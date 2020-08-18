Daniel Dubois tips Dillian Whyte to beat Alexander Povetkin, wants to fight the winner

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Undefeated heavyweight contender Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois 14-0 (13) believes Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) will defeat Alexander Povetkin 35-2-1 (24) when the pair meet at Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex on Saturday night.

There is a lot of pressure on the 32-year-old Whyte to win with a long-awaited shot at WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in the offing if he gets past the 40-year-old Russian veteran.

Dubois thinks the fresher fighter will win but has warned not to write-off Povetkin, who he sparred with a few years ago.

“I think Dillian should have too much youth and determination, but who knows?” Dubois said to iFL TV.

“I know Povetkin is a tough, talented Olympian, and he’s an excellent amateur fighter. He’s a warrior too, so it’s going to be a good clash. They’ve both got good left hooks, so it’s going to be interesting.”

The 22-year-old, who is preparing for his own fight against Erik Pfeifer 7-0 (5) at the BT Sport Studio in London on August 29, backs himself to beat Whyte if he gets the opportunity to fight him in the future.

“I do believe,” Dubois said when asked if he thought he could defeat Whyte. “And I do believe I’ll knock anyone out if I hit him. I need to land first obviously, and I think I’ve got the power to knock out anyone.

“But it comes down to a lot more than that. I’ve got to build up and prove myself first.”

Dubois already has a full dance card. After the fight with Pfeifer, he is expected to face fellow undefeated heavyweight Joe ‘Juggernaut’ Joyce 11-0 (10) at London’s O2 Arena on October 24.

Dubois and Joyce were originally slated to clash at the same venue on April 11 before the global coronavirus pandemic put paid to those plans. A second date of July 11 at the O2 was also scrapped for the same reason.

Joyce fought three times last year, knocking out former world titleholder Bermane Stiverne and Alexander Ustinov before outpointing fringe contender Bryant Jennings over 12. In his last outing he knocked out Michael Wallisch in three in July.

Dubois was last in action in December when he stopped Japan’s Kyotaro Fujimoto in two.

He is confident he can not only defeat Joyce, but be a real force in the heavyweight division.

“I’m ready to take over and take them all on,” Dubois said. “Starting with this next one next week and then hopefully get Joe [Joyce]. It’s good to talk [about a potential fight with Whyte].

“My big fight now is going to be Joe. All eyes are on that one, but down the line, Dillian Whyte will be a great fight. After I break through after Joe, it has to be these guys. I don’t want to go backward.

“We can throw names around and match them up. It’s all good, you know?

“As far as fighting him, we have to wait and see. I’m busy. I’ve got a schedule now, and my focus is on Joe. We’ll get this next week out of the way, and then we’ll go for Joe.”

