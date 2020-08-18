Eric Armits Boxing Results; The Past Week in Action 17 August 2020

The Past Week in Action 17 August 2020

Highlights:

-David Benavidez losses the WBC super middleweight title on the scales but then hands out a hiding to Roamer Angulo with the title only on the line for Angulo

-Rolando Romero wins the vacant WBA interim lightweight title with very controversial victory over Jackson Marinez

-Carl Frampton returns with a stoppage victory over Darren Traynor and Michael Conlan halts experienced Sofiane Takoucht

-Felix Cash retains the Commonwealth middleweight title with stoppage of Jason Welborn

-Maxi Hughes scores upset points victory over world rated Jonjo Carroll

-Otto Wallin keeps his name in the heavyweight mix as he beats Travis Kauffmann who is unable to continue after injuring his left arm

-Israil Madrimov, Archie Sharp and Try Williamson all continue their winning starts.

12 August

South Kirkby, England: Light: Maxi Hughes (21-5-2) W PTS 10 Jonjo Carroll (18-2-1). Super Light: Sean McComb (11-0) W PTS 10 Star Ozgul (15-5). Super Light: Craig MacIntyre (12-0-1) W TKO 5 Ishmael Ellis (11-3). Welter: Sahir Iqbal (8-0) W PTS 8Maredudd Thomas (11-0).

Hughes vs. Carroll

Hughes gets the biggest win of his career as he takes very close unanimous decision over fellow-southpaw Carroll. The Dubliner made a busy start trying to take control and although Hughes tried to match him over the first two rounds Carroll looked to have a slight edge but the rounds were very close. Hughes then upped his pace and pressed Carroll hard in the third and fourth to even things up. The fifth was tight with both scoring with hard lefts and Carroll looked stronger in the sixth. Hughes bounced back with a good seventh as he kept marching forward closing down Carroll’s space. A left from Carroll rocked Hughes at the start of the eighth. Carroll was almost 8lbs heavier than in his victory over Scott Quigg in March and at first that extra weight had helped him outmuscle Hughes but he started to slow over the last two rounds, Hughes began to move and box frustrating Carroll in the ninth and then connecting with a couple of hard lefts in the last to just take the decision. Scores 96-95 twice and 97-93 for Hughes. His previous best performance had been a draw with Martin Joseph Ward but he had failed twice in shots at the British title. Hughes was very much the underdog here but this win should put him in with a chance of some good paydays. A setback for Carroll. He had lost to Tevin Farmer in a challenge for the IBF super featherweight title in March last year but put himself back in the picture with that eleventh round stoppage of Scott Quigg in March. He will need to bounce back quickly if he is to land another title fight.

McComb vs. Ozgul

Ulster southpaw McComb outboxes a strong but limited Ozgul to take the unanimous decision. Ozgul came forward in the first trying to hustle the stylish McComb out of his comfort zone. McComb settled in the second and was soon popping Ozgul with right jabs and scoring with lefts at distance. The lanky McComb took the second round shaking Ozgul with a right and was easing his way through the third when a clash of heads opened a cut over his right eye. That led to a fierce attack from Ozgul at the start of the fourth but McComb remained in control. He was able to work on the outside dictating the fight taking the fifth and sixth round with some excellent skilful boxing. Ozgul blazed back over the seventh and eighth and brought blood from McComb’s nose. Fighting a ninth round was into the unknown for McComb but he was scoring well with his jab and raking Ozgul with body punches. He took the ninth round but on one occasion he was bundled to the floor by Ozgul. When he got up the fight was stopped for a few seconds as McComb had a problem with his right eye. It turned out that when the referee stuck out a hand to help McComb to his feet he had accidentally poked McComb in the eye with his finger. McComb cruised through the tenth to victory. Scores 97-93 twice and 99-92 for the 27-year-old McComb. In the amateurs he was Irish champion in 2013, 2015 and 2017, competed at the World Championships and the 2018 Commonwealth Games and won a bronze medal at the European Games. He showed here that he is making good progress. As a private citizen McComb also managed the strange feat of foiling two separate burglaries on the same day! London-based Turk Ozgul has been in with some top level opposition such as Viktor Postol and Anthony Yigit and he did his job well giving McComb his first taste of ten rounds.

MacIntyre vs. Ellis

Macintyre floors and stops Ellis. The 6’0” tall Macintyre was pursuing the retreating Ellis over the first two rounds occasionally managing to cut off the ring and connecting with left hooks to the body and straight rights. Ellis was circling the perimeter of the ring not looking to engage and was pinned to the ropes for much of the third round. Ellis dropped to the floor under a series of punches late in the fourth and was almost floored again by a right uppercut. After MacIntyre scored with a series of rights in the fifth the referee stopped the contest. Fifth win by KO/TKO for the 25-year-old Glaswegian. Ellis had lost a couple of close decision in Midlands Area title fights but was poor here.

