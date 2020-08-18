TwitterFacebook

Dillian Whyte is primed and ready ahead of his clash with Alexander Povetkin

18 August 2020
Dillian Whyte
Dillian Whyte. Photo credit: Sky Sports
Write For Us
Steve Wellings

Steve is an experienced boxing writer and author. He has been writing about boxing for over 12 years and has attended over 150 shows. He has written and published nine books on the sport. He is the host on a boxing podcast called Boxing Asylum.

Follow Steve Wellings on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte is primed and ready ahead of his clash with Alexander Povetkin on Saturday night. The bout will headline a Sky Sports Pay-Per-View attraction, optimistically priced at £20, as Eddie Hearn’s innovative Fight Camp series draws to a close.

Ever the promoter, Mr Hearn has been hyping up proceedings by suggesting that the two big men need to be kept apart as Whyte is liable to attack his rival in the build-up. If Whyte can save his energy for 12 rounds of robust heavyweight action then that would probably be enough to satisfy the paying public rather than any table throwing or face off “beef”.

Whyte’s main aim is to keep the train on the tracks as he moves ever closer to a world title shot. A loss to veteran Povetkin would be a huge blow to the 32-year-old’s ambitions.

See Also

The internet and betting has changed from reading the latest news to placing wagers via betting apps. Combat sports such as boxing and MMA is leading the way in the sports industry. MMA betting apps are here to help and will let you know the best apps available in 2020.

While clearly in the final stages of his own illustrious career, former WBA heavyweight world champion Povetkin still represents a dangerous proposition. As the old boxing maxim goes: the last thing a fighter loses is his power. Povetkin boasts a 63 per cent knockout ratio and can certainly crack at the highest level. Whyte will need to be switched on from first bell to last.

In his most recent outing, Povetkin boxed to a draw with American contender Michael Hunter on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s rematch revenge win over Andy Ruiz Jr in Diriyah. Also featuring on that card, Dillian Whyte laboured to a points victory over Polish punchbag Mariusz Wach.

Dillian will undoubtedly be in finer physical condition than on that evening. In 2018, Povetkin presented significant issues to common opponent Anthony Joshua early on, with his fast-handed combinations. The Russian even busted Joshua’s nose. When Whyte fought domestic rival Joshua in 2015, he also troubled AJ, notably with the left hook. On both occasions Joshua regrouped and got the job done.

It is indeed the left hook that Povetkin will need to wary of on Saturday evening. It is Whyte’s most potent weapon and as the bout progresses and the man from Chekhov inevitably tires, he will become more and more open to the Brixton resident’s big finisher.

While Povetkin will present challenges, if Dillian Whyte is to finally box for a world title he must leave Eddie Hearn’s plush back garden with the victory. Future matchups against the likes of Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, or even a money-spinning return against former conqueror Anthony Joshua, will all be riding on this result.

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Dillian Whyte could meet Anthony Joshua for undisputed heavyweight championship rather than Tyson Fury

Dillian Whyte could meet Anthony Joshua for undisputed heavyweight championship…

Shawn Porter calls out Manny Pacquiao, says styles make fights

Shawn Porter calls out Manny Pacquiao, says styles make fights

Daniel Dubois tips Dillian Whyte to beat Alexander Povetkin, wants to fight the winner

Daniel Dubois tips Dillian Whyte to beat Alexander Povetkin, wants…

Jeff Horn reflects on Manny Pacquiao win ahead of Tim Tszyu bout

Jeff Horn reflects on Manny Pacquiao win ahead of Tim…

Joshua Franco promises to knock out Andrew Moloney in super fly rematch

Joshua Franco promises to knock out Andrew Moloney in super…

Dangerous Dillian Whyte to be kept away from Alexander Povetkin to avoid pre-fight chaos

Dangerous Dillian Whyte to be kept away from Alexander Povetkin…

House parties at Eddie Hearn’s pad to continue in 2021

House parties at Eddie Hearn’s pad to continue in 2021

Rolly Romero insists he deserved the win against Jackson Marinez

Rolly Romero insists he deserved the win against Jackson Marinez

David Benavidez dominates Alexis Angulo, says he has unfinished business at 168-pounds

David Benavidez dominates Alexis Angulo, says he has unfinished business…

TOP STORIES

Dillian Whyte could meet Anthony Joshua for undisputed heavyweight championship…

Dillian Whyte could meet Anthony Joshua for undisputed heavyweight championship rather than Tyson Fury

Promoter Eddie Hearn says Dillian Whyte could clash with Anthony Joshua for the undisputed heavyweight championship if Tyson Fury refuses to defend his WBC title against the longtime mandatory contender. Fury is expected to meet Deontay Wilder for…

Shawn Porter calls out Manny Pacquiao, says styles make fights

Shawn Porter calls out Manny Pacquiao, says styles make fights

Former IBF and WBC welterweight champion Shawn Porter 30-3-1 (17) has made his case for a shot at Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39). Filipino superstar Pacquaio, 41, turned back the clock to claim the WBA 147-pound championship from previously undefeated…

Daniel Dubois tips Dillian Whyte to beat Alexander Povetkin, wants…

Daniel Dubois tips Dillian Whyte to beat Alexander Povetkin, wants to fight the winner

Undefeated heavyweight contender Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois 14-0 (13) believes Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) will defeat Alexander Povetkin 35-2-1 (24) when the pair meet at Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex on Saturday night. There is a lot of pre…

Jeff Horn reflects on Manny Pacquiao win ahead of Tim…

Jeff Horn reflects on Manny Pacquiao win ahead of Tim Tszyu bout

Jeff Horn 20-2-1 (13) has reflected on his career-defining win over Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39) in Brisbane three years ago. The 32-year-old Australian is deep in preparation for his big domestic matchup against Tim Tszyu 15-0 (11) at Queensland Co…

Joshua Franco promises to knock out Andrew Moloney in super…

Joshua Franco promises to knock out Andrew Moloney in super fly rematch

WBA ‘regular’ super flyweight titleholder Joshua ‘El Professor’ Franco 17-1-2 (8) believes he can knock out Andrew ‘The Barber’ Moloney 21-1 (14) in their rematch expected to take place in mid-to-late November. In the first instalment of Top Rank’…

Dangerous Dillian Whyte to be kept away from Alexander Povetkin…

Dangerous Dillian Whyte to be kept away from Alexander Povetkin to avoid pre-fight chaos

Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) could be holed up in separate accommodation from Alexander Povetkin 35-2-1 (24) ahead of their heavyweight clash at Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex on Saturday night. Whyte will be staking his WBC interim title aga…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US