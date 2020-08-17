Dangerous Dillian Whyte to be kept away from Alexander Povetkin to avoid pre-fight chaos

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) could be holed up in separate accommodation from Alexander Povetkin 35-2-1 (24) ahead of their heavyweight clash at Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex on Saturday night.

Whyte will be staking his WBC interim title against Povetkin with the winner guaranteed a shot at full WBC champion Tyson Fury in 2021.

The fourth instalment of the Matchroom Fight Camp series will also feature the rematch between undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor and former world champion Delfine Persoon following their closely contested bout in New York in June last year.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said he is worried what will happen if the 32-year-old Brit bumps into the Russian veteran ahead of their scheduled 12-round clash.

“We are looking at the possibility of hiring a Winnebago and parking it in the private area that we have in the hotel car park because I don’t think it’s safe for Whyte to be around Povetkin in fight week,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

Due to highly regulated COVID-19 restrictions, the heavyweight duo is expected to quarantine at a hotel nearby the Matchroom headquarters where the fights will take place, but Hearn hinted he would seek an exemption to the rule for Whyte to prevent all hell breaking loose in the days leading up to the fight.

“Taylor and Persoon are incredibly edgy but, as vicious as Taylor is, I can’t see her having a tear-up with Persoon in the corridor,” Hearn said.

“Whyte is a different kettle of fish. If we don’t separate these guys they will be rolling down the hill towards the A12.

“It is a serious, serious point I’m making to the British Boxing Board of Control. We need to make sure those two are separated and segregated.

“I’m not worried about Povetkin, I’m worried about Whyte because he has already told me: ‘If I see this guy in my face on fight week in that hotel, I can’t be responsible for my actions’.

“So we need to make sure that we don’t have issues. Keep them apart to make sure the fight goes ahead.

“We are looking at contingency plans which includes the Winnebago, and we are seeing if everyone is happy in terms of quarantining.

“The corridors [in the hotel]? You can’t get one big heavyweight down there, let alone two!”

Whyte has previously warned British rival and unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, who is set to attend the fight, to give him a wide berth or suffer the consequence.

“He might get a box, if he does that. If he does that, he might get a box, there and then, one box,” Whyte said.

“He thinks it’s a game, but I don’t play games with these guys. They think it’s a game, scream and shout and get in each other’s faces, but if he does, he will get a box.”

Hearn added: “We’ll have to keep those two apart, that’s a given.

“AJ and Dillian in the same room is never a good thing. They have great respect for each other but there is always that spark.”

Whyte vs Povetkin and Taylor vs Persoon on August 22 will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Box Office.