Iqbal vs. Thomas

Iqbal withstands a late surge from Thomas to take the unanimous decision. This one was a battle of jabs in the first round with Iqbal being quicker and more accurate. From the second Thomas was taking the fight to Iqbal was finding gaps for his jabs and connecting with long rights. His accuracy and good defensive work saw him build a lead over the first five rounds. Thomas kept coming and Iqbal was under heavy fire in the sixth. He is not a puncher and he lacked the power to keep Thomas out and Thomas looked to have taken the last three rounds but could not overtake Iqbal’s lead on the cards. Scores 78-74, 78-75 and 77-76 all for Iqbal. The Bolton 24-year-old, a former British champion at Junior and Youth level, wins the vacant WBC Youth title. Welshman Thomas looked unlucky not to get a draw.

13 August

Tokyo, Japan: Feather: Ryo Segawa (10-1) W KO 6 Yuri Takemoto (8-2-1). Segawa retains the national title with kayo of Takemoto. The challenger used some southpaw jabbing to hold off the aggressive champion in the first round. Segawa managed to get inside in the second landing rights to the body in some hot action. The third and fourth saw both have some success and after five rounds the judges all had Segawa in front with two scores of 48-47 and one of 49-46.Takemoto attacked hard at the start of the sixth but a right to the body from Segawa had him badly hurt and a series of punches put Takemoto on the floor. There was just one second remaining in the round and although Takemoto struggled to rise he was counted out. Second defence of the title for Segawa the WBC No 8. He has put together nine consecutive wins including victories over former WBA title challenger 21-1 Ryo Matsumoto and 19-2-1 Reiya Abe. A University of Agricultural graduate Segawa is a salesman for a confectionary company and makes sure to give their products a plug when interviewed. Takemoto, 24, won the All-Japan Rookie title in 2018 and with more experience could come again.

14 August

Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania: Super Welter: Hassan Mwakinyo (17-2) W PTS 12 Tshibangu Kayembe (9-1-3). Super Bantam: Tony Rashid (12-1-2) W KO 2 Yamikani Mkandawire (5-8-1).

Mwakinyo vs. Kayembe

Mwakinyo delights his home fans with convincing victory over tough but crude DRC fighter Kayembe. Mwakinyo was able to use his longer reach to score on Kayembe who trundled forward behind a high guard occasionally bursting out with some swinging punches. Mwakinyo targeted Kayembe’s body early and was putting together some hefty combinations. Kayembe was rocked a few times but always bounced back. He landed a hard left hook in the fourth that sent Mwakinyo staggering but Mwakinyo quickly recovered. The lights failed before the start of the sixth round and Kayembe’s team claimed it was deliberate to give Mwakinyo time to recover after a torrid fifth. Kayembe did not work consistently. He would just hide behind his guard and let Mwakinyo pick his spot and then walk away before lunging back with some wild but dangerous looking swipes. Trouble broke out at the end of the eighth when Mwakinyo landed a punch just after the bell. Kayembe’ s team climbed into the ring to protest along with a few other who had no right to be there but peace was eventually restored. Mwakinyo really dominated for most of the fight. He has a strong jab and mixes his punches well. He connected with powerful uppercuts and long rights in sustained attacks. Kayembe had to soak up quite a lot of punishment but when he looked in trouble he took his licks and then swung back. Scores 119-109 twice and 116-112 for Mwakinyo who is now the owner of the WBFederation Inter-Continental belt. Seven consecutive wins including a stoppage of Sam Eggington for the 25-year-old Mwakinyo who is probably the best fighter in Tanzania right now. At 5’5” the DRC fighter Kayembe, also 25, is just too small for this division and his last recorded fight was two years ago at super light so he was never expected to win this one.

Rashid vs. Mkandawire

“AK47” Rashid pounds Mkandawire to defeat inside two rounds. Rashid was ripping into Mkandawire from the start with Mkandawire not able to match the fierce punching from the local fighter. In the second Rashid forced Mkandawire into a corner and let fly with shots from both hands. Mkandawire started to throw a right but Rashid beat him to the punch with a southpaw right hook of his own which clattered onto Mkandawire’s chin. He dropped to the canvas on his hands and knees and was counted out. ABU champion Rashid is now 8-0-2 in his last ten fights and has nine inside the distance finishes. Malawian Mkandawire suffers his fourth defeat in his last five fights.

Mkandawire 27yo Malawi 2 wins id 3 losses id, lost 3 of 4

Brentwood, England: Middle: Felix Cash (13-0) W TKO 5 Jason Welborn (24-9). Super Feather: Zelfa Barrett (24-1) W TKO 8 Eric Donovan (12-1). Super Welter: Kieron Conway (15-1-1) W PTS 10 Navid Mansouri (20-4-2). Super Middle: John Docherty (9-0) W TKO 7 Anthony Fox (8-13-4)

