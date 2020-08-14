TwitterFacebook

Castro Debut Off After Positive Covid Test

14 August 2020
unnamed
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Marc Castro’s pro debut has been cancelled after the fighter and his father-trainer Tony tested positive for COVID-19.

The Fresno talent had been ready to take his first steps in the paid ranks in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday night, but that will now be put on ice after the receipt of his positive result from his test on the ground in Tulsa yesterday. Marc and Tony are now under quarantine and are isolated from the other fighters on the card and personnel involved in the show.

All other tests for fighters, their camps and all staff around the event came back negative and the card will go ahead as planned.

See Also

“We are all extremely disappointed for Marc that his debut has been postponed following his positive test for COVID-19,” said Dr. Rod Ballelos, Matchroom’s Chief Medical Officer.

“Marc and his father will now be under strict quarantine, and plans are being made to ensure the safety of everyone still involved in the event, as well as to not expose the community and contribute to this already devastating pandemic.”

“While it is upsetting news for all concerned, I believe the strict protocols that we have put in place – ensuring a negative test prior to travel to Tulsa, quarantine upon arrival to the hotel, then tested once again – have proven to be effective. Furthermore, social distancing, religious use of masks, and the sanitary practices we have put in place have also proved that such basic practices do work in preventing the spread of COVID-19.”

Saturday night’s card continues in Castro’s absence, topped by Cecilia Brækhus (36-0 9 KOs) gunning for history in the 26th defense of her undisputed Welterweight crown against unified Super-Lightweight champion Jessica McCaskill (8-2 3 KOs) in the unique setting of the downtown Tulsa streets as Matchroom return Stateside.

Rising Super-Welterweight Israil Madrimov (5-0 5 KOs) can close in on World title honors as he meets Eric Walker (20-2 9 KOs) in a final eliminator for the WBA World title while Madrimov’s fellow countryman Shakhram Giyasov (9-0 7 KOs) will now face Wiston Campos (31-7-6 19 KOs) after second replacement opponent Rey Perez was ruled out following original opponent Francisco Rojo being forced out of the bout after testing positive for COVID-19 during his training camp in his home city, and a pair of young talents complete the card in Nikita Ababiy (8-0 6 KOs) and Raymond Ford (5-0 2 KOs)

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Damien Vazquez coming in hot for shot at Brandon Figueroa on September 26

Damien Vazquez coming in hot for shot at Brandon Figueroa…

Jamel Herring vs Jonathan Oquendo rescheduled for September 5 in Las Vegas

Jamel Herring vs Jonathan Oquendo rescheduled for September 5 in…

Kubrat Pulev backs Alexander Povetkin to beat Dillian Whyte

Kubrat Pulev backs Alexander Povetkin to beat Dillian Whyte

Carl Frampton closing in on Jamel Herring fight

Carl Frampton closing in on Jamel Herring fight

Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa moves closer to confirmation

Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa moves closer to confirmation

Alexis Angulo says coronavirus shutdown has only helped him improve

Alexis Angulo says coronavirus shutdown has only helped him improve

David Benavídez wary of motivated Alexis Angulo

David Benavídez wary of motivated Alexis Angulo

Maxi Hughes springs the upset on Jono Carroll, wins decision

Maxi Hughes springs the upset on Jono Carroll, wins decision

Jeff Horn slams pampered Tim Tszyu

Jeff Horn slams pampered Tim Tszyu

TOP STORIES

Damien Vazquez coming in hot for shot at Brandon Figueroa…

Damien Vazquez coming in hot for shot at Brandon Figueroa on September 26

WBA number 13 super bantamweight contender Damien 'Sugar' Vazquez 15-1-1 (8) is counting down the days until his showdown against WBA ‘regular’ champion Brandon ‘The Heartbreaker’ Figueroa 20-0-1 (15) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecti…

Jamel Herring vs Jonathan Oquendo rescheduled for September 5 in…

Jamel Herring vs Jonathan Oquendo rescheduled for September 5 in Las Vegas

WBO super featherweight champion Jamel ‘Semper Fi’ Herring 21-2-1 (10) will finally get the opportunity to defend his title against Puerto Rican challenger Jonathan ‘Polvo’ Oquendo 31-6 (19) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las V…

Kubrat Pulev backs Alexander Povetkin to beat Dillian Whyte

Kubrat Pulev backs Alexander Povetkin to beat Dillian Whyte

IBF number one heavyweight contender Kubrat ‘The Cobra’ Pulev 28-1 (14) has weighed in on the upcoming fight between Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) and Alexander Povetkin 35-2-1 (24). WBC interim champion Whyte, 32, will take on 40-year-old Russian veter…

Carl Frampton closing in on Jamel Herring fight

Carl Frampton closing in on Jamel Herring fight

Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton 27-2 (15) is determined to realise his dream of becoming a three-weight world champion with a shot at WBO super featherweight champion Jamel ‘Semper Fi’ Herring 21-2 (10) in the offing for November if he gets past late repl…

Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa moves closer to confirmation

Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa moves closer to confirmation

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) appears close to signing a deal to face domestic rival Junior Fa 19-0 (10) in an all-Kiwi showdown. Earlier negotiations for the fight fell through but discussions have restarted this month. …

Alexis Angulo says coronavirus shutdown has only helped him improve

Alexis Angulo says coronavirus shutdown has only helped him improve

World title challenger Alexis Angulo 26-1 (22) says the coronavirus shutdown has only helped him with his preparation for his fight against undefeated WBC super middleweight champion David Benavídez 22-0 (19) at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, C…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US