David Benavidez loses WBC super middleweight title on the scales

15 August 2020
David Benavidez
Super middleweight David ‘El Bandera Roja’ Benavidez 22-0 (19) has lost his WBC title on the scales after coming in almost three pounds overweight for his clash with Alexis Angulo 26-1 (22) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night.

Benavidez weighed in 170.8 pounds to Angulo’s 167.8 pounds and didn’t bother attempting to lose the excess weight.

The fight will still go ahead with only Angulo able to win the now-vacant title.

“I’m very disappointed,” the 23-year-old said. “This is obviously my first time missing weight. Just very disappointed to lose the title on the scale, but I’m still going to win the fight tomorrow. I put the blame on myself. It’s just the last three pounds wouldn’t come off.

“Maybe not having the proper things I needed like no sauna. I was only able to go to the gym an hour a day since I got here. It’s just a couple of different things, but I still have a job to do tomorrow.

“Maybe later the opportunity will present itself, but I still have a fight to win.

“I didn’t think this all the way through. Coming in I thought I would have access to more, but I didn’t.

“Maybe this is a message to all the other fighters who have a little bit of trouble with their weight. It’s going to be hard to make the weight if you already have trouble.

“If you need a couple extra things like the gym or the sauna, you better come into the bubble already on weight. Because it’s very hard.”