Cash vs. Welborn

Cash breaks down and stops Welborn in a one-sided Commonwealth title clash. Cash was into his stride quickly stabbing home strong jabs and finding the target with rights to the head. Welborn connected with a good left hook but tumbled along the ropes after being knocked off balance by a left hook. Welborn showed plenty of aggression at the start of the second but Cash blocked or dodged most of the punches before sending Welborn back on his heels with a straight right and then scoring with jabs and body punches. Cash worked well with his jab in the third and again found Welborn open for rights to the head. He went to the body a few times-Welborn had been stopped by body punches in each of his last two fights- but strayed low and was given a severe warning. Welborn tried to rough Cash up and take him out of his stride but Cash ended the round with a series of punishing shots. Cash was putting his punches together impressively in the fourth. Welborn was taking a lot of punishment but fighting back just enough to satisfy the referee that he was still in the fight. Cash landed a low punch early in the fifth and after having warned him in the third this time the referee deducted a point from Cash and gave Welborn a short recovery break. Cash then piled into Welborn hammering at him with hooks to the body. Welborn tried to fire back but a chopping right to the side of the head sent him down on one knee. Welborn beat the count but another right to the head sent him down to a knee again and when the towel came in from Welborn’s corner the fight was over. Second defence of the Commonwealth title for 27-year-old Cash and his ninth inside the distance finish as he shows progress with every fight. Former British middleweight champion Welborn is showing signs of wear. This is his third loss in a row by KO/TKO having been beaten in four rounds by Jarrett Hurd for the IBF/WBA.IBO super welter titles in 2018 and in eight rounds by James Metcalf for the Commonwealth super welter title in June last year. At 34 perhaps it is time to put the gloves away.

Barrett vs. Donovan

Barrett provides a perfect finish to a fast-paced competitive fight with Donovan as two left hooks seal Donovan’s fate. Irishman Donovan had the better of the opening round. He was on target with long southpaw lefts and just a bit busier than Barrett. In the second Barrett picked up his pace jabbing well and scoring with rights to the body with Donovan connecting with some right counters but being outscored. Very few punches were thrown until late in the third round. Both were cagey waiting to counter but over the last thirty seconds Donovan forced Barrett into a corner and they traded punches with both landing well. The fourth saw Donovan coming forward but being met by counters from Barrett and Barrett bossed the action in the second half of the round ripping home some good body punches. Donovan was impressive in the fifth with short, explosive punches from both hands and he was getting the better of the exchanges. Donovan fought in bursts in the sixth but was stopped in his tracks by a right to the head from Barrett who connected with a couple more useful rights. The eight year younger Barrett was looking the fresher and he put Donovan under intense pressure in the seventh before flooring the Irishman with a perfect left hook to the head. Donovan was up at four but looked unsteady. After the count he tried to punch his way out of trouble but was dropped by a series of head punches just before the bell. He managed to get up at the count of eight and go to his corner. A gutsy Donovan took the fight to Barrett in the eighth but he was punching with a harder puncher and a peach of a left hook to the chin dropped him on his back and the referee stopped the fight without bothering to count. Commonwealth champion Barrett, 27,wins the vacant IBF Inter-Continental title and registers his fifteenth victory by KO/TKO in his most impressive showing to date. His sole loss was a majority decision against Ronnie Clark and he has put that behind him with four wins. He comes from a boxing family. He is a cousin of Commonwealth light heavyweight champion Lyndon Arthur and is trained by his uncle former British and European super lightweight champion Pat Barrett who lost in a challenge for the WBO welterweight title against Manning Galloway. It is a pity that talented Donovan did not turn pro until he was a month short of his 31st birthday. He was an outstanding amateur and showed some touches of real class here.

Conway vs. Mansouri

Conway proves just too strong for experienced Mansouri and collects the vacant WBA Inter-Continental title on a wide unanimous decision. Mansouri’s hand speed and movement gave Conway a few problems early but once Conway settled down behind his jab he was in the driving seat. Mansouri was buzzing around pumping out quick punches but Conway’s jab was the dominant punch and he was also finding the range for some hard rights to the head. Sheer work rate had Mansouri with a slight lead after three rounds but from the fourth the bigger and stronger Conway was ramming home jabs and clouting Mansouri with blistering rights. Neither fighter is a puncher but the power was with Conway and Mansouri was finding himself too often with his pinned against the ropes and under fire. A stoppage looked likely when Conway was connecting with hooks, uppercuts and clubbing rights on Mansouri in the seventh but Mansouri has never lost inside the distance and he used his experience to survive. Mansouri was cut over the left eye but it was not a serious injury. Conway tried desperately to finish a tiring Mansouri over the last two rounds but Mansouri was still there at the final bell. Scores 98-92 for Conway on the three cards. The 24-year-old from Northampton is 5-0-1 in his last 6 fights with the draw being against Ted Cheeseman for the British title. A result that is enhanced by Cheeseman’s win earlier this month over IBF No 5 Sam Eggington. Mansouri 31, was 19-1-2 at one stage of his career but since 2018 has done most of his fighting in Spain and this result sees him suffer his third defeat in his last four outings.

