Felix Cash looks for European laurels after dominating Jason Welborn

15 August 2020
Cash-Welborne
Felix Cash vs Jason Welborn. Photo credit: Mark Robinson
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Commonwealth middleweight champion Felix Cash 13-0 (9) delivered clinical beatdown of Jason Welborn 24-9 (7) stopping him in the fifth round at the Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex on Friday night.

The 27-year-old from Wokingham simply has too much firepower for Tividale’s Welborn, 34, who was down twice in the fifth before his corner threw in the towel at the 2:48 mark.

The only bump in the round for Cash was a point deduction in the fifth round for a low blow.

It was the second defence of the Commonwealth crown for Cash, who won the vacant belt against Nigeria’s Rasheed Abolaji in February last year and successfully defended against fellow Brit Jack Cullen last November.

Cash has backed himself in to best any 160-pound fighter in England.

“It was a decent performance,” said Cash. “I was hurting him and breaking him down and it was a matter of time.

“I want to be back out. I’ll fight any middleweight in the country.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn, who was hosting the third instalment of his garden party series, is looking a little further afield and want Cash to challenge for the European title.

“So sharp, so young, so fresh,” Hearn said.

“For me I love the European title, but there are big domestic fights for him as well. It’s time now to push out with Felix Cash and get him those big fights.

“That was a big statement from Felix Cash to say he’s ready. He’s ready for big domestic fights and for me I want to push him for the European title.”

