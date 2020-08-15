TwitterFacebook

Heavyweight Jeremiah Milton’s Highly Anticipated Pro Debut Set for Aug 20 on Kronk Card

15 August 2020
Jeremiah Milton
After a couple of fight cancellations due to opponents testing positive for COVID-19, the highly anticipated pro debut of heavyweight boxer Jeremiah Milton, will take place on the “DETROIT BRAWL AT THE LEGENDARY KRONK” event at Detroit’s Kronk Gym on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

Jeremiah will square off against Dennis Vance Jr. (1-1, 1 KO) in a scheduled 4-round bout. The fight card promoted by Salita Promotions will be livestreamed exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS® starting at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

“I’ve never been one to choose the hype over the grind, when things change that’s when you lock in and focus on the work that needs to be done,” said Jeremiah Milton, who hails from Tulsa Oklahoma. “For myself, Tulsa and everyone else the talk is almost over.”

Guiding Jeremiah’s corner will be Justin Gamber, the highly respected boxing coach who trains IBF Super Middleweight Champion, Caleb “Sweethands” Plant. Larry Wade, who works with many world champions, serves as his strength and conditioning coach. The trio have been working diligently for the last three months.

“I’ve seen a lot of improvement with Jeremiah since he moved to Las Vegas.” Justin Gamber stated. “In addition to having a high ring IQ, he has tremendous power in both hands. Fans will see a determined fighter in Jeremiah, one who has devastating punching power.”

“This kid is a very hard worker,” said coach Larry Wade. “I’ve seen his power and speed increase over the past few months. The heavyweight division will see an emerging star every time Jeremiah steps in the ring.”

“Jeremiah is finally going to get his opportunity to show the world that he will be a force to be reckoned with in the heavyweight division,” said Mike Leanardì, CEO of Victory Sports Management, who along with co-manager Rick Torres, guide the career of Milton. “All the hard work our team has done is about to be on display. We are excited to see what Jeremiah Milton can do with no headgear and ten-ounce gloves.”