Docherty vs. Fox

Scottish hope Docherty adds his seventh win by KO/TKO as he floors Fox twice on the way to a seventh round stoppage victory. Tall southpaw Docherty controlled the fight from the first round. He utilised his reach to stab Fox with right jabs and found the target with long rights. Fox circled the perimeter of the ring rarely managing to get off the ropes or to reach the taller Scot with a meaningful punch. A left to the side of the head dropped Fox at the bell to end the third but he was up immediately and able to go to his corner. Docherty really just followed the retreating Fox around the ropes in the fourth but with very little variety in his work. Fox launched some lunging attacks in the fifth which opened the fight up and Docherty finally began to put some combinations together but was cut over his left eye in a clash of heads. A series of lefts from Docherty at the end of the sixth had Fox reeling and he went down on one knee under a hail of punches in the seventh. He made it to his feet but a series of hooks and uppercuts from Docherty had him in deep trouble and the referee stopped the fight. The 22-year-old Docherty was Scottish, British and Commonwealth Youth champion and competed at the World and European Youth Championships before winning a bronze medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. This was his first move up to eight rounds so it is early days but he shows plenty of promise. German-born Brit Fox had won his last three fights.

Kissimmee, FL. USA: Super Bantam: Ricardo Espinoza (25-3) W PTS 10 Brandon Valdes (13-1). Super Bantam: Jorge De Jesus Romero (17-0-1) DREW 8 Daniel Lozano (15-9-1)

Espinoza vs. Valdes

Espinoza mauls and brawls his way to victory over Valdes to collect the WBO Youth belt. All of the early pressure came from Esparza. He was giving away height and reach to Valdes but was able to rumble his way inside where he ripped home hooks to the body. Colombian Valdes had some success with his jab but it was not a strong enough punch to keep Espinoza out. Valdes did some good work in the third. He boxed well on the back foot countering with rights. He also held on the inside to smother Espinoza hooks. Espinoza was pressing relentlessly over the fourth and fifth and although crude at times he was outworking Valdes. The sixth was a bit closer but again whist Valdes was scoring with counters Espinoza was pumping hooks to the body inside despite persistent holding from Valdes. The action was messy in the seventh, eighth and ninth as both fighters were feeling the pace but it was Espinoza who was doing the scoring inside. Valdes stood and traded in the tenth and caught Espinoza with some hard hooks but Espinoza had more left and he finished the fight strongly with another range of body punches. Scores 99-91, 98-92 and 97-93 for Espinoza. The 23-year-old “Hindu” from Tijuana registered useful wins over Daniel Lozano, Yeison Vargas and Ricardo Nunez but was knocked out in the twelfth round by John Riel Casimero for the interim WBO bantamweight title in April last year. The scores after eleven rounds were 105-103, 103-105 and 104-104 so as tight as it gets. Espinoza is down at No 13 in the WBO ratings now so a long way to go to get another title shots. Valdes, 21, had never gone ten rounds and only gone eight once and he had very little left at the end.

De Jesus vs. Lozano

Miami-based Cuban Romero remains unbeaten with a majority draw against Lozano in a disappointing fight. Lozano was to have fought another fighter on the card but was swopped to face De Jesus. The styles did not mix and produced a poor fight. Scores 76-76 twice and 77-75 for Lozano. A bit of realism in Romero’s record as he has yet to face any testing opposition. Lozano had lost five in a row before this but included in there are losses to Carlos Cuadras, Ricardo Espinoza and Joshua Greer so he has met far better quality fighters than De Jesus.

15 August

London, England: Light: Carl Frampton (28-2) W TKO 7 Darren Traynor (16-4). Feather: Michael Conlan (14-0) W TKO 10 Sofiane Takoucht (35-4-1).Super Feather: Archie Sharp (19-0) W PTS 10 Jeff Ofori (10-3-1). Super Welter: Troy Williamson (15-0-1) W PTS 10 Harry Scarff (8-2).

Frampton vs. Traynor

Frampton return to action with a stoppage of an overmatched Traynor. Frampton took the first round. He was quicker with his jab more accurate with his hooks when he moved inside. Traynor was a bit more active in the second and third but was not committing with his jab. Frampton was quicker and was able slot jabs through Traynor’s defence then step in quickly and score and get out before Traynor could counter. Frampton was cruising in the fourth and fifth able to pick off the taller Traynor with jabs and then slip in a few rights. Traynor was throwing more punches but was unable to find the range with his jab and Frampton was confidently boxing with his hands down using some clever bobbing and weaving to frustrate Traynor. Frampton finally put his foot on the pedal late in the sixth. He had Traynor backing up with a series of punches. Traynor punched back but a wicked left to the body sent him to the canvas face down. He did not look like getting up but at six he suddenly leapt up to his feet and with the bell having gone he survived. Frampton was walking Traynor down in the seventh and when he connected with a left to the body Traynor just threw his hands in the air and walked away leaving the referee to waive the fight over. Comfortable, undemanding return to the ring for Frampton and some rounds of work. He was just ½ lb inside the lightweight limit for this one but WBO super featherweight champion Jamal Herring (or Jonathan Oquendo who challenges Herring on 5 September) look to be the target as Frampton aims to become a three-division champion. It was disappointing to see Traynor quit but Frampton was a huge leap in the quality of opposition for Traynor and this was only his second fight in two years.

