway Insider.

“Povetkin was a very good amateur. We know professional boxing is different and we know Whyte is a 100 percent professional boxer.

“I’m 50-50 but I hope Povetkin wins because I know him personally and he’s a really good man who does not talk too much.

“On the other hand, Dillian Whyte talks so much bullshit. He is always twisting things up and talking bullshit; talking, talking, talking too much. I don’t like this.”

Whyte is undefeated for the past five years since his lone loss to Joshua by seventh-round stoppage. Some of the big scalps he has claimed include former WBO champion Joseph Parker, Dereck Chisora (twice) and Lucas Browne.

Povetkin was stopped in seven rounds by Joshua two years ago but has bounced back with a decision win over Hughie Fury and a split draw with Michael Hunter, both over 12 rounds.

If Whyte gets the bod over Povetkin, Pulev says he would be happy to face him.

“I want to fight Whyte after I win with AJ, I want to fight with Dillian Whyte and I want to show him a very special KO,” Pulev said.

“I promise him that.”

