Shawn Porter calls out Manny Pacquiao, says styles make fights

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former IBF and WBC welterweight champion Shawn Porter 30-3-1 (17) has made his case for a shot at Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39).

Filipino superstar Pacquaio, 41, turned back the clock to claim the WBA 147-pound championship from previously undefeated American Keith Thurman 29-1 (22) by 12-round split decision in July last year.

Porter was last in action in September when he dropped a competitive split decision to Errol Spence Jr 26-0 (21).

Styles make fights as the old saying goes and Porter believes his swarming style is the perfect foil for Pacquiao’s explosive attacks.

“There’s a lot of history between Manny Pacquiao and me,” the 32-year-old Porter said to Fighthype.

“Even if you take away the history and look at us as fighters. Don’t look at us in terms of our records or rankings.

“Just look at us in terms of us as fighters, in the welterweight division, there are no two more exciting fighters between Manny Pacquiao and Shawn Porter. There’s no-one more exciting than myself and Manny Pacquiao.

“The fact of the matter is, you know what’s going to happen when Shawn Porter gets inside the ring, and you know what’s going to happen when Manny Pacquiao gets inside the ring.

“We never disappoint. Even in a loss, we never disappoint. Manny Pacquiao got knocked out crazy by [Juan Manuel] Marquez. Leading up to that knockout, there was no disappointment at all.

“Even leading up to the knockout, it was like ‘wow, Manny Pacquiao got knocked out’. He wasn’t even disappointed,” continued Porter about Manny’s sixth-round knockout loss to Marquez in 2012. That just happened.

“And even with myself, with the few losses that I had and the great fights that I’ve had, there have never been any disappointments.

“So it makes sense for that fight to happen, and it’s up to Manny and his team to make the fight. We all tried to make a fight [with Pacquiao].”

Porter has history with Pacquiao as a former sparring partner to the eight-division world champion.

“Don’t forget our sparring experience,” Porter said. “I’m confident I would beat him in a fight. It’s not just based on the sparring, but I do feel like I learned a lot from the sparring.

“When I saw the Marquez fight, I knew what Marquez saw. The same thing that you’d get in sparring is the same thing that you’d get in a fight. In sparring, you get time and time again to make adjustments and look at the film.”

Porter believes Pacquiao is on the slide after a quarter-century in the pro ranks.

“Manny did the same thing in the Jeff Horn fight as he did in the Keith Thurman fight,” said Porter, who lost a 7-5 decision to Thurman four years ago.

“He [Pacquiao] took his foot off the gas pedal. I think if he kept his foot on the gas pedal, he would have depleted Keith Thurman mentally and physically and possibly knocked him out.

“He took his foot off the gas pedal and allowed Keith to start to hit him and allowed Keith to get some confidence. He allowed Keith to feel like he could win the fight, and I think he kept Keith Thurman in that fight.

“Manny does what he wants to do, and I think he gets comfortable and likes to feel guys hit him. I think in some capacity, it wakes them up, and I think that’s what happened in his fight with Keith Thurman.”