Conlan vs. Takoucht

Conlan controls the fight all the way and after flirting with disqualification, losing two points for low blows, gets late stoppage of Takoucht. Within the first minute of the fight Conlan had already switched to southpaw and was finding Takoucht’s body with right hooks. Takoucht, also a southpaw, was not quick enough to block further quick burst of punches from Conlan and was missing with his counters. Conlan went low with a punch and was warned. Conlan’s hand speed was too quick for Takoucht and again in the second Conlan was stabbing home jabs and hooks to the body. Clever upper body movement had Takoucht threshing air but again Conlan was told to keep his punches up. Takoucht had a small measure of success in the third as he managed to find the target with some jabs but again Conlan was doing most of the scoring. He was given a third warning for a low punch and near the end of the round a disgracefully low shot saw Takoucht given a time out and Conlan yet another warning. Conlan switched guards a couple of time is the fourth. He was dazzling Takoucht with his lightning jabs and bobbing and weaving under the Frenchman’s attempts to counter. He hurt Takoucht with some legitimate body punches but after getting away with going low again when he landed way below the belt late in the round the referee belatedly deducted a point from Conlan. Takoucht had a little success getting inside in the fifth and yet again a punch from Conlan landed on Takoucht’s thigh. The referee would have been justified in disqualifying Conlan but instead deducted another point. Conlan had a pained look on his face as if he was being victimised but he was in fact being treated too leniently. Conlan had done the better work in the round but even landed well low again without being warned. Conlan took the sixth but seemed flat. Some of the snap was missing from his punches and his output dropped. It may have been the two deductions that affected his normal attacking style. He upped his pace in the eight and hurt Takoucht with some vicious hooks to the body. Takoucht was finding the range for his jab but being outlanded. The pace dropped again in the eighth and ninth with Conlan sometimes ignoring his jab and just walking in behind a high guard but he was still the one doing the scoring. It looked as though Takoucht might last the distance until a left hook unhinged his legs. Conlan fired a barrage of punches and as Takoucht staggered back the referee came in and halted to fight. A patchy performance from Conlan. Very impressive early but he seemed to go a bit flat in the late rounds before providing a blistering finish. He is rated IBF 6(5), WBC 13 and is on track for a title shot in 2021. He really has to take on board his near disqualification here. He tends to dip when throwing body punches so they start below the belt and curve upwards but he consistently went low in this fight and a less tolerant referee might have disqualified him and that is a dumb way to lose a fight. Takoucht is an experienced former European champion nearing the end of his career. He was stopped in two rounds by Josh Warrington in a challenge for the IBF featherweight title in October which is the only other time he has failed to last the distance.

Sharp vs. Ofori

Sharp gets a very tight decision over Ofori in a fight that saw Sharp build a lead over the early rounds only for Ofori to claw his way into the fight and make it very close at the end. Clever boxing from the start by Sharp. He was on the back foot blocking or weaving around Ofori’s punches. He was finding gaps for fast jabs constantly switching guards and darting in with quick attacks with Ofori just shadowing Sharp and not having much success. Sharp was outboxing Ofori at distance and smothering him inside. Ofori was waiting too long to let his punches go and was not really pressing Sharp hard enough allowing Sharp to dictate the pace and use his higher level skills to outbox Ofori. The fight changed from the fifth as Ofori increased his pace and made better use if his own jab. It was the first round he had won but he built on that getting inside more in the sixth. Sharp got back on track in the seventh with smart defensive work and good counters. Sharp had struggled to make the weight for this fight and Ofori’s pressure began to tell as he outworked a tiring Sharp in the eighth and ninth and although the last was close Ofori just did enough to edge it to make the fight one that could go either way. The referee scored the fight 96-95 for Sharp. For winning their European super featherweight title the WBO have the twenty-five-year-old Sharp No 4 in the world but he has yet to be tested even domestically. He was to have defended the WBO European title here but when he did not make the weight it was changed to a lightweight fight. Londoner Ofori is now 1-3-1 in his last five fights but the other two losses have come against good quality opposition in unbeaten Alfie Price and Ohara Davies

Williamson vs. Scarff

Williamson retains the IBF European title. The decision was unanimous but it was not an impressive performance by Williamson. He had the better skills but was never able to make space to make that skill pay as Scarff, although the taller with the longer reach, chose to hustle and harry the champion. It was a hard if unspectacular fight open at the beginning and then contested on the inside with neither fighter really dominant and neither in any trouble during the ten rounds. The hustling, busy style of Scarff made it hard work for Williamson but it was Williamson who showed better when he did make some space. Scarff forced Williamson to work hard and the champion was tiring by the end twice losing his mouthguard in the last round. Scores 97-94, 96-94 and 96-95 for Williamson. The 28-yerar-old from Darlington was British and English champion in the amateurs and competed in the World Series of Boxing. He will have better nights. Former undefeated English champion Scarff was coming off a loss to Anthony Fowler in November.

Uncasville, CT, USA: Super Middle: David Benavidez (23-0) W RTD 10 Roamer Alexis Angulo (26-2). Light: Rolando Romero (12-0) W PTS 12 Jackson Marinez (19-1).Heavy: Otto Wallin (21-1,1ND) W TKO 5 Travis Kauffman (32-4,1ND).

Benavidez vs. Angulo

Benavidez has no trouble winning the fight but loses his battle with the scales and his title when he comes in overweight and is stripped of the WBC belt so only Angulo had an interest in it as a the title.

