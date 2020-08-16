Rolly Romero insists he deserved the win against Jackson Marinez

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Lightweight contender Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero 12-0 (10) has defended his controversial decision win over Jackson Marinez 19-1 (7) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night.

The 24-year-old from Las Vegas appeared to be on the wrong end of a losing decision only to be award a unanimous decision victory.

Judge Glenn Feldman scored the bout 116-112, judge Don Trella had it 115-113, while judge Frank Lombardi turned in a head-scratching card of 118-110.

See Also

Boxing has returned and Ladbrokes is here for your betting needs. The promo code of Ladbrokes for Sport will help you get the best information to help you make the most informed bet. Romero blamed Marinez for not engaging, despite the 29-year-old Dominican throwing more punches overall throughout the contest and outlanding him with both jabs and power shots.

“I don’t think I had a bad performance,” Romero said.

“I thought I won the fight. Regardless of everything, I’m the world champ now. I’m happy. He came out a little bit tougher and slicker than what I thought, but all he did was move around the entire fight.

“He didn’t even try to engage. It’s hard to knock out someone who doesn’t try to engage.

“I hurt him multiple times with body shots and a few hooks. There was one moment I hurt him with a right hand and he pulled my head down. It was just hard to finish him off.

“Yeah [I would give him a rematch]. He didn’t do anything special.”

Marinez was understandably filthy about the result.

“That was pure robbery,” Marinez said. “I won the fight. I out-jabbed, out-boxed him. You could tell he didn’t think he won the fight right afterwards. It’s a robbery.”

The victory earned Romero the interim WBA lightweight title. The full WBA champion is Vasiliy Lomachenko. The WBA ‘regular’ champion is Gervonta Davis. The WBA ‘gold’ champion is Yvan Mendy.

“The other champions are still not going to fight me,” Romero said. “I hope they get in the ring with me. Once my eye heals back up from the headbutt, I’m going to be back in the ring.”

Romero had predicted an early knockout of Marinez but never appeared to have his opponent in any real trouble at any stage of the fight.

“I’m confident in my abilities as a fighter and I have the best in the business, Floyd Mayweather, behind me,” Romero said.

“I think this fight will end fairly quickly, but you will get to see the growth in me as a fighter. This is another fight that will further prove I’m here to stay. Sign up for kayos!”

Romero will have to improve on his last performance to be considered a genuine force in the deep lightweight division.

Read more articles about: Jackson Mariñez, Rolando Romero

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.