Steve is an experienced boxing writer and author. He has been writing about boxing for over 12 years and has attended over 150 shows. He has written and published nine books on the sport. He is the host on a boxing podcast called Boxing Asylum.

Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte is primed and ready ahead of his clash with Alexander Povetkin on Saturday night. The bout will headline a Sky Sports Pay-Per-View attraction, optimistically priced at £20, as Eddie Hearn’s innovative Fight Camp series draws to a close.

Ever the promoter, Mr Hearn has been hyping up proceedings by suggesting that the two big men need to be kept apart as Whyte is liable to attack his rival in the build-up. If Whyte can save his energy for 12 rounds of robust heavyweight action then that would probably be enough to satisfy the paying public rather than any table throwing or face off “beef”.

Whyte’s main aim is to keep the train on the tracks as he moves ever closer to a world title shot. A loss to veteran Povetkin would be a huge blow to the 32-year-old’s ambitions.

While clearly in the final stages of his own illustrious career, former WBA heavyweight world champion Povetkin still represents a dangerous proposition. As the old boxing maxim goes: the last thing a fighter loses is his power. Povetkin boasts a 63 per cent knockout ratio and can certainly crack at the highest level. Whyte will need to be switched on from first bell to last.

In his most recent outing, Povetkin boxed to a draw with American contender Michael Hunter on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s rematch revenge win over Andy Ruiz Jr in Diriyah. Also featuring on that card, Dillian Whyte laboured to a points victory over Polish punchbag Mariusz Wach.

Dillian will undoubtedly be in finer physical condition than on that evening. In 2018, Povetkin presented significant issues to common opponent Anthony Joshua early on, with his fast-handed combinations. The Russian even busted Joshua’s nose. When Whyte fought domestic rival Joshua in 2015, he also troubled AJ, notably with the left hook. On both occasions Joshua regrouped and got the job done.

It is indeed the left hook that Povetkin will need to wary of on Saturday evening. It is Whyte’s most potent weapon and as the bout progresses and the man from Chekhov inevitably tires, he will become more and more open to the Brixton resident’s big finisher.

While Povetkin will present challenges, if Dillian Whyte is to finally box for a world title he must leave Eddie Hearn’s plush back garden with the victory. Future matchups against the likes of Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, or even a money-spinning return against former conqueror Anthony Joshua, will all be riding on this result.

