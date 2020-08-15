TwitterFacebook

Isaac Chamberlain: ” You can measure height, weight, reach. You can’t measure heart!”

15 August 2020
Isaac Chamberlain
Photo Credit: Scott Heavey
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

The skilled and sturdy 6ft 2in Brixton boy spent his early years trapped in the gang-infested, gun, knife and drug riddled Loughborough and Angell Town estates of London SW9 – a red zone on the Met Police’s Gang Matrix – where, too often, the elderly outlive the young.

Twenty-six year old ‘Chambo’ claims that only boxing rescued him from a cell or a cemetery so is now committed to using his profile as a stand out athlete to rescue troubled youngsters as an ambassador for the ‘Gloves Up, Knives Down’ initiative.

‘Just because you grew up in the ‘hood, doesn’t mean you want to end up there,’ philosophises ‘IC’ who returns to duty following a frustrating 22 month hiatus in an eight rounder on new manager-promoter Mick Hennessy’s Channel 5 show live next Saturday (22nd August) at a TV studio in Redditch.

See Also

‘The boxing gym saved me, helped me forget. You drift in and out of street life – you instinctively follow what your friends are doing and street life was always part of that – but thankfully I was never too heavily involved.

‘Those streets definitely toughened me mentally for life as a pro fighter I guess but the streets are nothing compared to the discipline that’s needed to succeed against another trained fighter inside the ring. That brings another level of respect entirely.

‘‘Gloves Up, Knives Down is something very dear to me. I give talks, visit schools, and preach that nothing positive ever came out of ‘road life’. The streets bring easy money. Drugs and guns are the easy way. Any mug can pull a trigger, far harder to challenge your skills and character against another trained man. The discipline needed to be a successful boxer is a far harder but far more rewarding road.’

Chamberlain might rue the harsh hand that fate dealt him in his early years but those sinister south London streets certainly instilled an inner steel that has been a constant throughout his stop-start paid career.

‘In just my fifth fight, I broke my rib against Russ Henshaw (then 6-0) but dug in to stop him in round six,’ recalls ‘Chambo’ who has yielded just once in a five year 11 bout pro career.

‘After that, I fought with a dislocated shoulder from round three against Wadi Camacho but went 10 very hard rounds to win the Southern Area in only my sixth fight. I was only 22 at the time fighting big, fully grown men.’

‘My last win over (ex Commonwealth king) Luke Watkins was a weird one cos I actually thought I was well in front, cruising, and only pressed for the knock out to entertain the crowd, rather than salvage the fight. (A last round knockdown saw ‘Chambo’ edge a 95-94 verdict). I was amazed to discover the win depended on that knockdown. I finished every round stronger and thought I’d won at least six, easy.’

Even in his solitary setback – to 2016 Olympian Lawrence Okolie at London’s O2 Arena in February 2018 – Chamberlain’s resilience was beyond reproach, even if his silky skills temporarily went AWOL.

And the Brixton bruiser believes it’s his proven ticker and tenacity that will ultimately take him to the top of Britain’s hugely competitive cruiserweight crop.

‘My knee was ruined after Okolie first pushed me down in round one but I still slogged through on the adrenalin. It was only 20% of me in there,’ insists affable Isaac.

‘Though others in the division say they want it more, I’ve already SHOWN I want it more. That’s the difference. You can measure height, weight, reach. You can’t measure heart!’
In association with Ladbrokes and Infinitum, Hennessy Sports will present the exciting five-fight card headlined with the highly-anticipated Shakan Pitters v Chad Sugden British Light-Heavyweight title clash, plus the comeback of Brixton cruiserweight title contender Isaac Chamberlain; Birmingham super-welterweight and Love Island star Idris Virgo; a fiery Midlands derby for the Vacant Midlands Area Welterweight title between Birmingham’s Kaisee Benjamin and Wolverhampton’s Conah Walker, and fast-rising Sevenoaks middleweight prospect Michael Hennessy Jr.
For further information go to www.hennessysports.com or social media: Facebook @HennessySports, Twitter @HennessySports and Instagram @hennessysports

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Zelfa Barrett delivers sensational come-from-behind KO to stop Eric Donovan in eight

Zelfa Barrett delivers sensational come-from-behind KO to stop Eric Donovan…

Felix Cash looks for European laurels after dominating Jason Welborn

Felix Cash looks for European laurels after dominating Jason Welborn

David Benavidez loses WBC super middleweight title on the scales

David Benavidez loses WBC super middleweight title on the scales

Damien Vazquez coming in hot for shot at Brandon Figueroa on September 26

Damien Vazquez coming in hot for shot at Brandon Figueroa…

Jamel Herring vs Jonathan Oquendo rescheduled for September 5 in Las Vegas

Jamel Herring vs Jonathan Oquendo rescheduled for September 5 in…

Kubrat Pulev backs Alexander Povetkin to beat Dillian Whyte

Kubrat Pulev backs Alexander Povetkin to beat Dillian Whyte

Carl Frampton closing in on Jamel Herring fight

Carl Frampton closing in on Jamel Herring fight

Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa moves closer to confirmation

Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa moves closer to confirmation

Alexis Angulo says coronavirus shutdown has only helped him improve

Alexis Angulo says coronavirus shutdown has only helped him improve

TOP STORIES

Zelfa Barrett delivers sensational come-from-behind KO to stop Eric Donovan…

Zelfa Barrett delivers sensational come-from-behind KO to stop Eric Donovan in eight

Super featherweight Zelfa ‘Brown Flash’ Barrett 24-1 (15) needed to rely on his power to turn around his fight against Eric ‘Lilywhite Lightning’ Donovan 12-1 (7) stopping him in the eighth round of their 10-round contest at the Matchroom Fight Camp …

Felix Cash looks for European laurels after dominating Jason Welborn

Felix Cash looks for European laurels after dominating Jason Welborn

Commonwealth middleweight champion Felix Cash 13-0 (9) delivered clinical beatdown of Jason Welborn 24-9 (7) stopping him in the fifth round at the Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex on Friday night. The 27-year-old from Wokingham simply has…

David Benavidez loses WBC super middleweight title on the scales

David Benavidez loses WBC super middleweight title on the scales

Super middleweight David ‘El Bandera Roja’ Benavidez 22-0 (19) has lost his WBC title on the scales after coming in almost three pounds overweight for his clash with Alexis Angulo 26-1 (22) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Satu…

Damien Vazquez coming in hot for shot at Brandon Figueroa…

Damien Vazquez coming in hot for shot at Brandon Figueroa on September 26

WBA number 13 super bantamweight contender Damien 'Sugar' Vazquez 15-1-1 (8) is counting down the days until his showdown against WBA ‘regular’ champion Brandon ‘The Heartbreaker’ Figueroa 20-0-1 (15) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecti…

Jamel Herring vs Jonathan Oquendo rescheduled for September 5 in…

Jamel Herring vs Jonathan Oquendo rescheduled for September 5 in Las Vegas

WBO super featherweight champion Jamel ‘Semper Fi’ Herring 21-2-1 (10) will finally get the opportunity to defend his title against Puerto Rican challenger Jonathan ‘Polvo’ Oquendo 31-6 (19) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las V…

Kubrat Pulev backs Alexander Povetkin to beat Dillian Whyte

Kubrat Pulev backs Alexander Povetkin to beat Dillian Whyte

IBF number one heavyweight contender Kubrat ‘The Cobra’ Pulev 28-1 (14) has weighed in on the upcoming fight between Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) and Alexander Povetkin 35-2-1 (24). WBC interim champion Whyte, 32, will take on 40-year-old Russian veter…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US