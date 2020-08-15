David Benavidez loses WBC super middleweight title on the scales

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Super middleweight David ‘El Bandera Roja’ Benavidez 22-0 (19) has lost his WBC title on the scales after coming in almost three pounds overweight for his clash with Alexis Angulo 26-1 (22) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night.

Benavidez weighed in 170.8 pounds to Angulo’s 167.8 pounds and didn’t bother attempting to lose the excess weight.

The fight will still go ahead with only Angulo able to win the now-vacant title.

See Also

“I’m very disappointed,” the 23-year-old said. “This is obviously my first time missing weight. Just very disappointed to lose the title on the scale, but I’m still going to win the fight tomorrow. I put the blame on myself. It’s just the last three pounds wouldn’t come off.

“Maybe not having the proper things I needed like no sauna. I was only able to go to the gym an hour a day since I got here. It’s just a couple of different things, but I still have a job to do tomorrow.

“Maybe later the opportunity will present itself, but I still have a fight to win.

“I didn’t think this all the way through. Coming in I thought I would have access to more, but I didn’t.

“Maybe this is a message to all the other fighters who have a little bit of trouble with their weight. It’s going to be hard to make the weight if you already have trouble.

“If you need a couple extra things like the gym or the sauna, you better come into the bubble already on weight. Because it’s very hard.”

Read more articles about: Alexis Angulo, David Benavidez

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.