TwitterFacebook

Michael Conlan eyeing off world title shot after 10th round KO of Sofiane Takoucht

16 August 2020
michael-conlan
Michael Conlan. Photo credit: Ramsey Cardy/Getty Images
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

World-rated Michael Conlan 14-0 (8) scored a 10th round knockout of French southpaw Sofiane Takoucht 35-5-1 (13) to maintain his undefeated record at York Hall in London on Saturday night.

The 28-year-old Irishman fought well against his cagey opponent, setting up Takoucht with a big left hand before finishing him off with a flurry. Referee Steve Gray stepped in to halt the contest at the 1:54 mark.

“I said I wouldn’t rush it,” said Conlan in his post-fight interview with BT Sport. “I said I would break him down and take him out and I did that.”

See Also

Conlan was deducted a point in both the fourth and fifth rounds for low blows.

“I didn’t mean to hit him low,” Conlan said. “I just love to hit them on the sweet spot and there is a fine line.

“It was hard to adjust mid-fight because some of them I don’t think were low, they just swayed low – a lot of them must have swayed low.

“I’m experienced enough in the fight game to know I can just go to the head.”

Conlan is now eyeing off a shot at newly-crowned WBO 122-pound champion Angelo Leo, who won the vacant belt against Tremaine Williams two weeks ago after original opponent Stephen Fulton was forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19.

When that will happen, Conlan doesn’t know.

“I don’t have a clue,” Conlan said. “I just have the best team and leave it in their hands. If they (Fulton and Leo) have to fight each other, so be it. If it’s St Paddy’s Day, so be it. I don’t care.

“But I know next time when I fight for the world title at 122, which I will do, I will be world champion, whether it is Fulton or it is Leo.

“It will be a completely different fight. Fighting an opponent like that (Takoucht) is almost harder, because he was so jittery and novicey and unorthodox. Because he is a southpaw he does some crazy shit.”

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

David Benavidez dominates Alexis Angulo, says he has unfinished business at 168-pounds

David Benavidez dominates Alexis Angulo, says he has unfinished business…

Carl Frampton overcomes slow start to stop Darren Traynor in seven, eyes Jamel Herring bout

Carl Frampton overcomes slow start to stop Darren Traynor in…

Michael Conlan eyeing off world title shot after 10th round KO of Sofiane Takoucht

Michael Conlan eyeing off world title shot after 10th round…

Zelfa Barrett delivers sensational come-from-behind KO to stop Eric Donovan in eight

Zelfa Barrett delivers sensational come-from-behind KO to stop Eric Donovan…

Felix Cash looks for European laurels after dominating Jason Welborn

Felix Cash looks for European laurels after dominating Jason Welborn

David Benavidez loses WBC super middleweight title on the scales

David Benavidez loses WBC super middleweight title on the scales

Damien Vazquez coming in hot for shot at Brandon Figueroa on September 26

Damien Vazquez coming in hot for shot at Brandon Figueroa…

Jamel Herring vs Jonathan Oquendo rescheduled for September 5 in Las Vegas

Jamel Herring vs Jonathan Oquendo rescheduled for September 5 in…

Kubrat Pulev backs Alexander Povetkin to beat Dillian Whyte

Kubrat Pulev backs Alexander Povetkin to beat Dillian Whyte

TOP STORIES

David Benavidez dominates Alexis Angulo, says he has unfinished business…

David Benavidez dominates Alexis Angulo, says he has unfinished business at 168-pounds

David ‘El Bandera Roja’ Benavidez 23-0 (20) might’ve lost his WBC super middleweight title on the scales but that didn’t stop him from delivering a one-sided beatdown to former world title challenger Alexis Angulo 26-2 (22) at the Mohegan Sun Casino …

Carl Frampton overcomes slow start to stop Darren Traynor in…

Carl Frampton overcomes slow start to stop Darren Traynor in seven, eyes Jamel Herring bout

Former two-weight world champion Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton 28-2 (16) stopped late replacement Darren ‘Trayn-Wreck’ Traynor 16-4 (7) with a body shot in the seventh round of their 10-round lightweight contest at York Hall, London on Saturday night. …

Michael Conlan eyeing off world title shot after 10th round…

Michael Conlan eyeing off world title shot after 10th round KO of Sofiane Takoucht

World-rated Michael Conlan 14-0 (8) scored a 10th round knockout of French southpaw Sofiane Takoucht 35-5-1 (13) to maintain his undefeated record at York Hall in London on Saturday night. The 28-year-old Irishman fought well against his cagey opp…

Zelfa Barrett delivers sensational come-from-behind KO to stop Eric Donovan…

Zelfa Barrett delivers sensational come-from-behind KO to stop Eric Donovan in eight

Super featherweight Zelfa ‘Brown Flash’ Barrett 24-1 (15) needed to rely on his power to turn around his fight against Eric ‘Lilywhite Lightning’ Donovan 12-1 (7) stopping him in the eighth round of their 10-round contest at the Matchroom Fight Camp …

Felix Cash looks for European laurels after dominating Jason Welborn

Felix Cash looks for European laurels after dominating Jason Welborn

Commonwealth middleweight champion Felix Cash 13-0 (9) delivered clinical beatdown of Jason Welborn 24-9 (7) stopping him in the fifth round at the Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex on Friday night. The 27-year-old from Wokingham simply has…

David Benavidez loses WBC super middleweight title on the scales

David Benavidez loses WBC super middleweight title on the scales

Super middleweight David ‘El Bandera Roja’ Benavidez 22-0 (19) has lost his WBC title on the scales after coming in almost three pounds overweight for his clash with Alexis Angulo 26-1 (22) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Satu…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US