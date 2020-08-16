TwitterFacebook

David Benavidez dominates Alexis Angulo, says he has unfinished business at 168-pounds

16 August 2020
David Benavidez
David ‘El Bandera Roja’ Benavidez 23-0 (20) might’ve lost his WBC super middleweight title on the scales but that didn’t stop him from delivering a one-sided beatdown to former world title challenger Alexis Angulo 26-2 (22) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night.

The 23-year-old from Phoenix, Arizona became the first man to stop Angulo, 36, when the Colombian’s corner retired him on the stool at the end of the 10th.

The WBC belt was only on the line for Angulo after Benavidez came in heavy at the weigh-in by two-and-one-quarter pounds.

He blamed limited time at the gym whilst inside ‘the bubble’ and lack of access to a sauna for his inability to strip the weight and didn’t make a second attempt to hit 168-pounds with the two-hour window available after first stepping on the scales.

As for the fight itself, Benavidez hit the ground running and never really let up. Angulo was game in spots, rushing in with solid flurries and backing the former champion to the ropes, but it was Benavidez who consistently landed the clean, harder and crisper shots throughout the contest.

Benavidez landed almost at will, but Angulo showed tremendous tenacity to absorb the consistent hard shots to the body and head.

“I felt good, man. I rate myself a solid A,” Benavidez said.

“I could’ve did some stuff better, but overall it was a great performance. I didn’t wanna go too fast, leaving myself exposed to some big shots.

“He’s a heavy puncher. But like I said, I like to do stuff that nobody’s ever done. Nobody’s ever stopped him, and I’m pretty sure nobody’s ever gonna make him look like that again.

“I demolished him from round one to round 11. But hats off to him, his team. [He’s] a tough guy. They’re all gentlemen, all around.”

Benavidez apologised for not making weight and said he still has unfinished business in the super middleweight division.

A fight against IBF 168-pound champion Caleb Plant would be must-see TV.

