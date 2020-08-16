TwitterFacebook

Croatia’s heavyweight Alen Babic added to Whyte-Povetkin bill

16 August 2020
Alen Babic
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Croatia’s explosive Heavyweight contender Alen Babic will battle Shawndell Winters over eight rounds on the undercard of Dillian Whyte’s defence of his Interim WBC Heavyweight World Title against Alexander Povetkin at Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex, on Saturday August 22.

Babic (3-0, 3 KOs) can enhance his growing reputation as ‘The Savage’ when he faces American Winters, live on Sky Sports Box Office, as Fight Camp reaches a finale with Katie Taylor’s eagerly awaited rematch with Delfine Persoon and Whyte’s crucial clash against Povetkin.

Whyte has spent the last few weeks in punishing sparring sessions with Babic, who is yet to be extended beyond the third round in his professional career. But Winters has proven his toughness in 13 victories, with just three defeats, and he ruined the unbeaten record of Oleksandr Teslenko last September.

See Also

Babic vs. Winters lands on a huge night of action that sees Irish legend Taylor (15-0, 6 KOs) put her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine Lightweight crowns on the line against Belgium’s Persoon (44-2, 18 KOs) in the biggest rematch in women’s boxing, Luther Clay (13-1, 5 KOs) defends his WBO Global Welterweight Title against Chris Kongo (11-0, 6 KOs) and Super-Middleweights Jack Cullen (18-2, 9 KOs) and Zak Chelli (7-1, 3 KOs) meet over eight rounds.

 

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

David Benavidez dominates Alexis Angulo, says he has unfinished business at 168-pounds

David Benavidez dominates Alexis Angulo, says he has unfinished business…

Carl Frampton overcomes slow start to stop Darren Traynor in seven, eyes Jamel Herring bout

Carl Frampton overcomes slow start to stop Darren Traynor in…

Michael Conlan eyeing off world title shot after 10th round KO of Sofiane Takoucht

Michael Conlan eyeing off world title shot after 10th round…

Zelfa Barrett delivers sensational come-from-behind KO to stop Eric Donovan in eight

Zelfa Barrett delivers sensational come-from-behind KO to stop Eric Donovan…

Felix Cash looks for European laurels after dominating Jason Welborn

Felix Cash looks for European laurels after dominating Jason Welborn

David Benavidez loses WBC super middleweight title on the scales

David Benavidez loses WBC super middleweight title on the scales

Damien Vazquez coming in hot for shot at Brandon Figueroa on September 26

Damien Vazquez coming in hot for shot at Brandon Figueroa…

Jamel Herring vs Jonathan Oquendo rescheduled for September 5 in Las Vegas

Jamel Herring vs Jonathan Oquendo rescheduled for September 5 in…

Kubrat Pulev backs Alexander Povetkin to beat Dillian Whyte

Kubrat Pulev backs Alexander Povetkin to beat Dillian Whyte

TOP STORIES

David Benavidez dominates Alexis Angulo, says he has unfinished business…

David Benavidez dominates Alexis Angulo, says he has unfinished business at 168-pounds

David ‘El Bandera Roja’ Benavidez 23-0 (20) might’ve lost his WBC super middleweight title on the scales but that didn’t stop him from delivering a one-sided beatdown to former world title challenger Alexis Angulo 26-2 (22) at the Mohegan Sun Casino …

Carl Frampton overcomes slow start to stop Darren Traynor in…

Carl Frampton overcomes slow start to stop Darren Traynor in seven, eyes Jamel Herring bout

Former two-weight world champion Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton 28-2 (16) stopped late replacement Darren ‘Trayn-Wreck’ Traynor 16-4 (7) with a body shot in the seventh round of their 10-round lightweight contest at York Hall, London on Saturday night. …

Michael Conlan eyeing off world title shot after 10th round…

Michael Conlan eyeing off world title shot after 10th round KO of Sofiane Takoucht

World-rated Michael Conlan 14-0 (8) scored a 10th round knockout of French southpaw Sofiane Takoucht 35-5-1 (13) to maintain his undefeated record at York Hall in London on Saturday night. The 28-year-old Irishman fought well against his cagey opp…

Zelfa Barrett delivers sensational come-from-behind KO to stop Eric Donovan…

Zelfa Barrett delivers sensational come-from-behind KO to stop Eric Donovan in eight

Super featherweight Zelfa ‘Brown Flash’ Barrett 24-1 (15) needed to rely on his power to turn around his fight against Eric ‘Lilywhite Lightning’ Donovan 12-1 (7) stopping him in the eighth round of their 10-round contest at the Matchroom Fight Camp …

Felix Cash looks for European laurels after dominating Jason Welborn

Felix Cash looks for European laurels after dominating Jason Welborn

Commonwealth middleweight champion Felix Cash 13-0 (9) delivered clinical beatdown of Jason Welborn 24-9 (7) stopping him in the fifth round at the Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex on Friday night. The 27-year-old from Wokingham simply has…

David Benavidez loses WBC super middleweight title on the scales

David Benavidez loses WBC super middleweight title on the scales

Super middleweight David ‘El Bandera Roja’ Benavidez 22-0 (19) has lost his WBC title on the scales after coming in almost three pounds overweight for his clash with Alexis Angulo 26-1 (22) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Satu…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US