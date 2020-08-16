Carl Frampton overcomes slow start to stop Darren Traynor in seven, eyes Jamel Herring bout

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former two-weight world champion Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton 28-2 (16) stopped late replacement Darren ‘Trayn-Wreck’ Traynor 16-4 (7) with a body shot in the seventh round of their 10-round lightweight contest at York Hall, London on Saturday night.

The 33-year-old Northern Irishman took a few rounds to warm up in what was his first fight in nine months, but once he got going he systematically broke down his bigger opponent with well-placed shots to the body and head.

Late in the sixth round Frampton buried a left into the body of Traynor, dropping him for an eight-count. At one minute into the following round another body assault saw Traynor wave the white flag.

“I was happy to get the win and I was far from my best, but people talk about getting the rounds and it’s not going to harm me getting the rounds,” Frampton said.

“If I had the chance to take him out in the first round, I would have done it, but saying that, the rounds were good.

“I had to make sure complacency didn’t creep in at all. It was a potential banana skin. No one is expecting Darren to win.

“There was no pressure on him and he had a decent game plan, he was trying to step back and not rush things. But once I started landing my jab, and I hurt him a few times with the jab and then the body shots.”

Frampton is now gunning to become Ireland’s first ever three-weight world champion with his sights set on a shot at WBO super featherweight champion Jamel ‘Semper Fi’ Herring 21-2 (10) with a provisional date of September 5 at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Herring and Frampton were due to meet in June before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“It was a better opponent for Herring than the original opponent, because he was about my height or a little bit shorter,” Frampton said.

“Darren isn’t a southpaw, but the dimensions are similar. But I know I need to be a lot better for Herring. It was good to get the rounds done and my hands are fine. Onwards and upwards.”

Herring will need to get past Jonathan Oquendo next month to make the fight a reality.

“We have been talking about it for a long time so hopefully had that’s it,” Frampton said.

