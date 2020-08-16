Michael Conlan eyeing off world title shot after 10th round KO of Sofiane Takoucht

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

World-rated Michael Conlan 14-0 (8) scored a 10th round knockout of French southpaw Sofiane Takoucht 35-5-1 (13) to maintain his undefeated record at York Hall in London on Saturday night.

The 28-year-old Irishman fought well against his cagey opponent, setting up Takoucht with a big left hand before finishing him off with a flurry. Referee Steve Gray stepped in to halt the contest at the 1:54 mark.

“I said I wouldn’t rush it,” said Conlan in his post-fight interview with BT Sport. “I said I would break him down and take him out and I did that.”

Conlan was deducted a point in both the fourth and fifth rounds for low blows.

“I didn’t mean to hit him low,” Conlan said. “I just love to hit them on the sweet spot and there is a fine line.

“It was hard to adjust mid-fight because some of them I don’t think were low, they just swayed low – a lot of them must have swayed low.

“I’m experienced enough in the fight game to know I can just go to the head.”

Conlan is now eyeing off a shot at newly-crowned WBO 122-pound champion Angelo Leo, who won the vacant belt against Tremaine Williams two weeks ago after original opponent Stephen Fulton was forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19.

When that will happen, Conlan doesn’t know.

“I don’t have a clue,” Conlan said. “I just have the best team and leave it in their hands. If they (Fulton and Leo) have to fight each other, so be it. If it’s St Paddy’s Day, so be it. I don’t care.

“But I know next time when I fight for the world title at 122, which I will do, I will be world champion, whether it is Fulton or it is Leo.

“It will be a completely different fight. Fighting an opponent like that (Takoucht) is almost harder, because he was so jittery and novicey and unorthodox. Because he is a southpaw he does some crazy shit.”

