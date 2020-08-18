Dillian Whyte could meet Anthony Joshua for undisputed heavyweight championship rather than Tyson Fury

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Promoter Eddie Hearn says Dillian Whyte could clash with Anthony Joshua for the undisputed heavyweight championship if Tyson Fury refuses to defend his WBC title against the longtime mandatory contender.

Fury is expected to meet Deontay Wilder for a third time before a two-fight series against WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua in 2021.

But WBC interim champion Whyte, 32, who faces Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin in Essex this Saturday, has been guaranteed a shot at the green belt no later than February next year.

See Also

“Looking at the bigger undisputed picture, all Joshua wants is the WBC title,” Hearn told Sky Sports News.

“He was never worried if it came against Wilder or Fury. Whoever!

“Whoever owns that belt is who Joshua will face for the undisputed championship.

“We know the winner of Saturday’s fight will be ordered to face the winner of Fury vs Wilder.

“If Fury does not want to fight Whyte, then Whyte will be elevated to champion from interim champion. Now I do not like that.

“But what will happen? Joshua will fight Whyte straight away for the undisputed championship.

“You always want to fight a champion. But if Fury refuses to do a fight that has been ordered by the WBC, then he will be stripped of his title.

“Then Whyte will be fighting for the undisputed championship.

“Whyte has had the bad end of the stick for a long time but could end up, if he’s successful, fighting Joshua for the undisputed championship. So this is massive for him.”

Whyte holds a record of 27-1 (18) with his only loss coming to Joshua 23-1 (21) by seventh-round stoppage five years ago.

Unification fights take presence over mandatory title defences, with the WBC saying they will play it by ear.

“We can only rule on what is available and what is the reality. The WBC position is clear: Wilder-Fury, the winner against Whyte, if he wins against Povetkin,” the Mexican governing body’s president Mauricio Sulaiman said to Sky Sports.

There is no guarantee Whyte will beat Povetkin 35-2-1 (24), who remains a dangerous opponent even at the age of 40.

“For Whyte, he has waited over 1000 days for this opportunity but Povetkin could steal it from under his nose,” Hearn said.

“I still can’t believe Whyte is taking these risks. When you sit as the mandatory challenger, what you don’t do is fight Joseph Parker, Derek Chisora, Oscar Rivas and Povetkin while you wait!

“What is Whyte doing by fighting Povetkin here? This isn’t The O2. This will be the strangest environment either guy has ever boxed in.

“Whyte, time and time again, puts it all on the line.

“He is the peoples’ champion.”

Earlier this week Hearn said he might put Whyte is separate accommodation to Povetkin to avoid a potential flare-up ahead of the fight.

“There’s a lot to overcome this week, let alone Saturday,” Hearn said.

“Whyte is not your average individual. He has built a mind-set over the last three months in training camp, although he has had it for most of his life, that he’s ready to flick the switch and go to war with Povetkin.

“What he doesn’t want is to be bumping into Povetkin in the corridor of the hotel. There is no space.

“We have hired a couple of RV vans or Winnebagos to be attached to the side of the hotel, in ‘the bubble’, so he doesn’t have to be around Povetkin.

“He is that guy who can attack on sight. As strange as that might sound to people, that’s Whyte.

“You can’t trust him to just be calm, particularly when he is trying to peak for war on Saturday.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.