House parties at Eddie Hearn’s pad to continue in 2021

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed he will continue his Matchroom Fight Camp series in the new year after the success of the format over the past month.

The concept of hosting fights in the garden of Hearn’s palatial childhood home in Brentwood, Essex was developed through necessity due to restrictions put in place to combat the global coronavirus pandemic.

The series kicked off on August 1 with a well-matched card headlined by the entertaining 12-round war between Ted Cheeseman and Sam Eggington. The main event was supported by a fun slugfest between lightweights James Tennyson and Gavin Gwynne and smooth-boxing featherweight Jordan Gill against hard-hitting Reece Bellotti.

The following week Commonwealth cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith made short work of Nathan Thorley on the same card the featured Terri Harper and Natasha Jonas battling it out to a 10-round split draw.

And on Friday Commonwealth middleweight champion Felix Cash showed his class against Jason Welborn with a fifth-round knockout while super featherweight Zelfa Barrett scored a highlight reel KO in his come-from-behind win over Eric Donovan.

Next Saturday features an intriguing doubleheader with heavyweight contenders Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin clashing over 12 rounds and the highly anticipated rematch between female stars Katie Taylor and Delfine Persoon. Taylor won a majority decision over Persoon in a highly competitive fight at Madison Square Garden in New York in June last year.

Hearn has been buoyed by the success of the franchise and wants to see it kick on in 2021.

“We got the opportunity to do it for another month and do two more shows, but I feel it’s just been such an amazing experience, it’s time to end it next week,” Hearn said to The Mirror.

“Fight Camp will be continuing, 100%, but I feel in that four week period, with what we’ve done and the way I believe it will crescendo next week, that would be the perfect time to pull up the grass, have a drink on the patio and say, ‘we’re done until next year’.

“Don’t forget this is my childhood home, and it’s our headquarters so it’s something I’m very fond of. Every Monday I turn up, look outside and just say ‘I can’t believe this’.

“It’s been amazing and it’s been the best thing we’ve ever done. This whole brand will continue next year.

“You’ve been down in the bubble, just an amazing experience and so many stories. You get to find out these stories, you get to build fights, you get to create characters, create content and that’s what we want to do. That’s so important when you’re building a sport.”

There may yet be some tweaks to the format that has proven so successful in the British summer.

“It will be very different (in the future),” he said. “We’ve done it all in quarantine so all the challenges we’ve had to overcome and we’ve still really created the perfect project.

“When we’ve got the chance to bring crowds in, we’ve got the opportunity to build in a mansion with tasks, interaction, more diary room stuff and day to day stuff, that’s another big opportunity.”

