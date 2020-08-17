TwitterFacebook

Hennessy Sports announces partnership with Secondsout

17 August 2020
SHAKAN PITTERS SLAMS CHAD SUGDEN
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Hennessy Sports is delighted to announce a partnership with leading boxing digital publisher Seconds Out in the build-up to Shakan Pitters versus Chad Sugden for the British Light-Heavyweight Championship this Saturday.

The big-fight marks the long-awaited return of boxing to free-to-air TV on Channel 5, and SecondsOut will be there all the way with Hennessy Sports to capture all the pre-fight drama and tension.

During fight week, Seconds Out will produce exclusive Boxing Unlocked content around the event and will quarantine with the fighters’ and their camps in the fight hotel to capture behind the scenes and raw up-close footage.

All the content will be available to watch for free at SecondsOut YouTube channel: youtube.com/boxing

The first show is released tonight at 18.00 (BST) with an exclusive interview with renowned promoter Mick Hennessy as he announces the partnership and talks about the challenges of staging the show in the current climate and also trails the following nights Preview show.

SecondsOut will also be at the venue in Redditch on fight day (Saturday) as the minutes countdown towards the big fight with more absorbing content.

The agreement will also see SecondsOut cover the Hennessy Sports’ show on Saturday 5th September that features Alex Dilmaghani’s challenge for the European Super-Featherweight Championship against the reigning Champion Samir Ziani.

Promoter Mick Hennessy said, “I’m really excited and looking forward to the collaboration with SecondsOut who have received widespread recognition for the high quality of their video content. They will be with us right from the beginning until the very end of the show, gathering and creating some great footage and programmes.”

SecondsOut Danny Flexen said, “We’re thrilled to confirm Boxing Unlocked which is an exciting new partnership between SecondsOut and Hennessy Sports what boxing fans around the country have been waiting a long time for, the return of boxing to free-to-air terrestrial television. At SecondsOut we’re delighted with the partnership for both events and look forward to producing some really great content for our viewers.”
Shakan Pitters v Chad Sugden is exclusively live on free-to-air Channel 5 this Saturday at 10pm
In association with Ladbrokes and Infinitum, Hennessy Sports will present the exciting five-fight card headlined with the highly-anticipated Shakan Pitters v Chad Sugden British Light-Heavyweight title clash, plus the comeback of Brixton cruiserweight title contender Isaac Chamberlain; Birmingham super-welterweight and Love Island star Idris Virgo; a fiery Midlands derby for the Vacant Midlands Area Welterweight title between Birmingham’s Kaisee Benjamin and Wolverhampton’s Conah Walker, and fast-rising Sevenoaks middleweight prospect Michael Hennessy Jr.
For further information go to www.hennessysports.com or social media: Facebook @HennessySports, Twitter @HennessySports and Instagram @hennessysports