Round 1

Comfortable first round for Benavidez. He was able to use his big edges in height and reach to score at distance and when he moved inside scored to the body with left hooks and clubbing rights. Angulo threatened briefly when he took Benavidez to the ropes and got though with some uppercuts.

Score: 10-9 Benavidez

Round 2

Angulo made a fiery start to the second rushing forward pinning Benavidez to the ropes and getting past Benavidez guard with rights. Once that storm blew itself out Benavidez was picking Angulo off with his jab and banging in rights to head and body

Score: 10-9 Benavidez Benavidez 20-18

Round 3

It was a similar pattern in this round with Angulo raging forward taking Benavidez to the ropes and throwing punches but as in the second Benavidez quickly took control. He was finding plenty of gaps in Angulo’s high guard and when Angulo tried to come forward he was stopped in his tracks by booming left hooks.

Score: 10-9 Benavidez Benavidez 30-27

Round 4

Target practice for Benavidez. Angulo was just standing in front of Benavidez with a guard that leaked and Benavidez was able to pick his spot. Jabs, left hooks and rights to the head were bouncing off Angulo whose only contribution was some wild swipes.

Score: 10-9 Benavidez Benavidez 40-36

Round 5

One-sided hardly describes this. Benavidez was safely standing in front of Angulo and taking his time to decide which punch to throw and where to land it. To have any chance to win Angulo had to be coming forward cutting off the ring but instead he was more often going back and just occasionally lunging forward swinging wildly.

Score: 10-9 Benavidez Benavidez 50-45

Round 6

Angulo showed a bit of life late in this round but for most of the three minutes Benavidez was able to score with almost every punch. Just before the bell Benavidez put together a couple of meaty combinations with every punch landing on a static Angulo.

Score: 10-9 Benavidez Benavidez 60-54

Round 7

Angulo tried to come forward more in this round but had very little success. Angulo was telegraphing his wild attacks and with his longer legs Benavidez could skip back out of range and then bombard the off balance Angulo with counters. Again Benavidez was putting together five and six punch combinations and showing his frustration that Angulo was still on his feet.

Score: 10-9 Benavidez Benavidez 70-63

Round 8

It really was now just a question of how much punishment could or should Angulo be allowed to take. Again he tried to advance a bit more but he was still far too slow and even when he had Benavidez on the ropes the fire had gone out of his attacks. Benavidez was dropping his hands doing a little showboating, firing punches of the wrong foot and fighting as if he was bored by the whole business.

Score: 10-9 Benavidez Benavidez 80-72

Round 9

Angulo put in a bigger effort in this round than in any other. He constantly marched forward throwing punches and had some success. Benavidez was still able to land any punch he liked and was not really threatened even when against the ropes but at least Angulo had shown some determination.

Score: 10-9 Benavidez Benavidez 90-81

Round 10

An early attack by Angulo seemed to wake Benavidez up and he really cut loose. Angulo was reeling under a storm of punches. He took the punishment but his head was snapped back by uppercuts and he ended the round on unsteady legs and sensible retired in his corner.

Much too easy for 23-year-old Benavidez. He has indicated that he will get back to heavy work and try to regain his title or go for one of the other versions of the super middleweight crown. The 36-year-old Florida-based Colombian Angulo lost almost every round when he challenged Gilberto Ramirez for this title in 2018 but a points win over unbeaten Anthony Sims in January gave some cause for hope that Angulo might be competitive in this one but he flopped badly.

Romero vs. Marinez

Romero wins the interim WBA lightweight title with a hugely controversial unanimous decision over Jackson Marinez. It seems that the three judges were the only one who saw Romero as the winner and one of the judges actually had Romero winning by an unbelievable eight points.

Round 1

Romero took the opening round. He was letting fly with his punches early. He was a bit crude and not always accurate but Marinez did very little work.

Score: 10-9 Romero

Round 2

Marinez is much the better technician and he had his jab on target in the second. He was also connecting with some rights to the head. Romero was lunging in with jabs but his timing and accuracy was off.

Score: 10-9 Marinez TIED 19-19

Round 3

Marinez was again working well with his jab. he was much quicker than Romero and used his longer reach to score before Romero could get into range. Romero was over-committing himself with his jab and leaving himself open to counters.

Score: 10-9 Marinez 29-28

Round 4

Romero forced the fight harder and threw more punches in this round but was often wildly off target. Marinez kept his jab in play and countered the wide-open Romero as rushed in with his attacks scoring with the cleaner punches.

Score: 10-9 Marinez Marinez 39-37

Official Scores: Judge Glenn Feldman 40-36 Romero, Judge Frank Lombardi 40-36 Romero, Judge Don Trella 39-37 Romero

Round 5

Romero was able to get inside more in this round and Marinez was not as effective with his jab. Romero connected with a burst of punches late in the round including a good left hook.

Score: 10-9 Romero Marinez 48-47

Round 6

Another good round for Romero. He was getting through with rights to the head and lefts to the body. Again Marinez’s jab was not as effective and he was getting caught with punches he had slipped earlier.

