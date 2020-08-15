TwitterFacebook

Star Boxing adds Irish amateur standout

15 August 2020
Star Boxing
Press Release

Standout Irish amateur TONY BROWNE is set to go pro after signing a promotional agreement with Hall of Fame Promoter JOE DEGUARDIA and Star Boxing.

Star Boxing adds to its talented stable another young Irish prospect after announcing late last week the signing of undefeated Irish super lightweight RYAN O’ROURKE (3-0).

The move ends the decorated amateur chapter of Browne’s career who was listed at #4 on Ireland’s amateur pound for pound list. Browne represented Ireland internationally, medaling at The Chemistry Cup (World Cup), the Eindhoven Box Cup and a slew of several Irish National Titles.

While Browne who will be campaigning at super middleweight, has had no shortage of professional experience having sparred around the world with some of the best to do it, including Chris Eubank Jr., in his preparation for his bout against James DeGale.
Browne currently trains with Steven O’ Rourke in Inchicore alongside his now stablemate, Ryan O’Rourke. Browne is managed by Conor Slater of Slater Consulting. Browne will look to make his pro-debut closer to home in the coming months, with a fight date likely to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Joe DeGuardia of Star Boxing commented, “It is great to welcome Tony to the team. He is one of the most exciting amateurs in world boxing and his pedigree speaks for itself. We believe he is well suited to the pro game and I look forward to seeing him progress.”

Tony Browne added, “I’m delighted to have finally turned pro. This has been a dream of mine for a very long time, and this opportunity that has presented itself is one I had to grab with both hands. People have always said I’m suited for the pro game, so I’m raring to show that I am. A big thanks to my team Steven and Conor and of course to Joe and everyone at Star Boxing for this amazing opportunity. I’m looking forward to getting started. I haven’t turned pro just to make up the numbers or to win just a couple of belts, I want to be world champion and leave a legacy. That’s my goal.”

