TwitterFacebook

House parties at Eddie Hearn’s pad to continue in 2021

17 August 2020
TELEMMGLPICT000233870300_trans_NvBQzQNjv4Bqek9vKm18v_rkIPH9w2GMNoGXySPv9M1Jbe0Fc3Bi1Fk
Eddie Hearn's House Party Vol.1
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed he will continue his Matchroom Fight Camp series in the new year after the success of the format over the past month.

The concept of hosting fights in the garden of Hearn’s palatial childhood home in Brentwood, Essex was developed through necessity due to restrictions put in place to combat the global coronavirus pandemic.

The series kicked off on August 1 with a well-matched card headlined by the entertaining 12-round war between Ted Cheeseman and Sam Eggington. The main event was supported by a fun slugfest between lightweights James Tennyson and Gavin Gwynne and smooth-boxing featherweight Jordan Gill against hard-hitting Reece Bellotti.

See Also

The following week Commonwealth cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith made short work of Nathan Thorley on the same card the featured Terri Harper and Natasha Jonas battling it out to a 10-round split draw.

And on Friday Commonwealth middleweight champion Felix Cash showed his class against Jason Welborn with a fifth-round knockout while super featherweight Zelfa Barrett scored a highlight reel KO in his come-from-behind win over Eric Donovan.

Next Saturday features an intriguing doubleheader with heavyweight contenders Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin clashing over 12 rounds and the highly anticipated rematch between female stars Katie Taylor and Delfine Persoon. Taylor won a majority decision over Persoon in a highly competitive fight at Madison Square Garden in New York in June last year.

Hearn has been buoyed by the success of the franchise and wants to see it kick on in 2021.

“We got the opportunity to do it for another month and do two more shows, but I feel it’s just been such an amazing experience, it’s time to end it next week,” Hearn said to The Mirror.

“Fight Camp will be continuing, 100%, but I feel in that four week period, with what we’ve done and the way I believe it will crescendo next week, that would be the perfect time to pull up the grass, have a drink on the patio and say, ‘we’re done until next year’.

“Don’t forget this is my childhood home, and it’s our headquarters so it’s something I’m very fond of. Every Monday I turn up, look outside and just say ‘I can’t believe this’.

“It’s been amazing and it’s been the best thing we’ve ever done. This whole brand will continue next year.

“You’ve been down in the bubble, just an amazing experience and so many stories. You get to find out these stories, you get to build fights, you get to create characters, create content and that’s what we want to do. That’s so important when you’re building a sport.”

There may yet be some tweaks to the format that has proven so successful in the British summer.

“It will be very different (in the future),” he said. “We’ve done it all in quarantine so all the challenges we’ve had to overcome and we’ve still really created the perfect project.

“When we’ve got the chance to bring crowds in, we’ve got the opportunity to build in a mansion with tasks, interaction, more diary room stuff and day to day stuff, that’s another big opportunity.”

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Joshua Franco promises to knock out Andrew Moloney in super fly rematch

Joshua Franco promises to knock out Andrew Moloney in super…

Dangerous Dillian Whyte to be kept away from Alexander Povetkin to avoid pre-fight chaos

Dangerous Dillian Whyte to be kept away from Alexander Povetkin…

House parties at Eddie Hearn’s pad to continue in 2021

House parties at Eddie Hearn’s pad to continue in 2021

Rolly Romero insists he deserved the win against Jackson Marinez

Rolly Romero insists he deserved the win against Jackson Marinez

David Benavidez dominates Alexis Angulo, says he has unfinished business at 168-pounds

David Benavidez dominates Alexis Angulo, says he has unfinished business…

Carl Frampton overcomes slow start to stop Darren Traynor in seven, eyes Jamel Herring bout

Carl Frampton overcomes slow start to stop Darren Traynor in…

Michael Conlan eyeing off world title shot after 10th round KO of Sofiane Takoucht

Michael Conlan eyeing off world title shot after 10th round…

Zelfa Barrett delivers sensational come-from-behind KO to stop Eric Donovan in eight

Zelfa Barrett delivers sensational come-from-behind KO to stop Eric Donovan…

Felix Cash looks for European laurels after dominating Jason Welborn

Felix Cash looks for European laurels after dominating Jason Welborn

TOP STORIES

Joshua Franco promises to knock out Andrew Moloney in super…

Joshua Franco promises to knock out Andrew Moloney in super fly rematch

WBA ‘regular’ super flyweight titleholder Joshua ‘El Professor’ Franco 17-1-2 (8) believes he can knock out Andrew ‘The Barber’ Moloney 21-1 (14) in their rematch expected to take place in mid-to-late November. In the first instalment of Top Rank’…

Dangerous Dillian Whyte to be kept away from Alexander Povetkin…

Dangerous Dillian Whyte to be kept away from Alexander Povetkin to avoid pre-fight chaos

Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) could be holed up in separate accommodation from Alexander Povetkin 35-2-1 (24) ahead of their heavyweight clash at Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex on Saturday night. Whyte will be staking his WBC interim title aga…

House parties at Eddie Hearn’s pad to continue in 2021

House parties at Eddie Hearn’s pad to continue in 2021

Promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed he will continue his Matchroom Fight Camp series in the new year after the success of the format over the past month. The concept of hosting fights in the garden of Hearn’s palatial childhood home in Brentwood, E…

Rolly Romero insists he deserved the win against Jackson Marinez

Rolly Romero insists he deserved the win against Jackson Marinez

Lightweight contender Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero 12-0 (10) has defended his controversial decision win over Jackson Marinez 19-1 (7) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night. The 24-year-old from Las Vegas appeared to be …

David Benavidez dominates Alexis Angulo, says he has unfinished business…

David Benavidez dominates Alexis Angulo, says he has unfinished business at 168-pounds

David ‘El Bandera Roja’ Benavidez 23-0 (20) might’ve lost his WBC super middleweight title on the scales but that didn’t stop him from delivering a one-sided beatdown to former world title challenger Alexis Angulo 26-2 (22) at the Mohegan Sun Casino …

Carl Frampton overcomes slow start to stop Darren Traynor in…

Carl Frampton overcomes slow start to stop Darren Traynor in seven, eyes Jamel Herring bout

Former two-weight world champion Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton 28-2 (16) stopped late replacement Darren ‘Trayn-Wreck’ Traynor 16-4 (7) with a body shot in the seventh round of their 10-round lightweight contest at York Hall, London on Saturday night. …

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US