Score: 10-9 Romero TIED 57-57

Round 7

Marinez went back to the jab and Romero was not launching as many attacks as he had in earlier rounds. He was wild with his punches when he did come forward. Marinez landed some good counters and was using good movement to slip Romero’s swings.

Score: 10-9 Marinez Marinez 67-66

Round 8

Romero changed his approach in this one. He had been taking a huge step forward when he threw a jab. That gave Marinez time to see it coming and also left Romero off balance. Now he was marching forward with short quick steps giving Marinez less time to block or counter and it was working for Romero who was able to score with hooks inside.

Score: 10-9 Romero Tied 76-76

Official Scores: Judge Feldman 78-74 Romero, Judge Frank Lombardi 79-73 Romero, Judge Don Trella 78-74 Romero

Round 9

Big round for Marinez. He changed his tactics. Now he was taking the fight to Romero and landing clubbing head punches. Romero was pawing at his left eye as Marinez poured on the punches driving Romero back and keeping him under fire and Romero was now showing a cut over his left eye which bothered him for the rest of the fight.

Score: 10-9 Marinez Marinez 86-85

Round 10

Marinez was on the front foot again. He was spearing Romero was jabs at distance connecting with long rights and left hooks and countering Romero with heavy rights when Romero barged forward throwing wildly inaccurate shots.

Score: 10-9 Marinez Marinez 96-94

Round 11

Romero was a desperate fighter and he was throwing desperate punches. He was missing and leaving himself open to counters from Marinez. Marinez was snapping jabs through Romero’s guard and was now happy to stand and trade punches and was winning the exchanges.

Score: 10-9 Marinez Marinez 106-103

Round 12

Marinez took the last. He was stabbing Romero with jabs moving in quickly to land hooks inside with Romero too slow and lacking any fire in his attacks. When Romero did get inside Marinez was tying him up and then breaking away to connect with punches of his own.

Score: 10-9 Marinez Marinez 116-112

Official Scores: Judge Feldman 116-112 Romero, Judge Frank Lombardi 118-110 Romero, Judge Don Trella 115-113 Romero

Most observers saw Marinez a clear winner the scores for Feldman and Trella looked wrong but not outrageous but Lombardi’s score and his marking all four late rounds to Romero is inexplicable. They are all very experienced and trustworthy individuals but for me they got this one wrong. Romero, 24, is strong but crude and very limited and Marinez is a stylish fighter but not outstanding. For the WBA now to give Romero the status of a world lightweight champion alongside Vasyl Lomachenko and Gervonta Davis is beyond a joke-as are the WBA

Wallin vs. Kauffman

Wallin wins inside the distance as Kauffmann injures his left arm in the fifth round and is forced to retire with Wallin already seeming on his way to victory. Wallin was looking to fight on the outside where he could use his height and reach to outscore Kauffman and he managed that in the opening round and also connected with a couple of clubbing head punches. Kauffmann tried to walk through Wallin’s jab in the second and third but was too slow to be effective and Wallin was able to ping him with jabs and connect with some thumping lefts and then tie Kauffmann up inside. It was too easy in the fourth as Wallin was able to pierce Kauffmann’s guard repeatedly with right jabs and as an exhausted Kauffmann trundled forward thump Kauffmann with lefts to the head and rights to the body. Kauffmann threw a left in the fifth then dropped his left arm obviously having suffered an injury. He tried to continue using just his right but eventually the referee stepped in and stopped the fight. The 6’5 ½” Wallin won but did not really impress. He received a lot of praise for going the distance against a blood splattered with Tyson Fury in September where he put up a creditable performance but other than that he has not really been tested. Twice beaten by Anthony Joshua in the amateurs he outpointed fellow-Swede Adrian Granat for the European Union title in 2018 but that result said more about Granat than Wallin. His only rating right now is No 15 with the IBF and I feel he will struggle against better quality heavyweights. Kauffmann, 34, was having his first fight since being knocked out in ten rounds by Luis Ortiz in December 2018 and formal retirement beckons.

Dayton Beach, FL, USA: Welter: Alberto Palmetta (14-1) W TKO 6 Tre’Sean Wiggins (11-4-3). Argentinian Palmetta proves too strong for Wiggins and floors and halts him in six rounds in this all-southpaw clash. In the first round the tall, slender Wiggins was boxing cleverly on the back foot using a sharp jab to keep the aggressive Palmetta out. Palmetta was ducking trying to get under Wiggins jab but Wiggins was tying him up when he did get past the jab. Wiggins jab was quick and accurate but lacked any real snap and Palmetta was willing to eat the jab to get close. By the fifth Palmetta was applying more and more pressure and Wiggins was beginning to lose his composure and being forced to stand and trade. In the sixth Palmetta overwhelmed Wiggins with a searing attack. He trapped Wiggins in a corner pounding him with punches until a left uppercut connected and dropped Wiggins to the floor on his hands and knees. He only just beat the count and as Palmetta landed another pair of uppercuts the referee stopped the contest. Palmetta, 30, a former Olympian and Pan American Games bronze medallist, is now the owner of the previously vacant WBA International title after registering his eighth inside the distance win in a row. Wiggins was coming off creditable draws against Branden Pizarro and Mykquan Williams but his lack of power undid him in the fight.

