Croatia’s heavyweight Alen Babic added to Whyte-Povetkin bill

Croatia’s explosive Heavyweight contender Alen Babic will battle Shawndell Winters over eight rounds on the undercard of Dillian Whyte’s defence of his Interim WBC Heavyweight World Title against Alexander Povetkin at Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex, on Saturday August 22.

Babic (3-0, 3 KOs) can enhance his growing reputation as ‘The Savage’ when he faces American Winters, live on Sky Sports Box Office, as Fight Camp reaches a finale with Katie Taylor’s eagerly awaited rematch with Delfine Persoon and Whyte’s crucial clash against Povetkin.

Whyte has spent the last few weeks in punishing sparring sessions with Babic, who is yet to be extended beyond the third round in his professional career. But Winters has proven his toughness in 13 victories, with just three defeats, and he ruined the unbeaten record of Oleksandr Teslenko last September.

Babic vs. Winters lands on a huge night of action that sees Irish legend Taylor (15-0, 6 KOs) put her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine Lightweight crowns on the line against Belgium’s Persoon (44-2, 18 KOs) in the biggest rematch in women’s boxing, Luther Clay (13-1, 5 KOs) defends his WBO Global Welterweight Title against Chris Kongo (11-0, 6 KOs) and Super-Middleweights Jack Cullen (18-2, 9 KOs) and Zak Chelli (7-1, 3 KOs) meet over eight rounds.

