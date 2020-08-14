Cash v Welborn Weights And Running Order
19:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
19:15 FIRST BELL
8 x 3 mins Super- Middleweight contest
JOHN DOCHERTY 11st 12lbs 12oz v ANTHONY FOX 11st 12lbs 4oz
(Montrose) (Westbury)
Followed by
10 x 3 mins WBA Intercontinental Super-Welterweight Title
KIERON CONWAY 10st 13lbs 12oz v NAVID MANSOURI 10st 13lbs 4oz
(Northampton) (Rotherham)
Followed by
8 x 2 mins Super-Bantamweight contest
SHANNON COURTENAY 9st 0lbs 12oz v RACHEL BALL 8st 11lbs 8oz
(Watford) (Aldridge)
Followed by
10 x 3 mins IBF Intercontinental Super-Featherweight Title
ZELFA BARRETT 9st 3lbs 10oz v ERIC DONOVAN 9st 3lbs 10oz
(Manchester) (Athy)
Followed by
12 x 3 mins Commonwealth Middleweight Title
FELIX CASH 11st 5lbs 12oz v JASON WELBORN 11st 4lbs 12oz
(Wokingham) (Tividale)