Tulsa, OK, USA: Super Welter: Israil Madrimov (6-0) W PTS 12 Eric Walker (20-3). Super Light: Shakhram Giyasov (10-0) W KO 3 Wiston Campos (31-8-6 (22-4).

Madrimov vs. Walker

Madrimov finally has to go past the sixth round for a win as he outscores a competitive Walker. Madrimov, constantly switching guards, went in front early rocking Walker with a right to the head in the first. Walker rode with that and showed he was there to give the favourite a hard night as he was the fighter connecting with rights in the second. Madrimov’s corner were urging him to attack the body and he did that to good effect over the third and fourth with Walker slowing by the fifth. A left to the head had Walker badly hurt in the sixth but the fighters then got tangled and fell to the canvas. Walker recovered and scored with some body punches at the end of the round. Despite slowing Walker was still very much in the fight and he more than matched Madrimov with body punches in the seventh and eighth. The fight should have been over in the ninth. Madrimov landed a leaping left hook and the impetus of the punch took him into Walker with his shoulder and Walker went down on his back by the ropes. The referee decided that it was the shoulder charge and not the hook that put Walker down but Walker was already on his way from the left hook. It is doubtful whether Walker would have beaten the count but of course there was no count and the referee then gave Walker five minutes to recover. Madrimov kept up the pressure in the tenth and eleventh but was deducted a point in the twelfth for a low punch. He quickly put that right by flooring a weary Walker who beat the count and stayed out of trouble to the bell. Scores 116-110 twice and 116-111 for Madrimov. “The Dream” from Uzbekistan has scored creditable wins over Alejandro Barrera and Charlie Navarro but on the basis of that his No 2 ranking with the WBA is way too high. It will have done him good to go twelve rounds and his aim now presumably a title shot in 2021 which is very much is on the cards. Walker, 37, certainly earned his pay here by taking Madrimov the distance. He spent thirteen years in prison-aged 16 to 29 but has rebuilt his life through boxing.

Giyasov vs. Campos

Giyasov wins one-sided contest with stoppage of Campos. Giyasov was hunting Campos around the ring in the first getting through with jabs and rights to the body with southpaw Campos only throwing a few counters. Giyasov stepped up the pressure in the second. He was again scoring with rights and Campos had lost all interest in the fight and was already just looking to survive. Giyasov shadowed Campos around the ring in the third. Campos was just walking around the perimeter of the ring and only poking out an occasional jab. Just before the bell he came to life and surged forward until a left to the body put him down and he writher in agony as the referee counted him out. The 27-year-old Uzbek “Wonder Boy” has won eight times by KO/TKO and is No 7 with the WBA. As an amateur he won a gold medal at the World Championships and silver at the Rio Olympics. He was also Uzbek, Asian and World Universities champion. Campos came in as a late substitute and was a waste of space and time.

Mexico City: Super Welter: Carlos Ocampo (28-1) W PTS 10 Jorge Luis Garcia (18-3). “Chema” beats “Chino” as “Chema” Ocampo takes the decision over “Chino” Garcia; Ocampo was in control early with Garcia being forced to spend a lot of time against the ropes and under fire. Ocampo had the stronger jab and the harder punch. They were fighting at a fast pace and with the fight being in Mexico City both fighters tired early. Ocampo was controlling the fight. He rocked Garcia with a right late in the seventh and handed out steady punishment in the eighth. Garcia had the longer reach but was never able to bring that into play as Ocampo pounded home punches over the ninth and tenth looking to finish the fight inside the distance but Garcia hung in there. Scores 100-90 twice and 99-91 for Ocampo. Now six consecutives untesting wins for the fighter from Ensenada since being knocked in the first round of a challenge to Errol Spence for the IBF title in 2018. Garcia’s other two losses have both been split decisions

Fight of the week (Significance): Carl Frampton’s win keeps him on the road to a shot at the super featherweight title

Fight of the week (Entertainment): It ended inside the distance but Zelfa Barrett vs. Eric Donovan provided plenty of action

Fighter of the week: Bad Boy/Good Boy David Benavidez as he loses his WBC super middleweight title on the scales but then outclasses and stops Roamer Angulo.

Punch of the week: The two left hooks from Zelfa Barrett the one that scored the first knockdown of Eric Donovan and the second which ended the fight were both real belters

Upset of the week: Maxi Hughes outpointing world rated Jonjo Carroll was not predicted

Prospect watch: Northern Ireland super lightweight Sean McComb 11-0 is progressing well

Observations: There were approximately 350 spectators allowed in to watch the Japanese title fight between Ryo Segawa with masks and social distancing observed. For the Hassan Mwakinyo vs. Tshibangu Kayembe there was a full house of spectators with no social distancing and not a mask in sight. Different cases for different places. Eddie Hearn is still using his back garden for staging the fights. I guess when spectators are allowed in it will not be beer but a glass of lemonade and cucumber sandwiches. It seems to me that if a fighter gets three or four warning for low blows and then has a point deducted he should be on a final warning and disqualified if he does it again. Otherwise what does the referee say when he deducts the first point “if you do that twice more I will disqualify you”?

