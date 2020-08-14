TwitterFacebook

Morning Kombat Hosts Luke Thomas And Brian Campbell To Host Live Stream Of Official Weigh-in On Friday

14 August 2020
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Popular MORNING KOMBAT podcast hosts Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell will host live streaming coverage of Friday’s official weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s three-fight SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast. The main event features rising star David Benavidez defending his WBC Super Middleweight World Championship against world title challenger Alexis Angulo. The Saturday, August 15 telecast will take place live on SHOWTIME from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., and will be the second of nine live boxing events SHOWTIME Sports® and Premier Boxing Champions unveiled last month that will run until the end of 2020.

The official weigh-in will stream live on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page. The YouTube embed code and link is listed below.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and also features rising lightweight Rolando “Rolly” Romero taking on fellow unbeaten Jackson Maríñez in a 12-round battle for the interim WBA Lightweight Title, while heavyweight contenders Otto Wallin and Travis Kauffman square off in a 10-round showdown. The event is promoted by TGB Promotions and Mayweather Promotions. The main event is promoted in association with Sampson Boxing and the Wallin-Kauffman bout is promoted in association with Salita Promotions and Kings Promotions.

FRIDAY, August 14 – 10:45 a.m. ET/7:45 a.m. PT
Official Weigh-In – Mohegan Sun
SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Event Page: https://s.sho.com/3kFiO63
SHOWTIME Sports Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/ShoBoxing/live/

