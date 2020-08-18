TwitterFacebook

‘Black Panther’ sends warning to Chris Kongo

18 August 2020
Luter Clay
Luter Clay has warned Chris Kongo that he will be looking to end their WBO Global Welterweight Title fight early when they clash on the undercard of Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin at Matchroom Fight Camp this Saturday August 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the US.

Bracknell’s Clay (13-1, 5 KOs) is enjoying a rich vein of form after snatching the WBO ranking Title from Italy’s Dario Morello in Florence last September with a shutout points win, he then defended his belt for the first time against Freddy Kiwitt with another impressive unanimous decision victory at York Hall in December.

‘Black Panther’ is determined to prove he is one of the brightest prospects in the Welterweight division by handing a first loss to Bermondsey’s former Team GB amateur standout Kongo, who will also be looking to impress in his debut appearance as a Dillian Whyte fighter.

“I’m excited to be on such a great show and I’m ready to fight,” said Clay. “2019 was a good year for me. I won the Title in Italy and then defended it against a good fighter. I celebrated that period but stayed focused. I was ready to fight Chris in March and I’m ready now.

“It goes without saying, the better the opponent, the more you’re going to focus and the better your performance will be. I’m so happy to be fighting and making another appearance on a big show. This is history, and I’m glad to be a part of it. These are the nights we work to be a part of.

“I’m more excited about fighting someone that everyone rates because when I beat him I will take that shine. There has been a lot of hype about him coming from Team GB. He’s a good boxer who is tall and rangy and well-skilled all round. I can’t really replicate a six foot Welterweight in sparring, it’s hard. We know what we’re facing and we’re prepared.

“It’s a challenge but one I’m really looking forward to. Him being confident is good but I’m coming to win this fight. I don’t care about his reputation, I’m coming to fight. Whatever he thinks doesn’t matter to me. I feel like I’m going to stop him. I don’t know how and I don’t know what way, but it will happen, he will fold. This fight has to end in a knockout. Chris said that I’m a terrible finisher, but I’ve been working on that for him, and I’ll knock him out on Saturday.”

Clay vs. Kongo lands on a huge night of action that sees Dillian Whyte (27-1, 18 KOs) defend his Interim WBC Heavyweight World Title against Russia’s Alexander Povetkin (35-2-1, 24 KOs), Irish legend Katie Taylor (15-0, 6 KOs) puts her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine Lightweight crowns on the line against Belgium’s Delfine Persoon (44-2, 18 KOs) in the biggest rematch in women’s boxing, Super-Middleweights Jack Cullen (18-2, 9 KOs) and Zak Chelli (7-1, 3 KOs) meet over eight rounds and Croatian Heavyweight contender Alen Babic (3-0, 3 KOs) steps up to face Shawndell Winters (13-3, 12 KOs) over eight rounds.

